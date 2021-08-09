Court Restrains & nbsp; Resident Doctors From Strike Action

The Rivers State Police Command has exhumed the remains of a 56-year old General Overseer of God is God Ministry located at Agbochia in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

Pastor Friday Nwafor Olakada, a father of six, was allegedly killed by suspected kidnappers at Lorre community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State in May this year.

Speaking to newsmen near the shallow grave where pastor was buried when he led a team of police detectives to the scene of the incident, over the weekend,the state Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday,said that the pastor was kidnapped on May 14, and was killed by the alleged suspects 10 days after his family had paid N500,000 as ransom.

Eboka averred that following technical intelligence investigation conducted by the police after the incident was reported to the command; the men were able to arrest the four alleged suspects, who confessed to committing the crime, and led police to where they buried their victim.

He further said that the kidnappers killed the clergy because he was alleged to have recognized one of them, even as the police boss assured adequate security policing across the state.

Also speaking, one of the kidnappers,Prince Odi, who spoke on behalf of others, narrated how they were able to perpetuate the crime, and explained that somebody contacted his gang for the job.

He explained that their victim was planning to buy a TOYOTA Sienna vehicle, adding that they lured the pastor under the pretence of hiring him to carry goods at Lorre community.

Odi stressed that on getting to the community, they kidnapped the pastor, and requested for ransom from his family.

The alleged suspects revealed that the Sienna bus belonging to the pastor was auctioned after the pastor was kidnapped, adding that the pastor was killed because he recognized one of them.

He clarified that they killed him to ensure that they were not exposed.

The immediate younger brother to the deceased,Mr Woko Olakada, commended the police for their efforts while adding that justice should be served in the matter.

The Tide reports that the siblings of the pastor wept profusely as they witnessed the exhumation of the remains of their brother.

By: Akujobi Amadi