Wike, Others Pay Tributes To Late Fidelis Odili
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described late Sir Fidelis Obi Odili as a man who lived an enviable life of humility, and related with everybody mutually, no matter their social status.
Wike, who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, made the observation while giving his tribute at the liturgy of songs and evening of tributes, organised in honour of Fidelis Obi Odili at the Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
The deceased, who was the elder brother of former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, was also the Nzeobi of Ndoni, and had died at the age of 82.
Wike narrated how he secured an instant goodwill of Sir Fidelis Obi Odili in 1999, while he was waiting to be cleared to see Dr Peter Odili, who was then governor-elect.
According to him, the moment he introduced himself as the Obio/Akpor chairmanship candidate, Sir Fidelis Odili directed the security personnel at the gate to let him in.
“He told the security, open the gate for him. I was shocked because it was our first time of meeting.”
Wike also noted the strength of faith that Fidelis Obi Odili exercised in God when his wife experienced delay in having children for him.
The governor said because God eventually gave him children, the former governor’s elder brother decided to devote his life serving God without relenting, and giving to humanity and the church generously.
According to Wike, the life of giving and philanthropy is ingrained in the Odili’s family because the former governor also demonstrates such virtue effortlessly.
The governor announced the donation of N50million to the Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of the selfless, godly service that Sir Fidelis Obi Odili had rendered, and also to support the church.
Speaking, the former governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili said he had just been hit with the reality of the fact that his elder brother had passed on to eternity, owing to the several good things that have been said about him.
Such reality, he noted, has enveloped him with the feeling of loneliness, but his confidence lies in the fact that God was with him and the family his brother had left behind.
Earlier, while giving the homily, the former Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Kabari exhorted on the reality of the Christian hope that is pivoted on forgiveness of sin, resurrection of the dead in Christ and life everlasting.
According to him, it was such hope that assures Christians that they can live right with God while on earthly sojourn.
He advised Christian parents to continually teach their children the beauty of such godly living so that they can hold to the virtue of faith in God and look to the beautiful future of life on earth and eternity with God.
In his tribute, former governor of the state, Sir Celestine Omehia said Sir Fidelis Obi Odili was a quiet-natured gentleman, who lived a refined life with dignity.
Omehia recalled that when he left office as governor, he put a call to Dr Peter Odili, and was connected to the deceased who eventually provided his family accommodation.
According to him, the former governor’s brother prayed with his entire family daily and inculcated Catholicism in his home.
Speaking on the contributions of the deceased to the Catholic Church, Justice Peter Agumagu remarked that the deceased was instrumental to the building of the Corpus Christi Cathedral, and the only chapel located inside the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre (prison).
According to him, Fidelis Obi Odili was a patron to all the associations in the Cathedral and provided his house always as venue to all end-of-year fellowships.
In his remarks, the first son of the deceased, Ogechukwu Joel Odili spoke of his father as a dear friend who lit up the life of people around him, not only of the family and immediate community, but across tribes.
He boasted of choosing no other than his late father over and again, because of the many valuable lessons of life he had learned from him, which included prudence, perseverance and hard work.
Labour Insists On N15Kw/H Reduction In Electricity Tariff
Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, sounded a note of warning to the Federal Government, insisting that the agreement reached with organised labour on reduction of electricity tariff by N15 per kilowatt-hour (KWH), by December must be respected.
The NLC said, “The posture of the Federal Government to flout agreements is completely unacceptable and would be resisted.”
In a statement by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the NLC also demanded a 40 per cent reduction of gas price to the Electricity Generating Companies (GENCOs), contending that instead of the $2.50 per standard cubic feet (SCF), it should be $1.50.
While rejecting the reported government-approved reduction of domestic gas prices for electricity generation from $2.50 to $2.18, SCF, labour noted that it did not only fall short of expectation, it equally breached the agreement both parties reached earlier in February that gas must be sold to the GENCOs in local currency.
Among others, NLC said, “It is significant that the incessant increase of electricity tariff was one of the several issues discussed between the representatives of the Federal Government and organised labour on September 28, 2020.
“Specifically, an agreement was reached at the meeting to set up a Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN-Organised Labour Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff.
“Indeed, the public will recall that at the close of the meeting, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made a statement to the media that the electricity tariff will go down considerably.
“Congress also wishes the Nigerian public to know that about 80% of electric energy generated in Nigeria is from thermal stations, which are powered by natural gas.
“In fact, the GENCOs consume over 70% of domestic gas production. Whereas the GENCOs are required to pay as much as $2.50 per standard cubic feet (SCF).”
“Other gas users, however, get the same at lower rates, ranging from $1.50 to $1.70 per SCF. The worn explanation for the incongruous high differential was the lack of timely payment by the GENCOs for the gas supplied.”
IMF Allocates Special Drawing Rights Of $3.35bn To Nigeria
Nigeria has been allocated about $3.35billion as part of a historic general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
This is a result of the approval of a general allocation of about SDR456billion – an equivalent of $650billion – by the IMF Board of Governors.
The allocation, which was approved, last Monday, aims to boost global liquidity at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
“This is a historic decision – the largest SDR allocation in the history of the IMF and a shot in the arm for the global economy at a time of unprecedented crisis,” IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said.
Although it is not a currency, the SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to supplement the official reserves of its member countries.
It is a potential claim on the freely usable currencies of IMF members and can provide a country with liquidity.
The SDR is defined by the US dollar, Euro, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and the British Pound.
The amount allocated to Nigeria is as a result of the exchange rate of reference which is 0.702283 SDR to a dollar as of July 1, 2021, and Nigeria has 2.4545billion SDRs.
“The SDR allocation will benefit all members, address the long-term global need for reserves, build confidence, and foster the resilience and stability of the global economy,” the IMF managing director added.
“It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.”
According to the IMF, the general allocation of SDRs will become effective on August 23 and the newly created SDRs will be credited to IMF member countries in proportion to their existing quotas in the Fund.
It stated that about $275billion (about SDR193billion) of the new allocation will go to emerging markets and developing countries, including low-income countries.
Georgieva promised that the fund would continue to engage actively with its membership to identify viable options for voluntary channelling of SDRs from wealthier to poorer and more vulnerable member countries to support their pandemic recovery and achieve resilient and sustainable growth.
One key option is for members that have strong external positions to voluntarily channel part of their SDRs to scale up lending for low-income countries through the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).
The IMF said the concessional support through the PRGT was currently interest-free, adding that it was exploring other options to help poorer and more vulnerable countries in their recovery efforts.
A new Resilience and Sustainability Trust could be considered to facilitate more resilient and sustainable growth in the medium term, it stated.
We’ll Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule, RSG Warns NARD
The Rivers State Government has said that it would apply the “no work, no pay” rule against resident doctors under the employment of the state government who embark on strike in solidarity with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the government cautioned that the strike should be restricted to resident doctors that were directly under the payroll of the Federal Government, particularly as Rivers State Government does not owe salaries or benefits to resident doctors in the state.
“We are unable to decipher why resident doctors in the state will embark on sympathy strike with their counterparts in the employment of the Federal Government.
“Rivers State Government,having reaffirmed its position with respect to the above, will not tolerate further strike actions by resident doctors in Rivers State, and will be compelled to invoke the “no work, no pay” rule on striking House Officers.
“We, therefore, direct all resident doctors to call off the ongoing strike in the state, and return to work within 24hours or forfeit their salaries and risk being sacked”, the statement warned.
