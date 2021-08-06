Wike, Doyen Of Rivers Infrastructural Dev-Cookey-Gam

The Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council of Rivers State, Rt Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam has described Governor Nyesom Wike, as doyen of infrastructural development in the Rivers State, going by his quest to transform the oil and gas rich state in road construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation in all three senatorial zones of the state, since his emergence as governor six years ago.

Speaking with journalists recently in Opobo, while assessing the governor’s performance six years after, Cookey-Gam said that Chief Wike had taken the state to a greater development pedestal, which had never been envisaged by previous administration in road and other infrastructural development, noting that everywhere in Rivers State, including the rural communities, which Opobo/Nkoro is one among them, remains connected or getting connected with roads of good standards.

According to him, “Within this period, Governor Wike has delivered over one hundred kilometers of road network, including trunk A roads, bridges and flyovers, spreading to nearly every local government area of the state, while several communities now have paved internal roads for the first time since the creation of the state, years back.”

He added that at last, over eighteen major single lane roads, including Igwuruta-Chokocho road, Tam David West Boulevard, Saakpenwa-Bori road, Rumuokurushi-Eneka-Igwuruta road, Rumue-pirikom-Rumu-olumeni road and Rebisi Trans-Amadi-Oginigba road.

He maintained that other roads are Elelenwo-Woji road, Eagle Island –Iloabuchi road, Iche-Ndu-Elelenwo-Akpajo road, Forces Avenue, Birabi, Emeyal, Tombia and Olumeni roads while Harley Street has become a dual carriage way, as well as the dualisation of Elimgbu, Eastern By Pass, Ahoada-Omoku and Egbema-Omoku roads are also underway.

“In 2019, Governor Wike pledged to deliver three flyovers to tackle the perennial traffic congestion in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state. But, today, the governor has not only delivered the promised made, he also has gone ahead with the delivery of seven additional flyovers to the surprise of critics who confirmed what was ongoing in Rivers State on road delivery,” he said.

He averred: “Governor Nyesom Wike is not only delivering roads, rather is dishing out to the people quality roads through seasoned contracting firms and other service providers. And because no place is left out, even some of the very remote communities in Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro local government areas, including Opobo town, can now boast of roads linking them to Port Harcourt, the state capital for the first time in the history of the existence of these catchment areas.

“The Governor has also provided the first phase of the trans-kalabari road, which is poised to be a relief of the people under the present dispensation. It is also on record that the governor, within the space of six years, was able to deliver trunk A roads across the 23 local government areas of the state to create inter-connectivity and driving trade, commerce and economic growth at an unprecedented scale.”

By: Bethel Toby