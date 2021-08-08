Politics
RSG Shuts Down Trans-Amadi Slaughter Market
Last week, the Rivers State Executive Council officially approved a total shutdown of the largest slaughter market in the state, the Oginigba Slaughter Market, located at Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The approval was given during the last Executive Council meeting held last Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, and presided over by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, who addressed the press after the meeting, disclosed that the state government had designed a new project to be sited there.
The Commissioner advised all the occupants and those doing business in the area to vacate the area within the next one month. Recall that the State Executive Council had in its meeting held about two weeks ago, approved the building of a brand new abattoir in Mgbuoshimini , Rumueme, also in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
According to Dr Kpakol, the new abattoir which has automated facilities, has capacity to slaughter 400 cattle as well as 1500 goats and sheep.
“The modern abattoir to be built in Mgbuoshimini in Rumueme, is a modern abattoir, fully automated with the state-of-the-art facilities. It has a meat mart, administrative building, internal road network, shore protection , veterinary clinics and laboratories that will check the animals before, and also the tissues when being slaughtered”, the commissioner stated.
The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, explained that the decision to shut the Oginigba abattoir and build a modern one at Mgbuoshimini was in line with the new Rivers’ Vision , engineered by Governor Wike.
Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt, last week, was the official presentation of a letter nominating the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , as the “2020 Governor of the Year Award”, by the management of the Leadership Media Group.
At the presentation ceremony, last Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Muazu Elazeh, said that they were in Port Harcourt to formally present to Governor Wike the letter of his nomination as the Leadership Governor of the Year Award and then to invite him to attend Leadership Conference slated for September.
According to the Group Managing Director, when the board of Editors met for the nomination, Governor Wike’s name received a unanimous endorsement and he attributed that to the Governor’s practical approach to leadership and governance, particularly his focus on infrastructural development.
In his remarks, the Executive Director Leadership Media Group, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said this was the first in the history of Leadership newspaper that a Governor had been nominated twice in the life of an administration, recalling that Governor Wike was first nominated for the award in 2017.
Reacting to his nomination, the Rivers State Governor thanked the Leadership newspaper for finding him worthy to be nominated for the Governor of the Year Award. He dedicated the award to Almighty God and the people of Rivers State.
He said it was gladdening that there people somewhere who recognised the effort he and members of his team were making to change the narrative in terms of governance in the country and remarked that the award would spur his administration to work harder for the state.
Governor Wike was among the dignitaries that attended the service of songs in honour of late Fidelis Obi Odili, elder brother to the former Governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili, at Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt.
Wike described late Fidelis Obi Odili as a man who lived an enviable life of humility, and related with everybody mutually, irrespective of their social status.
The Governor announced the donation of M50 million to the Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of the selfless and godly service that Fidelis Obi Odili had rendered, and also to support the church.
Also last week, wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike announced the setting up of education foundation in honour of her father, Dr Ikechukwu Amadi Obuzor, to assist indigent students meet their aspiration.
The foundation was announced at event marking the 80th birthday celebration of her father held at Odiokwu community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.
She stated that the Obuzor family had already started supporting at least 20 students in higher institutions and added that there is plan to extend the assistance to indigent students across the entire Rivers State.
Dr Obuzor commended his children for the establishment of the education foundation which is in furtherance of his legacy of enhancing the human capital development of his people.
By: Chris Oluoh
CVR: CLO Urges Establishment Of Mobilising C’ttees In S’East
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has called for establishment of mobilising committees in the South East for the ongoing INEC’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.
It tasked governors, political stalwarts and groups to constitute the committees at state and council area levels.
The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu last Saturday.
Ezekwueme said there was need for South East political stakeholders to ensure massive registration in the region.
He said the current realities in the CVR data table revealed that Southeast was among the least registered zones in the ongoing exercise, “which is disturbing”.
According to him, politics determines the socioeconomic and cultural direction of a country, yet stakeholders in the region are doing little to change the pathetic situation for better.
“We are indirectly marginalising ourselves if we fail to take full and serious active part in the CVR and other electoral processes,’’ he warned.
Ezekwueme noted that politicians, religious, traditional and market leaders had not shown enough commitment and encouragement toward mobilising their communities and subjects on the ineluctable need to obtain their voter cards.
“The voter’s card obtained through the CVR serves as a veritable weapon to enthrone good governance and social justice,’’ he said.
The CLO boss urged governors, political stalwarts and groups, to redeem and rescue the despicable situation.
“Our revered religious leaders, traditional rulers, town union presidents-general and civil society organisations should embark on aggressive campaigns and mobilisation of residents to register.
“There is urgent need to educate our people to understand that politics drives and determines socioeconomic, religious, cultural and social life of a nation.
“Hence, if you fail to take interest in politics, politics will certainly take interest in you,” he added.
