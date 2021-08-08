Education
Expert Wants Impementation Of National Policy On Education
A Professor of History and Policy Analysis in Education, Prof Livinus Ogbondah, has called for the full implementation of the National Policy on Education even of the special needs for an achieved inclusive education in the country.
Ogbondah made the call while delivering the 29th Inaugural Lecture of the IgnatiusAjuru University of Education (IAUOE), entitled”Systemic Dysfunctionalities In Nigeria’s Education System: Which Way Nigeria?, at the University’s Main Campus, Rumuolumeni, PortHarcourt, Thursday.
Ogbondah noted that special education was a customised educational programme designed to meet the unique needs of persons with special needs that the general education programme cannot cater for, adding that these persons are provided with inclusive education services in schools which normal persons attend, in appropriate general education classes directly supervised by general teachers.
He said that the inclusive education , a concept, developed by the United Nations Education……provides for the teaching of all children in regular schools not just those with disabilities as well as allowing them the opportunity to fully participate in regular classroom activities regardless of disability,race or other characteristics.
While noting that efforts have been made by governments to establish special schools corresponding and identifiable with the nature of handicapping conditions, Ogbondah said however, that more work needed to be done considering the number of physically challenged children/individuals in the country.
The education expert averred that every society of the world, including Nigeria, has individuals with high level of intelligence – of cogitation, reasonability, ability, capabilities and capacities, maintaining that a deliberate inclusive form of education be established for not just the educational but technological development of the nation.
Regretting that Nigeria has only one gifted and talented school, located in Niger State, Ogbondah stated that the number would not suffice in the quest to harness the potentials of the children.
“It is of course intelligence that is used for making technological advances, building new machines, discoveries and space stations. It is intelligence collectively deployed and utilised that will determine if society will advance, stagnate, decline or extinct. The gifted and talented education in Nigeria need to be accorded a pride of place for technological development and advancement of the nation, Nigeria”, he said.
Ogbondah said”, unfortunately, Nigeria has only one gifted and talented school in Niger State, known as Sulejah Academy for secondary school level. How can Nigeria with her teeming population have only one gifted and talented school for the country? Definitely, it will be difficult to harness the potentials of these special children”.
Describing the situation among myriads of challenges in the primary, secondary and tertiary levels as dysfunctionalities in the nation’s education system, the Don said, the Nigerian education system is a time bomb, ready to explode, if conscious efforts are not made to revitalise, resuscitate, remodel, revamp, rehabilitate, revive, renovate, rebrand, review and more importantly ensure full implementation of the National Policy on Education”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Don Bemoans Lack Of Originality In Nigeria’s Education System
Nigerian educational system has been said to be devoid of originality, a situation that has kept the nation at risk of continued dilemmas, frustration and overall underdevelopment.
A Professor of Philosophy of Education, Prof Gabriel Ekwueme Elechi, revealed this at the 28th Inaugural Lecture of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education(IAUOE), PortHarcourt, last Thursday.
Delivering his lecture with the title, Violation of Nigeria’s Ancient Landmarks: The Bane of Nigeria’s Indigenous Education System’, Elechi noted with dismay the crisis besetting Nigeria’s national life, attributing the root cause to the absence of originality.
Elechi stated that almost every aspect of the Nigeria’s life particularly education, which comfortably would have been the progenitor to all factors of national development was copied from somewhere without proper concern for the sustainability and amenability to the nation’s contextual peculiarities.
Elechi, who averred that any meaningful education must spring from a people’s culture and peculiar circumstances, maintained that the Nigerian education system had deviated from its ancient landmarks to the western system of education, which he said had polluted and threatened the health of the nation.
While noting that the most important principle of colonial education was that of capitalist individualism, the education philosopher said colonial education system has brought more problems than the system could contend with.
He described the western education system as” an educational system which has openly encouraged privatisation, commercialisation and deregulation of education for the sole purpose of making money, an educational system which has neglected the traditional, cultural and spiritual values that form the matrix and psychological elements by which Nigerians lived, an educational system that is very high in utilitarian criteria and low on good character”, saying”the more one scrutinises the educational contributions of colonialism even in quantitative terms, the more it shrinks into insignificance or reveals the numerous absurdities in the wholesome transplantation of a version of European education into Nigeria”.
