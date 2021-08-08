Politics
W’African Countries Want INEC’s Election Monitoring Tool – Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says many countries in West African have shown interest in studying and adopting its innovative tool on election monitoring and support system for their use.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the weekend at the opening of a two- day retreat on “the Optimisation of the Election Monitoring And Support Centre (EMSC) operational structure” held in Keffi, Nasarawa.
Yakubu said that the EMSC had become a vital tool in the monitoring, implementation and management of Nigeria’s electoral plans and activities.
He said when his led-commission was first inaugurated in November 2015, its resolve was to consolidate on the gains of the last commission (2010-2015) in building systems for the continuous and effective management of the electoral process.
Yakubu said the goals were not only to address the challenges encountered during the 2011 and 2015 general elections.
He said it was also to develop proactive and knowledge-driven systems that would address those challenges in 2019, as well as continue to support the commission’s efforts in the planning, conduct and management of elections.
“The continuous search for innovative and better systems for the management of our electoral process crystalised into the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan (SP)/Strategic Programme of Action (SPA), the 2019 Election Project Plan (EPP), as well as the EMSC.
“Consequently, the commission has, over the years, continuously expanded the frontiers of electoral management and governance by introducing innovations and knowledge-driven systems. The EMSC is one of such innovations.
“As an electoral early-warning, monitoring, implementation and management tool, the EMSC, relying on field offices and personnel across the 36 states and the FCT, alerts the commission to the challenges, identifies electoral risks/threats and provides real-time information on the status of an election.
“In doing so, the EMSC makes available to the commission the necessary information in making real-time interventions to avert or mitigate potential risks or threats to an election,” he stated.
Yakubu added that in the build-up to the 2019 general election, it became increasingly clear to INEC that a coordinated early warning, monitoring and implementation system was necessary.
This, according to him, was to track hundreds of inter-related electoral activities in the Election Project Plan for the 2019 general election.
He said that accordingly, INEC accepted the recommendations of the 2019 Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC) to integrate the three monitoring mechanisms of the commission into a single unit called the EMSC.
He listed the three monitoring mechanisms as the Election Management System (EMS), Electoral Risk Management (ERM) and Election Operations Support Centre (EOSC).
“The EMSC has greatly helped the commission in managing the electoral process.
“As a testimony to its robustness as an election management tool, many countries in the West African Region and beyond have shown interest in studying and adopting the system for their use.
“The Ethiopian and Malawi Electoral Commissions are already considering the deployment of some aspects of the tool in the management of their elections.
“The EMSC may well be another contribution of INEC (and indeed Nigeria) to election management in the world,” he noted.
Yakubu said that pioneers and INEC needed to keep pushing the frontiers of the system, fortifying its strengths, addressing its challenges and expanding its reach, in the conduct and management of elections.
“Having deployed it for the 2019 general election, the commission has certainly seen its advantages as well as its challenges.
“The advantages need to be strengthened and improved upon while resolving the anticipated challenges before the 2023 general election, which is just 560 days away,” he said.
The INEC boss further noted that the retreat was therefore crucial to the EMSC and the commission.
He urged participants to work round the clock during the period of the retreat, suggest novel ways of tweaking the EMSC, addressing its challenges and formulating comprehensive policy guidelines for its operation.
“It must be repositioned to discharge its most primary responsibilities of providing early warning, identifying threats/risks, monitoring the implementation of election activities.
“(It must) reposition in ensuring real-time and accurate information to the commission on all field-related activities that have a direct bearing on elections,” he stated.
Mr Hamza Fassi-Fihr, Project Coordinator, European Centre for Election Support (ECES), said monitoring of processes was integral to the success of any system and a commitment toward ensuring accountability and transparency.
Fassi-Fihri, who represented Dr Isiaka Yahaya, ECES Senior Electoral Administration Expert, commended INEC’s effort at ensuring effective electoral management and promotion of electoral integrity through the innovative tool.
“It is clear that the EMSC has come to stay as an indispensable and integral part of Nigeria’s electoral system and a process to be exported across EMBS in the African region and beyond,” he said.
On his part, Ahmed Mu’azu, National Commissioner and Chairman Planning, Monitoring and Strategy Committee (PMSC), said the retreat was critical as INEC prepared for the 2023 general elections.
Mu’azu said that the EMSC had been key to the process adding that that it was the reason it had remained in the fore burner for INEC, since it had become a strategic implementation framework in the electoral process.
Also Prof. Ikechukwu Ibeanu, INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC), described EMSC as an important aspect of INEC commitment to the use of technology to deepen electoral process in Nigeria.
He said the adoption of technology had helped in tracking and ensuring compliance in the electoral processes.
Ibeanu noted that it had also helped in improving efficiency, as well as reduced negative human interference in the electoral process.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Nasarawa Uthman Ajidagba said the retreat was timely and apt as the commission prepared for the 2023 general elections.
Politics
CVR: CLO Urges Establishment Of Mobilising C’ttees In S’East
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has called for establishment of mobilising committees in the South East for the ongoing INEC’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.
It tasked governors, political stalwarts and groups to constitute the committees at state and council area levels.
The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu last Saturday.
Ezekwueme said there was need for South East political stakeholders to ensure massive registration in the region.
He said the current realities in the CVR data table revealed that Southeast was among the least registered zones in the ongoing exercise, “which is disturbing”.
According to him, politics determines the socioeconomic and cultural direction of a country, yet stakeholders in the region are doing little to change the pathetic situation for better.
“We are indirectly marginalising ourselves if we fail to take full and serious active part in the CVR and other electoral processes,’’ he warned.
Ezekwueme noted that politicians, religious, traditional and market leaders had not shown enough commitment and encouragement toward mobilising their communities and subjects on the ineluctable need to obtain their voter cards.
