Editorial
RITCS: The Way To Go
For many years, Nigeria has been combating a considerable infrastructure deficit because the economy is not generating sufficient revenues to close an infrastructure gap estimated at $3 trillion by Moodys. The African Infrastructure Development Index strongly indicates that the country ranks 23 out of 54 African economies in infrastructure development. It is an appalling performance. That is why the country has to be forward-looking.
Nigeria faces weak organic incomes and suffocating debt servicing. Between January and May 2021, the Federal Government raised N1.84 trillion but spent N1.8 trillion on debt charges. This translates into 98 per cent of total debt service revenues. The debt profile is similar to the 99 per cent of revenues used for debt servicing in Q1 2020.
To get out of the self-imposed embarrassment, the Federal Government conceived the idea of infrastructure funding by implementing a tax policy to promote infrastructure development. In January 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into effect the Companies Income Tax (Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) Order 2019.
This tax system allows the participating company to recover costs incurred in the construction or rehabilitation of eligible roads as income tax credits payable by the partaking company. The tax credit can be carried forward to future years until it is fully used and redeemable. A company taking part in the scheme may sell or transfer its unused tax credit to others.
Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, said the strategy would stimulate private sector investment in Nigerian roads across critical economic corridors and industrial clusters, relieving the government of the burden of funding the initial outlays for these investments. She has a point. Indeed, if properly implemented, the programme has the potential to improve Nigeria’s road infrastructure. It may also enable the government to utilise public funds on other sectors of the economy apart from roads.
Several participating companies have already expressed an interest in the scheme and are involved in projects execution. These include MTN: 110km Enugu-Onitsha Road in Anambra State in exchange for tax credits; Transcorp Group: Oyigbo-Izuoma-Mirinwayi-Okoloma-Afam Road; Access Bank: Oniru axis of VI-Lekki Circulation Road in Lagos State.
Others are GZI Industries: Umueme Village Road, Abia State; Mainstreet Energy: Malando-Garin-Baka-Ngwaski Road; The BUA: Bode-Saadu-Lafiagi Road; Eyinkorin Road and Bridge; NLNG: Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road and the Dangote Group: Obajana-Kabba Road, among others.
Dangote Cement Plc is the most prominent participant in this system. A tax credit certificate worth N22.3 billion was awarded to the firm to construct the Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Road in Lagos and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba Road connecting Kogi and Kwara States.
We appreciate Buhari’s Federal Government for this innovative approach to infrastructural development in the country and expect other companies to join the fray as it promises to give the nation’s infrastructure a facelift. As a result, participating companies will control cash flows rather than make cash payments. They can also give value to society by picking the assets they seek to finance.
Critics of the model insist that it could deprive the nation of income if more companies adopt the regime. However, while we think that revenue target is important as projected by the castigators, it is not as significant as the optimisation of funds when collected. The question is: are we getting value for money? Given the present high level of corruption, this is surely the safest way to proceed.
The initiative has different attractions for various stakeholders. For the government, it is the ability to execute more development projects within a short time. For companies, they have a combination of brand edge and cash flow management. Cement manufacturers, for example, are also able to record improved sales of their products used in road construction; hence, they benefit both explicitly (financially) and implicitly (brand improvement).
However, the success of this enterprise and any other will depend greatly on the transparency of the process and the sincerity of the parties concerned. The policy itself is well established, and unless there are corrupt proclivities on the part of any party, it should function congruously.
Also, the Order setting up the contrivance, expected to last for 10 years, does not indicate the criteria for selecting eligible roads and participants that would construct or refurbish such roads. We also note that there is no dispute resolution mechanism in the Order, particularly concerning the determination of the cost of projects.
Furthermore, when compared to returns on other investments, it is doubtful whether the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — currently 11.5% — is sufficient return on project cost, especially for companies for which an Eligible Road would not positively improve their operations and grow their businesses. Those are critical questions the Federal Government must address for the model to succeed.
To ensure that the attractiveness of the strategy is not diminished, a constant review to deal with the grey provisions of the Order and manage any stakeholder concerns arising from the implementation of the scheme is imperative. Again, action is needed to ensure that the model is executed impartially nationwide to effectively finesse the widespread infrastructure gap throughout the country.
Editorial
Comply With S’Court Order On Oil Wells
The planned ceding of 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede to Imo State recently assumed a
sudden twist when the Supreme Court ordered the Federal Government to observe a stay of action on the alleged plan. The Rivers State Government took Imo State to court over the disputed oil wells.
