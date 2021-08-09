Politics
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy
A former High Commissioner to Malaysia, Yerima Abdullahi, has said the Igbo or any part of the Southern region will not be given the position of President on a silver platter.
The former envoy, who spoke to newsmen in Gombe, added that if the late M. K. O. Abiola did it in the past by winning widely, it could be replicated in 2023 and beyond.
He said, “Let the Igbo be serious. Everyone knows how to handle the Presidency. We have learnt from what the late Abiola did – even as the election was annulled, he beat a Kano man even in Kano.
“He won more votes in Northern Nigeria. The reason for annulling the election was entirely something different, not for you and I.”
Abdullahi added, “If there is an Igbo man who thinks he is capable of being acceptable in Nigeria, let him try. Abiola has done it before, although from the South-West; so, any Igbo, Efik, Ibibio; anyone from the South can do it again.
“There is nothing miraculous about it, so I can’t understand the argument about the Igbo presidency. For one thing, we in the North will not hand over the office of President to Igbo or anybody on a (silver) platter.
“It is not free of charge. They can’t sit down in their own enclave castigating everybody, thinking that other Nigerians will be happy with them, No! If you want Nigeria to vote for you, go and meet them in their own corners.”
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
The Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, has called for a reorientation of labour unions to ensure effective negotiations between them and employers of their members.
PGF members are governors elected on the platform of the APC.
Lukman said in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, that the on-going nationwide strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and other health workers for instance, was blameable on lack of institutional capacity.
He said the strike was also blameable on the inability of labour unions to effectively negotiate with employers and with governments.
He expressed regret at frequent strikes by healthcare workers which, he said, had led to preventable, unfortunate and avoidable deaths.
Lukman noted that most noticeable factor when union leaders, including those of NARD and the NLC negotiated with employers was the display of raw power.
The negotiations, he further noted, were often devoid of any empirical or conceptual evidence highlighting a vision of how the problems could be solved.
He stressed that rather than providing a roadmap of how problems could be solved, ego and loud voices of supposed opponents had become the main features.
“Any contrary opinion is condemned and dismissed; this is the new face of workers leaders’ in Nigeria.
“Street protests and strikes ahead of any negotiations are now very common. There is the need to reorient the practice of labour relations in Nigeria.
“A situation where because citizens are angry with government and political leaders, essential services are withdrawn and lives of citizens cheaply sacrificed must stop,’’ he stressed.
Lukman said it was frustrating when political appointees, such as ministers were unable to proactively pre-empt strikes.
Lukman said also that all stakeholders must as a matter of urgency lock themselves in the most qualitative form of negotiations with workers in the health sector.
This, he said, was critical to restore some minimum standards in the sector and not simply about negotiating terms and conditions of services of health workers.
He said Nigerians must also appeal to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to take all necessary measures to restore ethical conducts of all its registered members.
“A situation where conducts of medical practitioners, being also members of trade unions, conflict with the Code of Ethics they swore to, must be resolved in favour of protecting the lives of Nigerians.
“Under no circumstance should a registered medical doctor who is a member of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria conduct himself or herself in manners that neglected the primary responsibility of attending to sick persons.
“Labour issues. including negotiations for wages and terms of conditions of services and resolving challenges should be moved to the concurrent list in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended,’’ he said.
Lukman explained that a situation where terms agreed with the Federal Government were used by state governments’ employees would always create problems of implementation.
He advised that state governments should be more creative to introduce new incentives, which were not necessarily monetary, but perhaps having higher monetary values than what obtains in federal establishments.
According to him, there is a wide scope for initiatives beyond the question of monetary value of employment.
He added that given the cost to human life from strikes by health workers, it was quite alarming that strikes in a sector as important as health would be taking place at all.
“This is a sector that by every standard should be classified as essential based on which there should be special legal restrictions regarding labour actions such as strikes.
“A major challenge of Nigeria’s labour relations may have to do with issues of over-centralisation and institutional capacity to manage, regulate and facilitate negotiations and agreements.