Elechi, therefore advocated the compulsory reintroduction of the teaching of the history of Nigerian people and culture beginning from the primary school level up to the secondary school levels stressing that it must be pursued with all vigour in the bid to authenticate the nation’s existence.
He stressed the need for synergy between philosophers of education, curriculum experts and child psychologists in consideration of a suitable curriculum across all stages of the nation’s education system.
“We have every conceivable need to return to a system that will be beneficial to all of us. We need to rebuild our foundation that has been destroyed and reclaim our ancient landmarks on which lie our individual self-actualisation and sustainable national development”, Elechi said.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Action Aid Lauds Buhari On Increased Education Funding
Action Aid Nigeria, yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to increasing education funding by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025, with the objective to reach the global benchmark of 20 percent of public allocation and expenditure to education.
President Buhari had made the commitment at the just concluded Global Education Summit in London which was co-hosted by UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.
With this, Action Aid said it was looking forward to the next steps and actions to back up the President’s commitment so as to address the numerous challenges confronting the education sector.
The statement signed by the country director, Ene Obi, and made available to newsmen, said the president’s commitment to the funding of the education sector will no doubt boost the overall quality of education in the country.
The statement reads: “Nigeria is a signatory to many international instruments on the delivery of quality education, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as such, we expect to see a directive to all relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to prioritise and commence the process of incremental budgeting to actualise the commitment.
“We are particularly delighted that the commitment responds to the call for Governments to take actions to increase the SHARE of funds allocated to and spent on free, quality, inclusive public education.
“This is very critical for the transformation of the sector and will help in placing the country on the path to sustainable education for all.
“Following the trend analysis of the Federal Government Budget by Action Aid Nigeria over the years, the allocation to education has declined relatively. Whereas the size of the federal government budget has increased
“Since 2016, the allocation to education has been on the decline, although the allocation to education in the overall 2021 FGN budget increased from 5.61 per cent in 2020 to 5.68 per cent in 2021, it was lower than the 7 percent attained in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
“It is no longer news that Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, is home to the highest number of out-of-school children in the world (estimated at around 10.5 million) and evidence has shown that the Covid-19 pandemic and insecurity are increasing this number, hence the commitment of the president couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Action Aid Nigeria, therefore, calls on all arms of government to collectively push forward this commitment and ensure that necessary steps are taken to actualise the commitment.
“Finally, the government must ensure it works with relevant organisations to enable greater scrutiny of future allocations by publicly publishing education budget and expenditure”.
Don Advocates Translation Of Things Fall Apart Into Hausa, Others
Prof. Isaiah Bariki of the Department of French, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has advocated the translation of Nigerian renowned works and books such as ‘Things Fall Apart’ into Hausa, Edo and Fulfulde languages.
Bariki made the call in his paper presentation at 201st Inaugural Lecture of the UNILORIN, entitled: “Power Dynamics in Translation and Allied Issues”.
He said that institutes of learning could embark on translating or re-translating some important workbooks, adding that this will put an end to pseudo-renarration that was being paraded as the English version.
Bariki, who teaches in the Faculty of Arts of the university, noted that translations by the country’s institutions should not be focused on European languages only.
“Charity begins at home, we should look inwards too. It is heartening to note that this famous book of Achebe has been translated into Yoruba language as ‘Igbesi Aye Okonkwo’ by Wale Ogunyemi.
“What is stopping us from having Hausa and Efik versions of the book ‘Igbo, Olodumare’,” he said.
The expert in French Studies observed that translation could serve as an instrument of affinity.
Bariki advised that the Ministry of Education should expand its operations on the issue of fraudulent and unprofessional practice bedevilling the translation and evaluation of foreign certificates and transcripts.
According to him, translating or evaluating legal documents like certificate is a very serious business and must be tackled with all the seriousness it demands.
He also advocates the establishment of a body or agency similar to that of South African Qualification Authority (SAQA) in South Africa.
The don explained that the agency would ensure the legitimisation of the foreign public documents with clearly spelled out strategies of authenticating and certifying their legitimacy.
He also advocated the introduction of French into general studies curriculum for more Nigerians to be proficient in it, noting that Francophone countries have proficiency in English.
