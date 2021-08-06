News
RSHA Commits Open Grazing Bill To Committee
The Rivers State House of Assembly has committed the Open Grazing Bill to the committee stage.
When the debate for the bill came up on the floor of the House, last Wednesday, many lawmakers spoke in support of the bill as it affects their constituencies.
Two lawmakers, Hon. Prince Mgbor of Khana Constituency 1, and Hon Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor 2, submitted that the bill was key to peace and security of their constituents.
Mgbor recalled incidents where farmers from his constituency had clashed with herdsmen who lead cows across farmlands in the area.
On many occasions, he narrated that crops were devastated and destroyed by the roaming cows.
He, therefore, insisted that the bill be quickly passed into law.
The same view was canvassed by Chinda who said, “There is need to stop unnecessary movements of herdsmen and cows destroying farmlands.”
After debate, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani mandated the House Committees on Agriculture and Environment to convene public hearing on the bill.
It would be recalled that the bill tagged, “Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021’, had first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly, last week.
The bill, which was initiated by the State Executive Council, was first read on the floor of the House during plenary, last Monday.
The Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021 seeks to outlaw the open rearing and grazing of livestock, including cattle and provides for the establishment and effective administration of ranches across the state.
By: Kevin Nengia
News
CVR: 120,600 Nigerians Complete Physical Registration Within 9 Days-INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 120,600 Nigerians have completed their physical registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between July 26 and August 3.
The update provided by INEC in Abuja indicated that out of 120,600 Nigerians, who had completed their physical registration, 72,075 were male, while 48,525 were female.
Also, 1,274 in of the figure were people living with disability.
The distribution of the complete registration by states indicated that Anambra had the highest number with 8,624 and followed by Osun with 8,114.
The update also indicated that Ebonyi had the lowest number of persons who had completed their registration with 959, followed by FCT with 1,134.
According to the update, INEC has received 1,657,566 applications from Nigerians.
The figure of the total applications received included those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information record, etc.
INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in a statement on the update disclosed that as of the same August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants stood at 1,377,733.
While INEC started the online registration of voters on June 28, the commission started the in-person (or physical) registration on July 26.
Eligible citizens who initiated their registration online and those who prefer to register in-person ab initio had the opportunity to do so in the commission’s state and LGA offices nationwide.
“As of 4pm on August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants is now 1,377,733 while 120,600 citizens have completed their physical registration since the exercise commenced on July 26.”
He added that young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 were still leading in both online registration (1,074,260 or 65 per cent) and completed registration (84,619 or 70 per cent).
“In terms of occupation, students are leading in both pre-registration (529,219 or 32 per cent) and completed registration (48,897 or 41 per cent).
“ For gender distribution, 940,062 (or 57 per cent) are male and 717,504 (or 43 per cent) are female for online pre-registration.
“The figures for completed registration are 72,075 (or 60 per cent) male and 48,525 (or 40 per cent) femcen,” Okoye said.
He noted that the detailed distribution of the registrants by age, state/FCT, occupation, gender, type of registration and disability has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.
Okoye appealed to all Nigerians to seize the opportunity to either initiate their registration online and schedule an appointment at their convenience to complete the process or visit any of the commission’s State/LGA office nationwide to register.
“For emphasis, we wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those who are already registered as voters.
“This current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before.
“It is an offence under the Electoral Act for any citizen to register more than once,”he said.
News
FG Okays Creation Of Specialized Court For Child Offenders
The Federal Government has okayed the establishment of a specialized court for child offenders.
The decision, which was announced by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, came barely a month after a nine-year old girl was identified as the culprit behind a fire incident that razed a popular supermarket in Abuja.
Malami, while inaugurating the Justice for Children Coordination Forum, an European Union- UNICEF programme aimed at enhancing access to justice for vulnerable children, yesterday, said there was need for an urgent reform of the juvenile justice system in the country.
The AGF said his office had already engaged respective heads of courts to ensure that the specialized courts would also guarantee the speedy and seamless trial of rape/gender-based violence offences.
According to him, “The project’s overall objective seeks to improve children’s access to child-friendly justice through age and gender-sensitive juvenile justice mechanisms and alternatives to detention for children on the move and vulnerable children in Nigeria”.
He said the Federal Ministry of Justice has continued to partner with UNICEF and other donor agencies, as well as respective heads of courts, to train judges and magistrates on the implementation and enforcement of the Child Rights Act, especially on the effective use of Family Court Rules and Procedures.
