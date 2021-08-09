Rivers
Court Restrains & nbsp; Resident Doctors From Strike Action
The Lagos Vacation Judge of the National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice Gerald Nweneka has granted an order of interim injunction restraining resident doctors from embarking on its planned industrial action.
The order restrains the President, General Secretary and Treasurer of the Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Chapter either by themselves or servants, agents, privies, officers or otherwise howsoever called from embarking on a strike action on 6th august 2021 or any other day thereafter in the State pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on notice filed in the suit.
The court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Medical Association from interfering with the provision of service and other works by their members in the Civil Service of the state pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on notice filed in the suit.
Justice Nweneka made the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the state Attorney General through the senior learned counsel Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor SAN.
However, the Industrial Court judge adjourned the matter to Monday 23rd August 2021 for hearing and ordered that the hearing notice be served on both parties.
Police Exhume Remains Of 56-Year-Old Pastor In Ogoni
The Rivers State Police Command has exhumed the remains of a 56-year old General Overseer of God is God Ministry located at Agbochia in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.
Pastor Friday Nwafor Olakada, a father of six, was allegedly killed by suspected kidnappers at Lorre community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State in May this year.
Speaking to newsmen near the shallow grave where pastor was buried when he led a team of police detectives to the scene of the incident, over the weekend,the state Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday,said that the pastor was kidnapped on May 14, and was killed by the alleged suspects 10 days after his family had paid N500,000 as ransom.
Eboka averred that following technical intelligence investigation conducted by the police after the incident was reported to the command; the men were able to arrest the four alleged suspects, who confessed to committing the crime, and led police to where they buried their victim.
He further said that the kidnappers killed the clergy because he was alleged to have recognized one of them, even as the police boss assured adequate security policing across the state.
Also speaking, one of the kidnappers,Prince Odi, who spoke on behalf of others, narrated how they were able to perpetuate the crime, and explained that somebody contacted his gang for the job.
He explained that their victim was planning to buy a TOYOTA Sienna vehicle, adding that they lured the pastor under the pretence of hiring him to carry goods at Lorre community.
Odi stressed that on getting to the community, they kidnapped the pastor, and requested for ransom from his family.
The alleged suspects revealed that the Sienna bus belonging to the pastor was auctioned after the pastor was kidnapped, adding that the pastor was killed because he recognized one of them.
He clarified that they killed him to ensure that they were not exposed.
The immediate younger brother to the deceased,Mr Woko Olakada, commended the police for their efforts while adding that justice should be served in the matter.
The Tide reports that the siblings of the pastor wept profusely as they witnessed the exhumation of the remains of their brother.
By: Akujobi Amadi
NDDC: Youth Leaders Meet Over Forensic Audit Report
The leadership of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, led by Comrade Terry Obieh, has summoned an emergency meeting over the conclusion and submission of a forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission.
The meeting is also expected to discuss the constitution of the substantive Board of the NDDC.
In a statement, signed by Comrade Terry Obieh, and made available to newsmen, the meeting will be attended by Presidents of various Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youths organizations.
The meeting is slated for August 13 in Port Harcourt.
President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC on October 2019 to probe alleged financial misappropriation.
In June, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, had assured that the report would be ready in July, after which the substantive board will be constituted.
Andoni Declares Wild Elephants, Others Endangered Species
The Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers State, Barrister Erastus Awortu, has declared wild elephants, hippopotamus and other forest reserves as endangered species in the area.
Awortu made the declaration at Ngo during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting with Community Development Committee (CDC) chairmen in the area.
He decried the possible extinction of the wild forest reserves due to unregulated human activities.
Awortu revealed plans to harness available tourism potentials within the area in order to boost revenue.
He said that efforts were on track for a by-law on wildlife preservation to check hunting and deforestation in the area.
“The essence for today’s meeting is to chart the way forward on how to move the council to the path of progress. We discussed ways of preserving our forest reserves, especially the wildlife.
“Last week, an elephant was sighted at the outskirts of a community, Ikuru Town within our area council, this is not the first time.
“This particular appearance calls for concern because the wild animal was clearly captured in a viral photograph by residents,” he said.
The council boss warned invaders against harming the popular and highly valued elephant for its Ivory tusk.
“We have to preserve this wildlife because they are endangered species, we must not allow our naturally-endowed rainforest to be destroyed.
“The forest and its ecological flora and fauna are a great source of wealth, and this administration will explore all these inherent potentials for our collective benefit, especially in the area of tourism and hospitality industry.
“We will be sending a bill to the Legislative Assembly of the council very soon; the bill will seek to promulgate a ban on hunting in our forest,” he said.
The council boss also tasked the CDCs on sensitization for the ongoing voters’ registration.
Responding, the CDC Chairman, Ngo Town and Chairman, Conference of CDCs in the area, Mr Clement Clement, thanked the council boss for his efforts to restore peace and development in the area.
Clement promised to collaborate with the new administration as it actualises its mandate.