“The voter’s card obtained through the CVR serves as a veritable weapon to enthrone good governance and social justice,’’ he said.
The CLO boss urged governors, political stalwarts and groups, to redeem and rescue the despicable situation.
“Our revered religious leaders, traditional rulers, town union presidents-general and civil society organisations should embark on aggressive campaigns and mobilisation of residents to register.
“There is urgent need to educate our people to understand that politics drives and determines socioeconomic, religious, cultural and social life of a nation.
“Hence, if you fail to take interest in politics, politics will certainly take interest in you,” he added.
Politics
RSG Shuts Down Trans-Amadi Slaughter Market
Last week, the Rivers State Executive Council officially approved a total shutdown of the largest slaughter market in the state, the Oginigba Slaughter Market, located at Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The approval was given during the last Executive Council meeting held last Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, and presided over by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, who addressed the press after the meeting, disclosed that the state government had designed a new project to be sited there.
The Commissioner advised all the occupants and those doing business in the area to vacate the area within the next one month. Recall that the State Executive Council had in its meeting held about two weeks ago, approved the building of a brand new abattoir in Mgbuoshimini , Rumueme, also in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
According to Dr Kpakol, the new abattoir which has automated facilities, has capacity to slaughter 400 cattle as well as 1500 goats and sheep.
“The modern abattoir to be built in Mgbuoshimini in Rumueme, is a modern abattoir, fully automated with the state-of-the-art facilities. It has a meat mart, administrative building, internal road network, shore protection , veterinary clinics and laboratories that will check the animals before, and also the tissues when being slaughtered”, the commissioner stated.
The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, explained that the decision to shut the Oginigba abattoir and build a modern one at Mgbuoshimini was in line with the new Rivers’ Vision , engineered by Governor Wike.
Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt, last week, was the official presentation of a letter nominating the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , as the “2020 Governor of the Year Award”, by the management of the Leadership Media Group.
At the presentation ceremony, last Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Muazu Elazeh, said that they were in Port Harcourt to formally present to Governor Wike the letter of his nomination as the Leadership Governor of the Year Award and then to invite him to attend Leadership Conference slated for September.
According to the Group Managing Director, when the board of Editors met for the nomination, Governor Wike’s name received a unanimous endorsement and he attributed that to the Governor’s practical approach to leadership and governance, particularly his focus on infrastructural development.
In his remarks, the Executive Director Leadership Media Group, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said this was the first in the history of Leadership newspaper that a Governor had been nominated twice in the life of an administration, recalling that Governor Wike was first nominated for the award in 2017.
Reacting to his nomination, the Rivers State Governor thanked the Leadership newspaper for finding him worthy to be nominated for the Governor of the Year Award. He dedicated the award to Almighty God and the people of Rivers State.
He said it was gladdening that there people somewhere who recognised the effort he and members of his team were making to change the narrative in terms of governance in the country and remarked that the award would spur his administration to work harder for the state.
Governor Wike was among the dignitaries that attended the service of songs in honour of late Fidelis Obi Odili, elder brother to the former Governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili, at Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt.
Wike described late Fidelis Obi Odili as a man who lived an enviable life of humility, and related with everybody mutually, irrespective of their social status.
The Governor announced the donation of M50 million to the Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of the selfless and godly service that Fidelis Obi Odili had rendered, and also to support the church.
Also last week, wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike announced the setting up of education foundation in honour of her father, Dr Ikechukwu Amadi Obuzor, to assist indigent students meet their aspiration.
The foundation was announced at event marking the 80th birthday celebration of her father held at Odiokwu community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.
She stated that the Obuzor family had already started supporting at least 20 students in higher institutions and added that there is plan to extend the assistance to indigent students across the entire Rivers State.
Dr Obuzor commended his children for the establishment of the education foundation which is in furtherance of his legacy of enhancing the human capital development of his people.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
We Didn’t Propose Creation Of 20 New States – Senate Spokesman
The National Assembly has disclaimed a media report that the Senate Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 States.
According to the statement by the Senate Spokesperson Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the report was a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states.
Far from recommending creation of any state, the Senate Committee, while acknowledging receipts of several Bills proposing creation of new states, decided that it is not in a position to recommend or propose the creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.
Dr. Basiru, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee of Media and Public Affairs stated that, for ease of reference, Section 8 of the Constitution provides:
An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new State shall only be passed if-
(a) a request, supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new State) in each of the following, namely –
(i) the Senate and the House of Representatives,
(ii) the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and
(iii) the local government councils in respect of the area,
is received by the National Assembly;
(b) a proposal for the creation of the State is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the State originated;
(c) the result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the States of the Federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and
(d) the proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.
In view of the above, the Senate Committee maintained that it is not in a position to propose creation of any state as reported.
He explained that what transpired was that the committee decided to refer the requests received to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure compliance with section 8 of the Constitution by conducting referendum in the areas to know if the requests were supported by at least two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the creation of the new state in the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly in the area.
It said that the above clarifications are imperative to set the record straight.
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
We’ll Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule, RSG Warns NARD
- Featured5 days ago
Courts, Politicians Frustrating Preparations For Anambra Poll, INEC Laments
- Featured5 days ago
NASS Opposition To E-Transmission Of Poll Results, Coup Against Nigerians, Wike Insists
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Global Geopolitics, Neo-Colonialism Fuelling Apathy Against Crude Oil, DPR Hints
- Politics5 days ago
Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Dokpesi’s Account
- News5 days ago
US Govt Donates 4m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
- Politics5 days ago
Buhari Approves Deployment Of Nine Perm Secs
- Business5 days ago
Brass Fertilizer Company To Create 15,000 Jobs