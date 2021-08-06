Nation
UNICEF Urges Nigeria To Maximise Exclusive Breast Feeding
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said out of seven million children born every year in Nigeria, only four million are breastfed in the first hour of birth.
This, UNICEF said, fell below the 50 percentage target of global standard for exclusive breastfeeding.
The UNICEF Representative, Ms Chizoba Steve-Edemba, disclosed this in Abuja at the occasion to host first babies of the year from 2012 to 2021.
The programme was organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week.
“Sadly, despite these super benefits, four million of the seven million children born every year in Nigeria are not breastfed in the first hour of birth.
“While we have seen the rate of children exclusively breastfed for six month increase from 17 to 29 per cent, we are still significantly below the 50 per cent target set by the World Health Assembly for 2025 as well as the SDGs in 2030.
“In the FCT, approximately one out of every two infants is not exclusively breastfed from birth up till six months of age,” she said.
Steve-Edemba described breast milk as the first vaccine that completes brain development and a smart investment in child development.
She, however, said that limited family planning policies in the country remained a major barrier to optimal exclusive breastfeeding.
She, therefore, stressed the need to invest in interventions that protect, promote and support breastfeeding.
She mentioned such interventions as six months paid maternity leave nationwide, scaling-up exclusive breastfeeding campaign on zero water and building capacity of health workers to support breastfeeding mothers.
Also, Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, said the theme of the week, “Support Breastfeeding: A shared Responsibility” was to reminds stakeholders to redouble their efforts in promoting exclusive breastfeeding.
Tallen said that in spite of the benefits of breastfeeding for the first six months of life, the practice was still low in Nigeria due to some myth associated with it.
“It is sad to note that despite the benefits of breastfeeding for the first six months of life, the practice remains low in Nigeria.
“I am aware that the myths about breast feeding still persist in some communities where the colostrum, the first milk produced by the mother, is considered unclean, hence expressed and thrown away.
“Some families mistakenly believe that additional water for infants is necessary for life, quenches thirst, relives pain, prevents cold, and or soothes the infant.
“These practices are inimical to the health and total well-being of the child,” she said.
The minister, therefore, called on employers to set up Day Care Centres in work environments to support working mothers engage in exclusive breastfeeding and for optimal service delivery.
The Country Representation, United Nations Population Fund, Ms Ulla Mueller, stressed the need to fundamentally address the high rate of maternal mortality in the country to ensure that mothers were alive to breastfeed their babies.
Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mrs Kikelomo Badejo, stressed the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and the development of the child, as well as to reduce risks of diseases and infections.
Other highlight of the event was the distribution of gift items to the first babies of year between 2012 and 2021 and their parents.
Gift items such as educational materials, play toys, food items, among others were given to the children.
Ugwuanyi Offers Scholarships To Two Student Inventors
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has offered scholarships up to University level, to the Enugu and Anambra-born young students of Government Technical College (GTC), Nsukka and Enugu, Master Emmanuel Maduabuchi Chukwu and Master Chukwuebuka Udoye, who locally manufactured two aircraft (helicopter and jet fighter) and an MP3 radio set, respectively, in the state.
Gov. Ugwuanyi announced the scholarships when he received the two students at the Government House Enugu on Tuesday, to appreciate their talents, skills and sheer dexterity in promoting technology-based innovation in the state.
In addition, the governor gave the inventor of the two aircraft, Master Chukwu, an indigene of Nnewe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, the sum of N1 million, and N500,000.00 to the student of GTC, Enugu, Master Udoye, an indigene of Aguata in Anambra State, who produced the MP3 radio set, to enable them advance their inventions.
Expressing his delight, Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed that he was very proud of the students and the many feats the educational system had brought to Enugu State since the inception of his administration, stressing that “all the money being spent in education is a worthy investment”.