The Supreme Court made the order while ruling on an ex parte application brought before it by counsel for the Rivers State Government in the case, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN). The order was given to prevent the alleged plan to cede the disputed wells to Imo State, while the substantive suit instituted by the state government is still pending before the court.
Restrained thereafter by the apex court were the office of the Attorney General of the Federation as well as his Imo State counterpart from embarking on any action regarding the ownership of the wells under consideration until the ownership issues and the questions surrounding them are properly resolved.
Also ordered were the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Office of the Accountant-General who were barred from approving, implementing, or giving effect in any manner to a letter from the RMAFC office with reference number RMC/O&G/47/1/264 of July 1, 2021, which cancelled the equal sharing of proceeds from the 17 oil wells between Rivers and Imo States.
One of the reliefs sought by the Attorney General of Rivers State is the apex court’s “declaration that the boundary between Rivers State and Imo state, as delineated on Nigeria administrative map, 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations are inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundaries between Rivers and Imo State”.
Equally demanded by the plaintiff is a declaration that as far as Nigeria’s administrative map 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations relate to the boundary between Rivers and Imo, the said maps are unlawful and void, and cannot be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers State and to determine the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account, including the application of the principle of derivation and other revenue allocation principles as contained in the 1999 Constitution.
Similarly, the state government sought a declaration that the oil wells within Akri and Mbede communities are wrongly attributed to Imo State and that they are all oil wells within the territory of Rivers State and form part of the state, and that only Rivers State is entitled to receive the full allocation of the distributable revenue from the oil wells, based on the derivation as contained under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.
Only a few years ago, Rivers State was in a similar brawl with its Bayelsa counterpart over ownership of Soku oil wells. In the course of this dispute, a grand plan to forcibly annex certain Rivers State’s communities to Bayelsa State was laid out despite legal declarations on the matter.
Curiously, the dispute which got to the Supreme Court was supposed to have been resolved by the correction of an error in the delineation of the inter-state boundary in the 11th edition of the administrative map of Nigeria prepared by the National Boundaries Commission (NBC) and the office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation in 1999.
In that case, the Supreme Court also ordered that all monies from contested oil wells be deposited in an escrow account by the RMFAC. That was, indeed, the position of things until the then Rivers State Governor, Rt Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, alerted the state and the nation about the secret disbursement of N17 billion from the escrow account to Bayelsa State by former President Gooduck Jonathan’s administration.
We commend the Court for issuing the injunction that has so far prevented the two neighbouring states from aggravating the situation. It is in the interest of peace that the Federal Government respects the judgment of the Supreme Court. In observing the restraining order, the Bayelsa/Rivers States scenario, where clandestine disbursements were made to our sister state, should not be replicated in any form whatsoever.
The RMFAC should act appropriately by discontinuing to pay monies from disputed wells to either state until the matter is resolved. As such, an escrow account is suggested. This account should be subject to periodic evaluation to determine whether changes have occurred. Any shortfall must be explained.
Importantly, the NBC should be up and running in its core mandate of defining and delimitating boundaries between states, local government areas or communities in accordance with delimitation instruments or documents established for that purpose. It is disturbing that despite the commission’s mandate, more than 150 active border disputes resulting from non-delimitation of boundaries exist within and between states across Nigeria.
More often than not, the commission’s intervention in the settlement of boundary crisis in Nigeria, even after judgements of the Supreme Court, were always belated and came after loss of human lives and property. Boundary issues would have to be dealt with urgently. That is why we urge the NBC to take adequate steps to investigate such conflicts around the country to curb widespread disputes arising from non-delimitation of Nigeria’s internal boundaries.
Governor Nyesom Wike is rhapsodised for always protecting the assets and resources of Rivers State. But for his proactive steps, that would not have happened. We welcome the court’s decision and call on Wike to continue to defend the interests of the state in favour of its people. It demonstrates the Governor’s belief in due process in his fight against injustice to the state.
Editorial
Justifying Allocations To Intel Agencies
The approval of a N4.87 billion budget for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) by the National
Assembly (NASS) to track, intercept and monitor calls and messages on mobile devices, including Thuraya and WhatsApp may prove to be counter-productive to the constitutional role of the press. Clearly, that seems to be one of the ploys of the Federal Government to subdue the media.
