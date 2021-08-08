Environment
PGGW: Agency Lists Gains Of Buhari’s Presidency
The Pan-African Agency of Great Green Wall (PGGW) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari take-over of the leadership of the Council of the PGGW would facilitate easier access to about $5 billion in grants and $14 billion loans to member countries.
The loan and the grants would be from the International Monetary Fund and European Union Bank as they had expressed support for the GGW programme.
Environment minister Dr Mohammad Abubakar said this while briefing newsmen on important recent developments in the environment sector in Abuja.
Abubakar said that one of the developments was Nigeria’s assumption of the GGW Presidency and hosting of the council of presidents of the GGW countries.
He said that 11 countries, namely Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Sudan, made up the GGW support for Nigeria’s presidential aspirations.
According to him, the council believes that President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria was capable of taking the GGW delivery structure to a higher level, if he becomes the Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of PAN-GGW.
“If the Nigerian President takes over the leadership of the PAN-GGW, it would be easier for the GGW programme to access about $5 billion USD as grant and $14 billion USD soft loan available out there.
“This is because of the respect the world has for the President,” he said.
The minister said that on July 29, 2021 at the 7th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the PAGGW in Nouakchott, Mauritania, the council adopted some development reports.
“The reports included that of Nigeria hosting the 8th ministers meeting of the PAGGW later in the year, as well as hosting the 5th summit of the Heads of State and Government virtually in September, 2021.
“That Buhari assumes the Presidency of the Heads of States and Government of the PAGGW at the end of the 5th Summit, while Abubakar, the minister of environment, assumes the Chairmanship of the Council of Ministers at the end of the 5th Summit” he said.
He added that the Nouakchott meeting also stressed the importance of using the GGW programme to address Africa’s biodiversity problem, as the GGW programme remained the future of Africa.
The Minister, who also gave an update on the Ogoni cleanup, blamed vandalism of pipelines by the communities and other issues of insecurity as the reasons for the delay in cleaning up Ogoniland.
Abubakar said following the constant pipeline vandalism the government decided to engage the youths with jobs, so that they might not have the time to break the pipelines.
FG Reassures On Minamata Convention On Mercury Implementation
The Federal Government, has reiterated its commitment to implementing the Minamata Convention on Mercury through effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders across the country.
Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said this at a workshop on: “Capacity Strengthening for Implementation of Minamata Convention on Mercury in Nigeria”, organised by the ministry in Abuja.
Abubakar, represented by Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abel Enitan, said that the collaboration with stakeholders would promote sound environmental management of mercury.
“These efforts will enhance the implementation of the project because mercury is a toxic metal that occurs naturally in the earth’s crust.
“Human activities in recent years have increased its concentration in the environment.
“Exposure to the elevated levels of mercury in the environment is detrimental to human health, especially fetuses and young children because of its toxicity to the nervous system,” he said.
The minister said that the objective of the workshop was to discuss the implementation activities as well as inform stakeholders and the public on the project.
According to him, the project is aimed at addressing the challenges being faced in the management of mercury in Nigeria and providing overall strategy for tackling its effects.
“The project aims to develop a National Implementation Strategy (NIS) for mercury management, National Action Plans for the cement, mercury in products, trade and supply, waste, environment and health sectors.
“Also, it aims at Mercury Information System (MIS) to assist in reporting information and sharing it among stakeholders,” he said.
Activist Lists Threats To Mangrove Forest
An Environmental Right Activist in the Niger Delta, Mr Jerry Chidi says the Niger Delta mangrove forest is under threat following the incessant oil spills in the region.
Chidi who said this during on event to commemorate the international day for the conservation of the mangrove ecosystem in Port Harcourt also listed other threats to include: the spread of the Nipapalm in the region and incessant harvesting of mangrove trees for firewood by the natives.
He said within the last three years, the region has experienced more oil spills.
According to him, in 2018, 600 oil spills were recorded in the region, while in 2019 700 spills were recorded.
He said Nipapalm has continued to threaten the mangrove ecosystem of the region.
Chidi said time has come for the people of the Niger Delta to stop activities that will destroy their mangrove forest as it will exposé their communities and the entire region to the adverse impact of climate change. The environmentalist called on governments of the Niger Delta to emulate other countries where certain parts of their urban areas are designated as mangrove reserves.
Meanwhile, Media Awareness and Justice initiative, a non governmental organization has tasked environmental journalists on use of data for their reportage. The organisation said this at a Capacity Building Workshop for Environmental Journalists using Data Analysis at participatory in Port Harcourt.
The workshop which was organised with supports from the French embassy in Nigeria through the innovative projects from civil societies coalition of actors also introduces the data casting biodiversity (DATACAB) project .
Lead speaker at the event, Okoro Onyekachi Emmanuel said environmental stories show enough data as impact.
According to him, journalists reporting environmental event such as soot need to be factual to drive their point home.
He said the group is on the verge of developing a portal that will simplified information for journalists .
Emmanuel s said the project was carried out in both Rivers Bayelsa State.
He said the group is also engaging with schools to train students on ways of developing clean cooking stove.
By: John Bibor
Minister Harps On Robust Partnership Among Water Resources Stakeholders
Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has called for robust partnership among water resources stakeholders to enable the optional tapping of potentials in the sector.
Adamu, who was represented by a Deputy Director in his Ministry,Mrs Ruth Audu, made the call during a sensitisation workshop on implementation of the 2013 National Water Resources Master Plan.
The workshop was organised in Sokoto for stakeholders in the North West geopolitical zone.
He said Federal Government focused on facilitating effective partnerships with states and local government, as well as the private sectors, in order to maximise the economic benefit of the nation’s water resources.
According to him, the overall sector development isbeing guided by the national water resources Master plan, and that it’s implementation had begun.
He explained that the workshop would afford opportunity for states that had already commenced the implementation of the master plan, to share their experiences.
He added that participants would also share constraints, challenges and recommend ways forward, which would form part of 2022 master plan.
Adamu noted that several challenges, including lack of political will, weak implementation structure and poor justification for budgetary provisions and appropriation,slowed down the implementation of the 1995 master plan.
The Minister said the workshop was a bold steps to create awareness with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies at the Federal and state levels, as well as the critical stakeholders, on the content of the current national water resources Master plan.
“ Therefore, states are expected to invest massively in the sector, through the development of irrigation infrastructure, for effective utilisation of water impounded in dam reservoirs, as well as facilitate the process of access to land,” Adamu said.
Speaking earlier, Sokoto State’s Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Umar Bature, commended the efforts and pledged increased commitment to ensure success of the targeted goals.
