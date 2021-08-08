Imoke Rates PDP High In C’River

Last week, the Rivers State Executive Council officially approved a total shutdown of the largest slaughter market in the state, the Oginigba Slaughter Market, located at Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The approval was given during the last Executive Council meeting held last Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, and presided over by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, who addressed the press after the meeting, disclosed that the state government had designed a new project to be sited there.

The Commissioner advised all the occupants and those doing business in the area to vacate the area within the next one month. Recall that the State Executive Council had in its meeting held about two weeks ago, approved the building of a brand new abattoir in Mgbuoshimini , Rumueme, also in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

According to Dr Kpakol, the new abattoir which has automated facilities, has capacity to slaughter 400 cattle as well as 1500 goats and sheep.

“The modern abattoir to be built in Mgbuoshimini in Rumueme, is a modern abattoir, fully automated with the state-of-the-art facilities. It has a meat mart, administrative building, internal road network, shore protection , veterinary clinics and laboratories that will check the animals before, and also the tissues when being slaughtered”, the commissioner stated.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, explained that the decision to shut the Oginigba abattoir and build a modern one at Mgbuoshimini was in line with the new Rivers’ Vision , engineered by Governor Wike.

Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt, last week, was the official presentation of a letter nominating the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , as the “2020 Governor of the Year Award”, by the management of the Leadership Media Group.

At the presentation ceremony, last Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Muazu Elazeh, said that they were in Port Harcourt to formally present to Governor Wike the letter of his nomination as the Leadership Governor of the Year Award and then to invite him to attend Leadership Conference slated for September.

According to the Group Managing Director, when the board of Editors met for the nomination, Governor Wike’s name received a unanimous endorsement and he attributed that to the Governor’s practical approach to leadership and governance, particularly his focus on infrastructural development.

In his remarks, the Executive Director Leadership Media Group, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said this was the first in the history of Leadership newspaper that a Governor had been nominated twice in the life of an administration, recalling that Governor Wike was first nominated for the award in 2017.

Reacting to his nomination, the Rivers State Governor thanked the Leadership newspaper for finding him worthy to be nominated for the Governor of the Year Award. He dedicated the award to Almighty God and the people of Rivers State.

He said it was gladdening that there people somewhere who recognised the effort he and members of his team were making to change the narrative in terms of governance in the country and remarked that the award would spur his administration to work harder for the state.

Governor Wike was among the dignitaries that attended the service of songs in honour of late Fidelis Obi Odili, elder brother to the former Governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili, at Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt.

Wike described late Fidelis Obi Odili as a man who lived an enviable life of humility, and related with everybody mutually, irrespective of their social status.

The Governor announced the donation of M50 million to the Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of the selfless and godly service that Fidelis Obi Odili had rendered, and also to support the church.

Also last week, wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike announced the setting up of education foundation in honour of her father, Dr Ikechukwu Amadi Obuzor, to assist indigent students meet their aspiration.

The foundation was announced at event marking the 80th birthday celebration of her father held at Odiokwu community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

She stated that the Obuzor family had already started supporting at least 20 students in higher institutions and added that there is plan to extend the assistance to indigent students across the entire Rivers State.

Dr Obuzor commended his children for the establishment of the education foundation which is in furtherance of his legacy of enhancing the human capital development of his people.

By: Chris Oluoh