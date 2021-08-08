Lagos-Kano Train Service Resumes Friday

The African Heritage Institution (Afri-Heritage), a non-governmental socio-economic, political analytic and research-based institution, says it is working on ways to ensure constitutional reforms meant to engender social cohesion and integration.

The Executive Director of the institution, Prof. Ufo Okeke-Uzodike, made this known in Enugu in respect of the forthcoming Big Ideas Podium Conference.

The forthcoming Enugu conference is themed: “Reworking the Nigerian Constitution for National Transformation and Integration”.

Okeke-Uzodike said that the present 1999 Constitution was not bad as some people viewed it, but needed a rework for Nigerians to get the best out of it in terms of national transformation and integration.

According to him, the conclusion of the 1998-99 transition to civil rule programme has raised hopes of an immediate reduction or stoppage of conflicts plaguing the Nigerian federation.

He said: “Sadly, the country is still deeply tormented not only by threats of violence but also actual exposure to violent conflicts and their associated socio-economic decay and related challenges.

According to him, “Part of the problem may be traced to the 1999 Constitution, which has remained ineffective and largely unfit for the existing realities in Nigeria.

“This is not surprising given that it has never really been owned by substantial sections of Nigerian communities and citizenry.

“There is also the reality that there are several provisions on critical issues – such as sociopolitical inclusion and good governance – that have remained sources of major conflicts plaguing the country.”

The Afri-heritage boss noted that specifically, Nigeria’s political leaders had failed over the years to develop an acceptable framework for addressing critical conflicting national issues.

“These unresolved critical national issues include: citizenship, fiscal federalism, and regional autonomy; the division of responsibility between the federal and state governments; and the separation of powers between the executive, the legislature and judicial arms.

“Clearly, a long-term solution must rest on a more appropriate constitution that is deliberately structured to address key goals aimed at national peace, social cohesion and integration, inclusive and transformative change and development,” he added.

On the forthcoming conference, Okeke-Uzodike said that the ‘Big Ideas Podium Conference’ is a national platform designed for public policy debates on emerging and developmental issues that inform policy reforms and good governance.

“Working in partnership with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), we are keen to influence public policies with a view to catalyse transformative change and African economic renaissance.

“The conference would also be a convergence of key industry players, academics, experts in public and constitutional law, and policy makers.

“These stakeholders will reflect critically and identify useful ideas on how we can rework our national constitution for national transformation and integration.

“The objective is to harvest practicable recommendations and feedback that can actually inform the ongoing process for constitutional reform in Nigeria”, he said.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu