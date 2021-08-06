News
PDP Crisis: Sacking NWC Portends Danger For Party, Secondus Warns
The National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, counselled party organs to resist the temptation to do away with the current leadership of the party, noting that doing so portends ills for the party.
Secondus has had a week to forget, following persistent calls for his removal from several quarters, including some members of the National Working Committee (NWC).
Addressing members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party at the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the PDP, yesterday, Secondus acknowledged that those picking holes with his management style were entitled to do so but pleaded that misunderstandings should be resolved internally.
While reminding leaders of the party that his leadership has less than four months to go, the PDP boss called on all organs of the party to come together in the interest of the party.
He said, “Anything contrary to the smooth running of our party towards the remaining three months will not be good enough for our party. Any dislocation will cost an infraction that will result to several unknown issues that we may not be able to come out of.”
According to him, the past three years and eight months he has been in the saddle have been very peaceful, adding that the issues now rocking the party are not new.
In a veiled dig at his detractors, Secondus pointed out that forms for the various leadership positions will soon be on sale, saying, “After the main state congresses, both the public and our party are looking forward to a smooth and peaceful convention, which is coming up in December. We believe the preparation is being done in the office of the National Organizing Secretary. Soon, the schedule of events, the timetable and other things shall be presented before the Caucus, BoT, NEC and all organs of our party for action leading to the convention.”
He lauded incumbent NWC, saying for the first time, leadership was provided without rancour until recently, even as he informed the party leaders that the seven national officers who earlier in the week tendered their resignations, have been attended to.
The PDP boss further called on leaders of the party to forge a united and formidable force to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election cycle.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, has called on the leaders of the party to be guided by the crises, which led to the ouster of past chairmen, with a view to drawing sufficient lessons.
In his submission at the meeting, Walid bemoaned the current crisis, regretting that while Nigerians were earnestly looking up to the PDP to rescue the nation from the stranglehold of the ruling APC, the party itself was engulfed in needless squabbles.
He called on members to unite ahead of the 2023 elections, saying, “in order to achieve complete success, we must do away with any personal interest and unnecessary in-house fighting aiming at killing the objectives set by the party.”
This is even as he urged the party to take a firm stand on discipline.
“Please, let us examine why many past national chairmen did not complete their tenure successfully- Chief Audu Ogbeh, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Alhaji Ahmed Mua’zu, Alhaji Modu Sheriff, and now the deputy national chairman, threatening to resign,” he added, assuring that the party will come out of the current crisis stronger.
Others who attended the meeting include, immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki, ex-Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, amongst others.
However, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) would deploy its internal conflict resolution mechanism to resolve whatever disagreements there was at the national leadership level of the party.
He assured that the issue would be surmounted in no time, saying that the PDP remains the only hope for Nigerians.
The governor spoke when he received in audience a former All Progressives Congress (APC), senatorial candidate in the state, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi and the chairman of the party in her area as well as the party’s executives who will formally decamp to the PDP on Saturday.
The governor said, “I want to assure Nigerians that despite the leadership challenge we have we are till together and we will resolve it soon. We may recall that even the tongue and the teeth sometimes fight but they settle.
“And so PDP is going to deploy its internal conflict resolution mechanism and we shall rise up from there because Nigerians are fed up. They are tired of being taken from the top to the button since 2015. Have you not heard what Mr President said that he was going to take Nigeria from top to bottom and he has actually done that.
“How much was the Dollar in 2015 when President Buhari took over from Goodluck Jonathan? N180. Today we are battling with over N500. Can you imagine! On security, we were battling with only Boko Haram then, but today, we have Fulani bandits, we Fulani herdsmen, we have Fulani mercenaries, we have Fulani kidnappers, we have Fulani armed robbers, we have Fulani thieves, we have Fulani AK-47. And then they will deceive us that they are tackling them.
“So, we want a leadership that will take us from bottom to top.
“I commend my sister for taking a bold step like I did in 2017. Though as a member of the ruling party, when I saw the injustice being perpetrated on our people and the inequality and the unfairness, I decided to jump ship and joined the PDP where I contested and won.