Appreciating the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the Executive Chairman of the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB), Dr Gabriel Ajah, the Principal of GTC, Nsukka, Peter Ugwuokpe, and other stakeholders in the education system for the achievements being recorded in the sector, Gov. Ugwuanyi requested the commissioner to immediately present to the State Executive Council (EXCO), a memo for the approval of the sum of N100 million for the construction of more classroom blocks in Government Technical Colleges (GTCs) in the state.
The governor equally directed the Executive Chairman of STVSMB, Dr Ajah, to apply for the sum of N50 million for the construction of more technical workshops in GTCs, Nsukka and Enugu, and also request for employment of additional technical teachers, for the EXCO’s approval.
“I am proud of all of you; I am proud of the education system in Enugu State; I am excited. The young student from Anambra State, we give you N500,000.00 and scholarship for manufacturing a radio set in our state”, Governor Ugwuanyi said.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
FG Urges House Officers To Shun NARD’s Nationwide Strike
The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has directed house officers undergoing training in hospitals across the nation not to join the strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, gave the directive at a news conference yesterday in Abuja.
NARD embarked on an indefinite nationwide industrial action on Monday.
“You will recall that we had a memorandum of action on March 31 and had an addendum to it on April 9.
“But since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.
“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPIS platform,” the minister said.
NARD in its communique announcing the industrial action, had stated that house officers were being owed 12 months salaries.
Mamora, however, said, “house officers are undergoing training; they are not full fledged doctors. They are not and should not go on strike.
According to him, house officers work generically across General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery, and General Medicine and Medical Specialties.
He added that they also worked in their designated services wherever possible and were also attached to consultants.
The Director of Hospital Services, FMOH, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, also said that the communique issued by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) concerning house officers was not a threat.
Adebiyi said there was no victimisation of any house officer across the country and they were not meant to be out of duty during their 12 months of housemanship.
She appealed to them not to miss out in any of their practice days.
The Registrar of MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, had in a statement asked the house officers to stay and render services.
He warned that any of them who joined the strike would be reposted without pay.
“MCDN did not threaten the house officers in any way. House officers are in their practical year; it is a year of study and it is for twelve months.
“Some of them had issues with non-payment because of wrong details which were submitted,” she said.
Covid-19: NCDC Registers 11 Additional Deaths In 24 Hours, 444 New Infections
Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says it has spent over N1.8 billion on Homegrown School Feeding programme in three years in Ondo State.
The Ondo State Team Leader of the Programme, Mrs Kemisola Olasetemi, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Akure, after monitoring the biometric data capturing of benefiting pupils.
Olasetemi said the school feeding programme had 108,842 primary school pupils being fed through the exercise in the state.
She said the biometric capturing of the pupils would help the Federal Government (FG) to have accurate data of the pupils with a view to planning the programme.
She added that the biometric data would also enable government to know those that would be newly enrolled and those that should exit the programme.
The team leader said the ministry was working in collaboration with National Orientation Agency (NOA) that supplied the forms and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were capturing the data.
Olasetemi, who said that she was satisfied with the way and manner the pupils were being fed in the schools monitored so far, thanked the teachers for maintaining hygiene of the pupils.
“The Programme is covering the enumeration of pupils from primary one to primary three, and we are going round schools to ensure that we monitored the programme.
“It is to ensure the pupils were being fed by the standard we laid down,” she said.
Olasetemi noted that the process, which would be continuous, would help the partners of the programme and further attract the support of the Federal Government to the ministry.
She urged the vendors to be up and doing and ensure that the vision of the programme was fully supported.
Also speaking, the Head Teacher, St John RCM Primary School, Igbara Oke, Mr Ganiyu Adeyanju, thanked the FG for the school feeding programme which he said had helped with the enrolment into the school.
Adeyanju noted that many parents had jettisoned private schools because of the programme.
Also, Headmistress of The Apostolic Primary School 1, Ilaramokin, Mrs Funmilayo Odefila, said the programme had helped in the enrollment drive of the school.
“Since inception of this programme, more children have been coming to the school. Even parents have been bringing their children from private school to the school,” she added.