“The issue of over-centralisation will continue to create challenges largely because negotiations between workers’ and employers’ organisations are no longer informed by empirical reality of resources available,’’ Lukman stated.
He noted that the five-day warning strike by the NLC against Kaduna State government in May over allegations of wrongful dismissals of employees of the state government could have been averted.
This, he said, was especially if the state’s Ministry of Labour had enforced provisions of the relevant laws to compel resumption of negotiations between unions and employers, including government.
He said the current indefinite strike by NARD members might also have been averted if there was a proper meeting between the Ministry of Labour and Productivity and parties to the disputes before the expiration of the ultimatum.
The NARD on-going indefinite nationwide strike is to demand for improved conditions and payment of unpaid salaries by some state governments.
The strike is also to protest the failure to domesticate the Medical Residency Training Act 2017 in states, among others. (NAN)
CVR: CLO Urges Establishment Of Mobilising C’ttees In S’East
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has called for establishment of mobilising committees in the South East for the ongoing INEC’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.
It tasked governors, political stalwarts and groups to constitute the committees at state and council area levels.
The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu last Saturday.
Ezekwueme said there was need for South East political stakeholders to ensure massive registration in the region.
He said the current realities in the CVR data table revealed that Southeast was among the least registered zones in the ongoing exercise, “which is disturbing”.
According to him, politics determines the socioeconomic and cultural direction of a country, yet stakeholders in the region are doing little to change the pathetic situation for better.
“We are indirectly marginalising ourselves if we fail to take full and serious active part in the CVR and other electoral processes,’’ he warned.
Ezekwueme noted that politicians, religious, traditional and market leaders had not shown enough commitment and encouragement toward mobilising their communities and subjects on the ineluctable need to obtain their voter cards.
“The voter’s card obtained through the CVR serves as a veritable weapon to enthrone good governance and social justice,’’ he said.
The CLO boss urged governors, political stalwarts and groups, to redeem and rescue the despicable situation.
“Our revered religious leaders, traditional rulers, town union presidents-general and civil society organisations should embark on aggressive campaigns and mobilisation of residents to register.
“There is urgent need to educate our people to understand that politics drives and determines socioeconomic, religious, cultural and social life of a nation.
“Hence, if you fail to take interest in politics, politics will certainly take interest in you,” he added.
Imoke Rates PDP High In C’River
Two-time governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has described the relationship of the people of the state with the Peoples Democratic Party brand as mutually beneficial.
He urged people of the state, especially members of the party, to remain firm and committed to rebuilding the party.
Imoke made the call against the backdrop of the defection of the state governor, Ben Ayade, from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.
He said this in a “Press Statement,” in Abuja, on Saturday.
He commended members and supporters of the PDP in the state for their dedication and commitment during the recent state-wide rallies held in 196 wards spread across the 18 local government areas of the state.
The former governor, who became the PDP leader in the state after Ayade’s departure, enjoined party supporters to stay true to their political beliefs because it is only the PDP that has the capacity to end the misery which the APC regime has brought upon.
He maintained that over the last 20 years, Cross River State and its people had remained faithful to the PDP brand because of its pan-Nigerian disposition.
Imoke said “As the PDP once again comes under one umbrella to foster unity and propagate the PDP manifesto, which is people-driven, I urge you all to stay peaceful and embrace the ethics of rancour-free campaigns and rally, as you take the PDP to the grassroots.
“Over the last 20 years, Cross River, hand-in-hand with the PDP, built a state that thrives on nearly all sectors of the economy and human endeavours.
“From tourism, governance, rural development and conducive business environment, Cross River became a global player and a frontline state.
“Our partnership with the PDP was fruitful, yielding positive outcomes and was lucrative within those years. It is regrettable that things have not gone as planned, particularly, with the defection of our brother and Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, to the APC.”
He expressed confidence that members of the party who strayed into other parties would soon return.
He added, “I charge every PDP member in Cross River State and beyond to key into this new drive of consolidating PDP’s firm grip of the politics of the state for future electioneering contest.”
He appealed to the people of the state to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to register to enable them vote in upcoming elections.