This amount is said to be part of the N895.8 billion supplementary budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari and approved by the two chambers of the federal parliament after having increased it by about N87 billion. Of that sum, N1.93 billion was earmarked for “WhatsApp Interception Solution” and N2.93 billion for “Thuraya Interception Solution” – a communications system used for monitoring voice calls or call-related information, SMS, data traffic, among others.
Also, Nigeria’s military intelligence arm, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), has secured N16.8 billion for foreign and national military intelligence. The DIA will as well use the funds to conduct enhanced voice and data monitoring. The funds will be used for interception of communications on tactical mobile geological platforms. The agency will also provide infrastructure and establish cyber intelligence facilities and laboratories across the country.
Federal legislators are also working on a series of legislative initiatives to regulate the media. A number of such bills include the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act and the Press Council Act (PCA). The Buhari’s government has also recently banned the social media platform, Twitter, as it continues to call for support for regulation of online and mainstream media space in the country.
The purpose of modifying the NBC Act and the PCA Act, is not only to intimidate and stifle the press, but also to muffle the basis of our democracy – freedom of speech. Both amendments seek to empower the Minister of Information to issue licences to print and broadcast media, and penalise journalists and media organisations for offences already covered under the country’s penal and criminal codes.
For instance, Section 3 (e, f, and g) of the NPC amendment bill says the body shall “receive, process and consider applications for the establishment, ownership and operation of print and other related media houses; with the approval of the minister, grant print media and other related licences to any application considered worthy of such; monitor activities of the media and other related media houses to ensure compliance with the National Press Code for professional and ethical conduct, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists.”
The bill also provides the minister with the authority to sanction and revoke the licence of any print media that violates the “National Press Code”. Section 33 (3) of the bill also says that “any person who carries news established to be fake news thereafter, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N5 million or two years in prison or both.”
And the print media that carried the ‘fake news’ shall be liable to a fine of N10 million and/or closure for one year! This clause deliberately ignores existing media laws that provide for retraction and apology when a media organisation errs in publishing an article. It is yet to be seen what is democratic about this proposed law.
In addition, the currently conceived bill aims to regulate internet broadcasting and all online media organisations through a series of broadcasting licences, including licences for live content or Over the Top Television (OTT). Attempting to crack down on online media criticism is patently reckless, and it flies in the face of liberal democracy.
We are totally confident that all the endorsed funds and the review of media laws are geared towards enabling security operatives to haunt journalists and to restrict freedom of information in the country. This is actually another strategy to limit criticism of the government. Why are the authorities not thinking about utilising the enormous funds earmarked for media repression to develop other sectors of the country consistently yearning for consideration?
No opposition party in Nigeria has benefited more from press freedom than the All Progressives Congress (APC). As APC’s spokesperson at the time, the current Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had access to traditional and online media at all times, and his views were widely publicised. Therefore, it is paradoxical that these obnoxious bills are in the process of becoming laws.
Over the last six years, the NASS has adopted, revised or proposed no fewer than five pieces of legislation, all of which have the capacity to restrict the press. These include the Cybercrime Act, the Frivolous Petitions Bill of 2015, the Hate Speech Bill, and the Prevention of Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill of 2019. Each of them looks scary enough.
The NASS or any other related legislature must deal with various anti-media bills carefully to avoid overheating the already tense polity. In the past, even under the military regime, Nigerian leaders tried to block the press, but met severe resistance; and only successfully pitched the government against the people and the media and created social unrest.
Certainly, like traditional media platforms, there could be abuse, and this invariably requires some regulation. But given the inherent nature of social media, extreme care must be taken to prevent the child from being dumped with the bathwater. The largely unsuccessful experience of some developed countries that have sought to reduce social media excesses in some respects is very instructive.
In any event, there are enough existing laws in the country’s statute books on defamation, privacy, libel and slander to protect public and private individuals ordinarily. It is important to ensure that the passage of another law on similar matters is not excessive, eventually resulting in needless duplication of laws.
There is no question that the government has to regulate the media in line with extant laws, especially in this period when the country is beset with existential, economic, political and security problems. In fact, the time demands that all security agencies, including the intelligence community, are up and doing.
However, we firmly insist that the massive allocations to the different intelligence services in the country should not be a cover-up to fight the media. Instead, they must be put to good use to achieve the presumed objective of combating subversive activities, crime and criminal elements. No society can stand up to a subjugated press.
Editorial
Fix Eleme–Onne Road, Now
Youths from the four Ogoni-speaking local government areas of Rivers State have since last Monday
morning blocked the Eleme–Onne axis of the East–West Road to protest the poor condition of the federal highway. The youths have mobilised heavy trucks to block both ends leading to the high-priority infrastructure of the country, in particular the only bridge connecting the region to Port Harcourt.