“And since I left the APC I have not regretted. APC is a party of injustice; it is a party that does not believe in the rule of law. It is a party that does not believe in democracy, equity, fairness and justice. It is a party that believes that no other Nigerian, except the Fulanis should be equal.
“We can see what they are doing already, it is a party that wants to make everybody slave but for some of us, we say no, we cannot be slaves to others.
“We believe in democracy, we believe in one Nigeria. And we believe that everyone should have freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of association. Let there be equity, fairness and justice. That is what we stand for, yesterday, today and forever. We stand for equity, fairness and justice in this country for all Nigerians.
“We oppose those who think that they can impose their culture on us. Nigeria is a country of over 250 nationalities, we respect every nationality, whether you are Fulani, you are Tiv, Yoruba, Idoma, Igala, Hausa or you are Igbo or South-South, we respect you.
“For us in Benue, that’s what we respect. We oppose any culture that wants to dominate us and take over our land and give it to their people. We say no to that, we will always stand to defend our people.
“In Benue State we are committed to this and I am working closely with the people that elected me as governor of Benue State. And I stand in solidarity with them and I stand with utmost commitment to my people because democracy is about the locality.
“All politics is local. So, we remain grateful and committed to our locality, our locality first before outside. And so, we are going to resist any attempt to impose a different culture on us and we are not going to impose our culture on other people.
“So, I commend Mimi and all of you who are here to pay solidarity with her and to assure you that I will visit your local government on Saturday to witness the formal decamping of our illustrious daughter.”
Similarly, the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, assured Nigerians that all efforts would be put in place to strengthen PDP NWC within 72hours.
The PDP national leader, explained that PDP was very important to Nigerians; hence the need to resolve internal crisis.
Saraki’s assurance was after the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), had met over the crisis in the party.
During the meeting, it was agreed that the members of the constituted committee are to meet within the next 48 to 72hours to decide PDP’s direction.
But Saraki, in a series of tweets wrote, “Earlier today, the PDP Board of Trustees resolved to set up a committee that will look into the issues that are affecting the party.
“This committee, which includes governors, members of the BoT, members of the national assembly, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), former governors, and former ministers of the party, is expected to meet within the next 48 to 72hours to determine the direction of the party.
“Nigerians should be rest assured that as a party, we fully understand the importance of our platform to Nigerians. This is why we will continue to do everything that we can to strengthen our party in the best interest of all Nigerians.”
News
RSHA Commits Open Grazing Bill To Committee
The Rivers State House of Assembly has committed the Open Grazing Bill to the committee stage.
When the debate for the bill came up on the floor of the House, last Wednesday, many lawmakers spoke in support of the bill as it affects their constituencies.
Two lawmakers, Hon. Prince Mgbor of Khana Constituency 1, and Hon Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor 2, submitted that the bill was key to peace and security of their constituents.
Mgbor recalled incidents where farmers from his constituency had clashed with herdsmen who lead cows across farmlands in the area.
On many occasions, he narrated that crops were devastated and destroyed by the roaming cows.
He, therefore, insisted that the bill be quickly passed into law.
The same view was canvassed by Chinda who said, “There is need to stop unnecessary movements of herdsmen and cows destroying farmlands.”
After debate, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani mandated the House Committees on Agriculture and Environment to convene public hearing on the bill.
It would be recalled that the bill tagged, “Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021’, had first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly, last week.
The bill, which was initiated by the State Executive Council, was first read on the floor of the House during plenary, last Monday.
The Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021 seeks to outlaw the open rearing and grazing of livestock, including cattle and provides for the establishment and effective administration of ranches across the state.
By: Kevin Nengia
News
CVR: 120,600 Nigerians Complete Physical Registration Within 9 Days-INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 120,600 Nigerians have completed their physical registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between July 26 and August 3.
The update provided by INEC in Abuja indicated that out of 120,600 Nigerians, who had completed their physical registration, 72,075 were male, while 48,525 were female.
Also, 1,274 in of the figure were people living with disability.
The distribution of the complete registration by states indicated that Anambra had the highest number with 8,624 and followed by Osun with 8,114.
The update also indicated that Ebonyi had the lowest number of persons who had completed their registration with 959, followed by FCT with 1,134.
According to the update, INEC has received 1,657,566 applications from Nigerians.