“Every day, millions of children in Africa and around the world have their rights violated. They are denied access to school, health care and social benefits, unduly separated from their families, and affected by exploitation, abuse and violence in their homes and communities.
“Everywhere, groups of children are being left behind as victims of prejudice and discrimination.
“Among the most vulnerable are children born into poverty, children in detention, children on the street and children with disabilities.
“Yet, only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward and seek redress, and even fewer obtain an effective remedy.
“Today, a large number of children in Nigeria are survivors of violence, including sexual violence but very few of those cases make it to the courtrooms.
“These are issues to be addressed by the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme and the Justice for Children Coordination Forum.
“It is worthy of mention that just last year, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in partnership with UNICEF launched the 1st phase of the Amnesty and Decongestion Programme for Children deprived of liberty during Covid-19 and beyond.
“The ministry commenced the Second Phase of the programme in May, 2021, with some juveniles from the Ogun State Borstal Institute currently undergoing assessment exercise to determine their psychological needs for release and reintegration.
“The programme is aimed at reformation, reintegration and reunification of minors into the society for the development of our dear nation”, Malami added.
In his goodwill message at the event, the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Sagir Umar, commended the Federal Government for creating a platform he said would enhance access to justice for children.
The CJ, who was represented by Justice Maryam Sabo, decried the rising rate of out of school children in the country.
“In Kano alone as per statistics, about two years back, we had 3.2million out of school children wandering about, some hawking, begging, truants, drug addiction etc.
“In 2018, 1,142 cases were reported at Waraka SARC, while in 2019, 741 cases were received and only 194 were disposed of because of the high demand nature of proving the offence and stigma associated with offence.
“Poverty and lack of awareness on parents are other factors. This year, the centre received 57 and 68 cases of gender based violence in April and May, respectively.
“There is need for the government to strategize more on women empowerment and to make it a policy all over the country.
“Our educational sector, especially the basic, should be revamped for all children to have access to education as their fundamental rights”, the Kano CJ added.
While the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who was represented by Mrs Geraldine Okafor, called for stiffer sanctions for those that conscript under-aged children into criminal gangs, the representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, harped on the need for a comprehensive inter-agency assessment of children in conflict with the law.
News
EU Invests €26.2bn In Erasmus+Scholarship Programme
The Deputy Head of Delegation for the European Union, Mr Alexander Gomes, said, yesterday, in Abuja, that the bloc invested €26.2billion in the EU Erasmus+ Pre-Departure Orientation Scholarship programme for Nigerian Master’s degree aspirants.
Gomes, who disclosed this at the EU Erasmus+ Pre-Departure Orientation Scholarship programme for the aspirants, said the programme had been on for 34 years, with over 531 Nigerians benefiting from it.
“This is a huge investment because candidates are going as masters of Nigeria and returning as ambassadors of Europe.
“We started with the new one and the allocation for this year is €26.2billion that the EU is willing to provide for a programme like this, which is huge.
“We are training 133 to 134 students; the more the better and this can go up due to some technical challenges of some dropping out. But the final figure will be coming in October.
“It’s a huge increase compared to last year when we had 93 people but at the end, 100 people went for the programme,” he said.
He added that the beneficiaries would be going to 20 countries both in Europe and outside, some of which are Turkey, Egypt, and the United Kingdom.
Also speaking, Esme Stuart, the Focal Person for Erasmus+Programme, EU Delegation to Nigeria, said the participation of 133 to 134 was a huge achievement for Nigeria this year.
“But I am happy to say Nigeria is the top country where Erasmus students are coming from in Africa this year.
“Also, Nigeria is among the top six countries across the world, together with Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Mexico and Pakistan where most of Erasmus students are coming from.
“We mentioned that the Erasmus modus, which is the international component of Erasmus+, started in 2004; there were two Nigerian Erasmus students who received the scholarship back then.
“Since the inception of this programme, 531 Nigerians, including those in this batch, have benefited from the programme,” she said.
According to her, Nigeria was among the top six countries that participated in the programme in 2020.
Erasmus+ is a means of strengthening legal and regular migration of young Nigerians to Europe to acquire master’s degree in different fields.
In 2020, more than 90 young Nigerians were awarded the Erasmus+scholarship.
The programme is to help build the skills and capacities of the participants in the programme.
