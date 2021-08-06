Stakeholders Task Niger Delta States On Breastfeeding

State governments in the Niger Delta region have been urged to implement policies that will promote exclusive breastfeeding in their respective state.

This was part of resolution at a one-day media dialogue on breastfeeding organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with the broadcasting corporation of Abia state in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state.

The dialogue was part of activities to mark the 2021World Breast- Feeding Week. “The Theme for the celebration was Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”. The forum also calls on media practitioners in the zone to sensitise the public on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

It also called for zero water as far as breastfeeding was concerned. Speaking at the forum, Nutrition specialist UNICEF, Rivers Field Office, Mrs Ngozi Onuora, said that the forum was to get the support of key stake holders on exclusive breastfeeding. She said the week was part of activities by UNICEF to create awareness on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

According to her,”The aim was to sensitise everyone, every individual and government on their roles and responsibilities, with the view to planning strategies to galvanise policies as well as invest in breastfeeding action initiatives. Onuora, who regretted the low rate of breastfeeding in the society said, UNICEF’s target was 50 percent breast feeding by 2023.

While reading out the low percentages of breastfeeding in the zone, she said South-South States must invest in the sector. She listed the advantages of breastfeeding to include reduction in infant mortality, helping in the holistic growth of children, among others. According to her, zero water campaign should be encouraged to promote exclusive breastfeeding.

The UNICEF Rivers-field officer also called for breastfeeding to be entrenched into the public health system, while the ban on advertising of artificial baby food be sustained.

Onuora also called for enactment of paid family leave and work place breastfeeding policies. She called for yearly increased budgetary allocation for public health, while the link between public health facilities and communities be strengthened. Also speaking, the head of Nutrition Division, Akwa-Ibom State Ministry of Health, Dr Victor Bassey, said exclusive breastfeeding of children was in line with God’s wishes for humanity.

Dr Bassey, who spoke on Implementing Nutrition Policies and Breastfeeding Progress, called for regular monitoring and tracking of government policies on feeding and nutrition.

He said government should embark on community programmes in support of women and thanked UNICEF for helping the government of Akwa-Ibom state to do a lot about breastfeeding.

Earlier, Director of Community Health, Akwa-Ibom State Ministry of Health, Mrs Margaret Etim, said the forum will find ways of helping states in Niger Delta to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on breastfeeding. She said exclusive breastfeeding reduced maternal and infants mortalities.

According to her, the emphasis for this year is on protective breastfeeding, stressing, that breastfeeding should be a shared responsibility between mothers and fathers.

By: John Bibor