We Didn’t Propose Creation Of 20 New States – Senate Spokesman
The National Assembly has disclaimed a media report that the Senate Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 States.
According to the statement by the Senate Spokesperson Dr. Ajibola Basiru, the report was a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states.
Far from recommending creation of any state, the Senate Committee, while acknowledging receipts of several Bills proposing creation of new states, decided that it is not in a position to recommend or propose the creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.
Dr. Basiru, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee of Media and Public Affairs stated that, for ease of reference, Section 8 of the Constitution provides:
An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new State shall only be passed if-
(a) a request, supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new State) in each of the following, namely –
(i) the Senate and the House of Representatives,
(ii) the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and
(iii) the local government councils in respect of the area,
is received by the National Assembly;
(b) a proposal for the creation of the State is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the State originated;
(c) the result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the States of the Federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and
(d) the proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.
In view of the above, the Senate Committee maintained that it is not in a position to propose creation of any state as reported.
He explained that what transpired was that the committee decided to refer the requests received to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure compliance with section 8 of the Constitution by conducting referendum in the areas to know if the requests were supported by at least two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the creation of the new state in the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly in the area.
It said that the above clarifications are imperative to set the record straight.
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
The Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, has called for a reorientation of labour unions to ensure effective negotiations between them and employers of their members.
PGF members are governors elected on the platform of the APC.
Lukman said in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, that the on-going nationwide strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and other health workers for instance, was blameable on lack of institutional capacity.
He said the strike was also blameable on the inability of labour unions to effectively negotiate with employers and with governments.
He expressed regret at frequent strikes by healthcare workers which, he said, had led to preventable, unfortunate and avoidable deaths.
Lukman noted that most noticeable factor when union leaders, including those of NARD and the NLC negotiated with employers was the display of raw power.
The negotiations, he further noted, were often devoid of any empirical or conceptual evidence highlighting a vision of how the problems could be solved.
He stressed that rather than providing a roadmap of how problems could be solved, ego and loud voices of supposed opponents had become the main features.
“Any contrary opinion is condemned and dismissed; this is the new face of workers leaders’ in Nigeria.
“Street protests and strikes ahead of any negotiations are now very common. There is the need to reorient the practice of labour relations in Nigeria.
“A situation where because citizens are angry with government and political leaders, essential services are withdrawn and lives of citizens cheaply sacrificed must stop,’’ he stressed.
Lukman said it was frustrating when political appointees, such as ministers were unable to proactively pre-empt strikes.
Lukman said also that all stakeholders must as a matter of urgency lock themselves in the most qualitative form of negotiations with workers in the health sector.
This, he said, was critical to restore some minimum standards in the sector and not simply about negotiating terms and conditions of services of health workers.
He said Nigerians must also appeal to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to take all necessary measures to restore ethical conducts of all its registered members.
“A situation where conducts of medical practitioners, being also members of trade unions, conflict with the Code of Ethics they swore to, must be resolved in favour of protecting the lives of Nigerians.
“Under no circumstance should a registered medical doctor who is a member of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria conduct himself or herself in manners that neglected the primary responsibility of attending to sick persons.
“Labour issues. including negotiations for wages and terms of conditions of services and resolving challenges should be moved to the concurrent list in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended,’’ he said.
Lukman explained that a situation where terms agreed with the Federal Government were used by state governments’ employees would always create problems of implementation.
He advised that state governments should be more creative to introduce new incentives, which were not necessarily monetary, but perhaps having higher monetary values than what obtains in federal establishments.
According to him, there is a wide scope for initiatives beyond the question of monetary value of employment.
He added that given the cost to human life from strikes by health workers, it was quite alarming that strikes in a sector as important as health would be taking place at all.
“This is a sector that by every standard should be classified as essential based on which there should be special legal restrictions regarding labour actions such as strikes.
“A major challenge of Nigeria’s labour relations may have to do with issues of over-centralisation and institutional capacity to manage, regulate and facilitate negotiations and agreements.
“The issue of over-centralisation will continue to create challenges largely because negotiations between workers’ and employers’ organisations are no longer informed by empirical reality of resources available,’’ Lukman stated.
He noted that the five-day warning strike by the NLC against Kaduna State government in May over allegations of wrongful dismissals of employees of the state government could have been averted.
This, he said, was especially if the state’s Ministry of Labour had enforced provisions of the relevant laws to compel resumption of negotiations between unions and employers, including government.
He said the current indefinite strike by NARD members might also have been averted if there was a proper meeting between the Ministry of Labour and Productivity and parties to the disputes before the expiration of the ultimatum.
The NARD on-going indefinite nationwide strike is to demand for improved conditions and payment of unpaid salaries by some state governments.
The strike is also to protest the failure to domesticate the Medical Residency Training Act 2017 in states, among others. (NAN)
