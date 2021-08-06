Replicating Wike Projects Agenda In DELGA

The Rivers State chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, recently re-echoed the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, when he challenged local government chairmen in the state to positively affect the lives of the people in their various jurisdictions by executing projects that address the needs of the people.

The Rivers State PDP boss was said to have re-emphasised the charge of the state chief executive while representing the governor at the commissioning of the Eke Ukwu Ultramodern market at Ulakwo built by the chairman of Etche Local Government Area.

Amb. Akawor who was reported to have expressed happiness about the project’s capacity to boost economic activities in the area, commended the chairman and encouraged him not to relent in delivering people-oriented projects after the example set by Governor Wike at the state level.

Indeed, the impressive developmental story at Etche Local Government Area is but a tip of the iceberg of what true disciples and political scions of Governor Wike are doing in other local government areas across the state, a shining example of which is Hon. Michael John Williams of Degema Local Government Area who could scarcely wait to assume office before unleashing the Wike trademark of quality projects that directly impact the lives of the people in all the nooks and crannies of the LGA.

The DELGA boss who has not only commenced a string of projects in the area but has also made it a habit to visit work sites regularly, visited ongoing projects in Bakana and adjourning communities, last week.

According to a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Daerefa-a Christopher Braide, the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, condemned the recent vandalisation and carting away of armoured cables at the Bakana Power Station by yet to be identified vandals, warning the perpetrators to quietly return the stolen items or face the full weight of the law.

The Chairman, who made the condemnation while addressing community members after an inspection tour of various project sites in Bakana, also stated that his administration will not sit back and watch anyone or group of persons sabotage government’s huge investments in the LGA.

While urging parents to encourage their children and wards to shun criminality and be worthy ambassadors of the community, the Chairman vowed that the Council authority will not spare any effort at apprehending and bringing to book, perpetrators of the crime.

The Council boss who dismissed critics of the ongoing Ekine Sekiapu Society building, noted that the project was very relevant because the Kalabari Ekine Sekiapu Society were the custodians of the customs and traditions of the people, and are also the local arbitrators of disputes across Kalabari land.

He said that aside the aesthetics the project when completed will add to the community, given its strategic location, it was an aberration for an important traditional institution to be kept in a structure that looked like a shrine.

Speaking on the continued loss of man-hours, occasioned by the perennial low tide lockdown experienced by commuters on the Bakana-Port Harcourt waterways due to accumulated silt, the Chairman assured the people of Bakana that his administration will permanently address the situation before the festive season in December.

While acknowledging the earlier effort of the DAA-3 Cluster Development Board Chairman, Hon. Mpaka Botoye, at finding solution to the problem, Hon. Michael John Williams thanked him for his good intention for the community, adding that the Council will now undertake the project and bring to an end, the continued suffering of the people plying the route.

In the meantime, worried about the inability of the officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to adequately enrol Bakana residents in the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) Registration, the DELGA Chairman extended the exercise by a week.

This, according to the Chairman, was to give the people of the area who daily turned out in their large numbers, the opportunity to be captured by the Commission.

In the same vein, the Council boss also disclosed that his administration would soon embark on the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Bakana Footbridge linking the island on the Oguruama end.

While inspecting the Footbridge, the Council boss stated that the intervention was necessary to avert its imminent collapse, loss of lives and interruption of business activities.

Meanwhile, the Council Chairman has also approved the construction of a security sentry post and lodge for officers of the security Joint Taskforce (JTF) at the new site in Bakana.

The structures, which will be completed before December, is expected to address the perennial pirate attacks along the Bakana-Port Harcourt waterways.

The Chairman, while inspecting the location of the proposed military base, re-iterated his administration’s zero tolerance for criminal elements and their activities across all communities of the LGA.

The LGA Chairman as well visited other project sites including the ongoing Oguruama Community Footbridge and Pedro’s Compound Memorial Hall.

The excited community members on their part, gave glory to God for blessing them with a kind-hearted, proactive, compassionate and projects-oriented Chairman, whom they described as a ‘Godsent’ leader, on a mission to return DELGA to its lost glory.

Indigenes of the area who are closely monitoring the activities of the chairman, Michael John Williams, who is less than two months old in office, commend him for first engaging with the locals and determining their most pressing needs, instead of just throwing projects at them. The people of DELGA are indeed hopeful that an administration that is committed to changing their age-long story of neglect and abandonment may be here after all.

By: Opaka Dokubo