The section, measuring 15 kilometres with a linking bridge, is one of the busiest segments of the highway following the regular hauling of goods from the Onne seaport, the Port Harcourt Refining Company, and the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone. The road equally serves over 200 multinational companies in the Eleme Industrial Zone including the two refineries, the Indorama Petrochemical and Fertiliser Company, Intels Nigeria Limited, and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).
The protesting youths, who have literally turned the event into a carnival of a sort, are demanding that the dilapidated Ogoni section of the East–West Road be reconstructed, with at least three flyovers at strategic locations in Akpajo, Alesa and Onne, all in Eleme Local Government Area. They also want to see the reconstruction of the existing bridge at the Aleto junction.
Apart from the conveying of goods from Eleme, the East–West Road with only an access bridge which is near collapsing connects nine local government areas to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The Federal Government had consistently promised to fix the section of the road, but contractors are yet to be mobilised to the site, even though skeletal works are ongoing on some sections.
As expected, the protest is affecting businesses and other activities in the area badly. For example, the physical verification of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled to commence in parts of Rivers State since Monday is negatively impacted by the protest.
In a statement, the Head, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Rivers State, Mark Usolor, said, “due to the blockade on the stretch of the East–West Road, their personnel and materials were unable to arrive some of the local government offices of INEC to commence the exercise.” The commission listed the affected local government areas to include Andoni, Bonny, Eleme, Gokana, Khana, Ogu/Bolo, Okrika, Opobo/Nkoro and Tai.
During the inauguration of Community Secondary School, Eteo, Eleme, and Community Secondary School, Obeakpu-Ndoki, Oyigbo, respectively in June this year, Governor Nyesom Wike charged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to visit the Eleme section of the East–West Road to appreciate the agony of the people of the area. The governor denounced the dilapidated condition of the road, particularly the Eleme axis and urged rapid completion on account of its economic importance.
He said; “I urge the Federal Government under the APC to please fulfill promises they made to Nigerians, fulfill promises they made to Rivers State. It is unfortunate, look at the East–West Road, this part of it has almost collapsed. The money comes from where? The money comes from us. Can you see this part of the road anywhere in this country? They are taking us for granted because we have nobody. God in his infinite mercy will give us somebody. The kind of treatment we are receiving from this Federal Government is unacceptable.”
In what initially appeared to be a reassuring move, the Federal Government had disclosed that it released N7 billion to contractors to facilitate the East–West Road project, and instructed them to comply with the directives to complete and hand over the project to people of the region before the end of First Quarter 2022. Unfortunately, there is nothing on the ground for the tremendous amount and no one has been questioned for it.
Indeed, this protest has come at an auspicious moment. We support the action and urge the youths to remain on the remonstrance howbeit peacefully until work begins or they can obtain a commitment from the Federal Government. We will resist a situation where commuters and other road users are exposed to countless difficulties on a daily basis. It is hard to understand why, despite the enormous economic value of the road, it has stayed abandoned to this day.
Developments in the Niger Delta have reached a point where strategic and decisive measures must be taken to guarantee the future of the region. The Federal Government must pay greater attention to the plight of those living in the Niger Delta. It is a shame that the East–West Road has been in limbo for years and that there is no serious work going on there. If politics plays into the construction of the road, nothing prevents the people from expressing themselves in assertion of their rights and defence of the residents.
Interestingly, the East–West Road was flagged off in 2006 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. To facilitate its completion, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration moved the project to the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), with approved funds surprisingly warehoused by the Uche Orji-led Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). However, it was later transferred to the impoverished Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for doubtful reasons. Stakeholders in the region strongly believe that this is the reason why the work is slow at the moment.
While we suffer the anguish of the ugly progression of this all-important road, so far, we think that there is an urgent need for the protest to be guided by its organisers to forestall being hijacked by hoodlums for criminal or political purposes. There are already sad reports of people being assaulted and property being vandalised. That is by no means the way to go. The leaders of the region should call the youths to order and urge them to conduct themselves appropriately.
If the government is spending about N900 billion on the 127.621km Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, and the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano highway reviewed from N155 billion to N797.236 billion, why is the East–West Road continuously denied similar attention when it is located in the region that produces over 80 per cent of the nation’s revenue? The federal authorities must heed the demands of the protest marchers and fix this road immediately.
