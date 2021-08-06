Politics
Replicating Wike Projects Agenda In DELGA
The Rivers State chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, recently re-echoed the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, when he challenged local government chairmen in the state to positively affect the lives of the people in their various jurisdictions by executing projects that address the needs of the people.
The Rivers State PDP boss was said to have re-emphasised the charge of the state chief executive while representing the governor at the commissioning of the Eke Ukwu Ultramodern market at Ulakwo built by the chairman of Etche Local Government Area.
Amb. Akawor who was reported to have expressed happiness about the project’s capacity to boost economic activities in the area, commended the chairman and encouraged him not to relent in delivering people-oriented projects after the example set by Governor Wike at the state level.
Indeed, the impressive developmental story at Etche Local Government Area is but a tip of the iceberg of what true disciples and political scions of Governor Wike are doing in other local government areas across the state, a shining example of which is Hon. Michael John Williams of Degema Local Government Area who could scarcely wait to assume office before unleashing the Wike trademark of quality projects that directly impact the lives of the people in all the nooks and crannies of the LGA.
The DELGA boss who has not only commenced a string of projects in the area but has also made it a habit to visit work sites regularly, visited ongoing projects in Bakana and adjourning communities, last week.
According to a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Daerefa-a Christopher Braide, the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, condemned the recent vandalisation and carting away of armoured cables at the Bakana Power Station by yet to be identified vandals, warning the perpetrators to quietly return the stolen items or face the full weight of the law.
The Chairman, who made the condemnation while addressing community members after an inspection tour of various project sites in Bakana, also stated that his administration will not sit back and watch anyone or group of persons sabotage government’s huge investments in the LGA.
While urging parents to encourage their children and wards to shun criminality and be worthy ambassadors of the community, the Chairman vowed that the Council authority will not spare any effort at apprehending and bringing to book, perpetrators of the crime.
The Council boss who dismissed critics of the ongoing Ekine Sekiapu Society building, noted that the project was very relevant because the Kalabari Ekine Sekiapu Society were the custodians of the customs and traditions of the people, and are also the local arbitrators of disputes across Kalabari land.
He said that aside the aesthetics the project when completed will add to the community, given its strategic location, it was an aberration for an important traditional institution to be kept in a structure that looked like a shrine.
Speaking on the continued loss of man-hours, occasioned by the perennial low tide lockdown experienced by commuters on the Bakana-Port Harcourt waterways due to accumulated silt, the Chairman assured the people of Bakana that his administration will permanently address the situation before the festive season in December.
While acknowledging the earlier effort of the DAA-3 Cluster Development Board Chairman, Hon. Mpaka Botoye, at finding solution to the problem, Hon. Michael John Williams thanked him for his good intention for the community, adding that the Council will now undertake the project and bring to an end, the continued suffering of the people plying the route.
In the meantime, worried about the inability of the officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to adequately enrol Bakana residents in the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) Registration, the DELGA Chairman extended the exercise by a week.
This, according to the Chairman, was to give the people of the area who daily turned out in their large numbers, the opportunity to be captured by the Commission.
In the same vein, the Council boss also disclosed that his administration would soon embark on the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Bakana Footbridge linking the island on the Oguruama end.
While inspecting the Footbridge, the Council boss stated that the intervention was necessary to avert its imminent collapse, loss of lives and interruption of business activities.
Meanwhile, the Council Chairman has also approved the construction of a security sentry post and lodge for officers of the security Joint Taskforce (JTF) at the new site in Bakana.
The structures, which will be completed before December, is expected to address the perennial pirate attacks along the Bakana-Port Harcourt waterways.
The Chairman, while inspecting the location of the proposed military base, re-iterated his administration’s zero tolerance for criminal elements and their activities across all communities of the LGA.
The LGA Chairman as well visited other project sites including the ongoing Oguruama Community Footbridge and Pedro’s Compound Memorial Hall.
The excited community members on their part, gave glory to God for blessing them with a kind-hearted, proactive, compassionate and projects-oriented Chairman, whom they described as a ‘Godsent’ leader, on a mission to return DELGA to its lost glory.
Indigenes of the area who are closely monitoring the activities of the chairman, Michael John Williams, who is less than two months old in office, commend him for first engaging with the locals and determining their most pressing needs, instead of just throwing projects at them. The people of DELGA are indeed hopeful that an administration that is committed to changing their age-long story of neglect and abandonment may be here after all.
By: Opaka Dokubo
Politics
APC Bought A Wrong Player In Ayade – PDP
The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Efiok Cobham, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a strange party in the state and bought a wrong player in Prof. Ben Ayade.
Efiok Cobham made this known at the party secretariat while inaugurating a seven- man committee to fill some vacant positions at the ward level of the party.
The committee has Obol Godwin Eta as Chairman, while Hon. Donatus Etim serves as secretary.
Other members of the committee include, Dr Rose Atsu-Arop, Mrs Ekondua Amaoke, Hon. Emmanuel Etene, Pastor Anthony Effiong and Hon. Ignatius Agabi.
Cobham, who is a former deputy governor of Cross River State, maintained that the defection of the governor was a blessing to the state as the PDP still had the goodwill of the people and will create room for the governor to explain his inadequacies.
“The APC is a strange party in Cross River State and so they are trying to introduce themselves to the people.
“They went to the transfer window and bought a wrong player in Ayade.
“The PDP has won several governorship elections in the state and so we do not need to introduce ourselves to the people.
“The goodwill for the PDP is still as strong as it used to be and the people defecting with the governor are his appointees.
“Socketing is a kind of blessing in the state because it offers room for fresh air and creates an opportunity for the executive to explain its inadequacies”, he said.
He expressed hope that the Godwin Eta committee will help reposition the party.
He also disclosed that the PDP Youth Vanguard which will be inaugurated in the 196 wards of the state will create room for the teeming youths of the state to take up leadership positions.
On his part, Chairman of the Committee, Obol Godwin Eta, commended the party selecting people who are highly experienced.
“We thank you for finding us worthy to serve the state in this capacity and for selecting people who are highly experienced.
“The peace and furtherance of our electoral values will depend on the tactful management of the assignment given us.
“We are going to be very thorough and are going to submit our report with our credibility and integrity intact,” he said.
The seven -man committee has three weeks to submit its report and its terms of reference include, examining all wards and chapter executives of the party as presently constituted.
Others are finding out vacancies that have arisen as a result of resignation/decamping and finding out in consultation with stakeholders suitable replacements
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Politics
Anambra PDP Crisis Handiwork Of Political Merchants – Chairman
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has blamed the crisis in the party on the handiwork of “some political merchants”.
Nwobu said this at a news briefing at the party Secretariat in Awka yesterday.
He said the plot was designed to stop the party from fielding candidates in the November 6 governorship poll in the state.
The Tide recalls that the Court of Appeal on July 30 voided the judgment of the Abuja High Court, which sacked the executive committee of PDP in Anambra.
The appellate court upheld the separate appeals brought by the party and one Uchenna Obiora, respectively and held that the trial court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the suit.
Nwobu said, the Court of Appeal’s judgment put to rest the leadership crisis in Anambra PDP.
He commended the judiciary for saving the party from detractors, saying the party had become more united and determined to pursue the election with greater vigour.
According to him, you will agree with me that our party has been passing through turbulent times in Anambra.
“This is occasioned by some disgruntled elements, whose stock in trade is political merchandising.
“These paid agents’ efforts are geared towards truncating the efforts of PDP to actualise power in the state.
“The nefarious activities of these elements are something they have perfected as a way of life, since 2002.
“To the glory of God, this leadership, which came into place about four years ago, has greatly whittled down their efforts but they have not changed their ways.
“Their efforts to use the judiciary to emasculate the party and its chances towards achieving power have been once more curtailed through the instrumentality of the judiciary.
“The Appeal Court in Abuja on July 30 was resounding in condemning the order of a High Court, which got entangled in matters outside its territorial jurisdiction,” Nwobu said.
He said the party was now united and would do everything possible to achieve victory for its candidate at the polls.
The PDP chieftain further spoke on the gale of defections hitting PDP in the state.
He said the party would do everything possible to ensure that genuine members remained in the party.
He threatened that appropriate sanctions would be taken against unrepentant mischief makers.
He described the crisis rocking the national leadership as “domestic misunderstanding, which will be resolved without a major crack in the party.
“I want to assure all of our determination to join forces with the candidate of the party, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
“He has our complete and comprehensive support,” Nwobu said.
Politics
Ikorodu LG Inaugurates 6th Legislative Arm
The sixth legislative arm of Ikorodu Local Government in Lagos State was inaugurated by the council Chairman, Mr Wasiu Adesina.
Speaking during the inauguration of the seven newly-elected councilors, Adesina urged the council legislature to initiate progressive and dynamic bye-laws for the growth and development of the area.
“The role of the legislatures in the success of this administration is enormous and the only hope is to improve the IGR,’’ he said.
The chairman said he would partner with relevant stakeholders such as the Community Development Associations (CDA), traditional rulers and residents to harness the council’s potential and improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
Adesina, who was reelected for the second term of office, promised to empower no fewer than 5000 youths in the area on skill acquisition within his first 100 days in office.
The Tide reports that Mr Adebowale Ajayi emerged the Leader of the legislative arm of the council at the inaugural sitting of the house last Tuesday.
He assured of the legislature’s unflinching support and robust partnership with the executive.
The new Laeder also promised to make bye-laws that would enhance development and promote peace and stability in the area.
Ajayi advised his fellow councilors to work within the tenets and follow all the rudiments of the law that would bring about growth and development.
“The executive should be expecting a formidable legislature that will work in tandem with rules that govern the legislature,’’ Ajayi said.
The Tide reports that a former Deputy Gov. of Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, was among chieftains of the All Progressives Congress and stakeholders present at the event.