The figure of the total applications received included those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information record, etc.
INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in a statement on the update disclosed that as of the same August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants stood at 1,377,733.
While INEC started the online registration of voters on June 28, the commission started the in-person (or physical) registration on July 26.
Eligible citizens who initiated their registration online and those who prefer to register in-person ab initio had the opportunity to do so in the commission’s state and LGA offices nationwide.
“As of 4pm on August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants is now 1,377,733 while 120,600 citizens have completed their physical registration since the exercise commenced on July 26.”
He added that young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 were still leading in both online registration (1,074,260 or 65 per cent) and completed registration (84,619 or 70 per cent).
“In terms of occupation, students are leading in both pre-registration (529,219 or 32 per cent) and completed registration (48,897 or 41 per cent).
“ For gender distribution, 940,062 (or 57 per cent) are male and 717,504 (or 43 per cent) are female for online pre-registration.
“The figures for completed registration are 72,075 (or 60 per cent) male and 48,525 (or 40 per cent) femcen,” Okoye said.
He noted that the detailed distribution of the registrants by age, state/FCT, occupation, gender, type of registration and disability has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.
Okoye appealed to all Nigerians to seize the opportunity to either initiate their registration online and schedule an appointment at their convenience to complete the process or visit any of the commission’s State/LGA office nationwide to register.
“For emphasis, we wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those who are already registered as voters.
“This current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before.
“It is an offence under the Electoral Act for any citizen to register more than once,”he said.
News
FG Okays Creation Of Specialized Court For Child Offenders
The Federal Government has okayed the establishment of a specialized court for child offenders.
The decision, which was announced by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, came barely a month after a nine-year old girl was identified as the culprit behind a fire incident that razed a popular supermarket in Abuja.
Malami, while inaugurating the Justice for Children Coordination Forum, an European Union- UNICEF programme aimed at enhancing access to justice for vulnerable children, yesterday, said there was need for an urgent reform of the juvenile justice system in the country.
The AGF said his office had already engaged respective heads of courts to ensure that the specialized courts would also guarantee the speedy and seamless trial of rape/gender-based violence offences.
According to him, “The project’s overall objective seeks to improve children’s access to child-friendly justice through age and gender-sensitive juvenile justice mechanisms and alternatives to detention for children on the move and vulnerable children in Nigeria”.
He said the Federal Ministry of Justice has continued to partner with UNICEF and other donor agencies, as well as respective heads of courts, to train judges and magistrates on the implementation and enforcement of the Child Rights Act, especially on the effective use of Family Court Rules and Procedures.
“Every day, millions of children in Africa and around the world have their rights violated. They are denied access to school, health care and social benefits, unduly separated from their families, and affected by exploitation, abuse and violence in their homes and communities.
“Everywhere, groups of children are being left behind as victims of prejudice and discrimination.
“Among the most vulnerable are children born into poverty, children in detention, children on the street and children with disabilities.
“Yet, only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward and seek redress, and even fewer obtain an effective remedy.
“Today, a large number of children in Nigeria are survivors of violence, including sexual violence but very few of those cases make it to the courtrooms.
“These are issues to be addressed by the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme and the Justice for Children Coordination Forum.
“It is worthy of mention that just last year, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in partnership with UNICEF launched the 1st phase of the Amnesty and Decongestion Programme for Children deprived of liberty during Covid-19 and beyond.
“The ministry commenced the Second Phase of the programme in May, 2021, with some juveniles from the Ogun State Borstal Institute currently undergoing assessment exercise to determine their psychological needs for release and reintegration.
“The programme is aimed at reformation, reintegration and reunification of minors into the society for the development of our dear nation”, Malami added.
In his goodwill message at the event, the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Sagir Umar, commended the Federal Government for creating a platform he said would enhance access to justice for children.
The CJ, who was represented by Justice Maryam Sabo, decried the rising rate of out of school children in the country.
“In Kano alone as per statistics, about two years back, we had 3.2million out of school children wandering about, some hawking, begging, truants, drug addiction etc.
“In 2018, 1,142 cases were reported at Waraka SARC, while in 2019, 741 cases were received and only 194 were disposed of because of the high demand nature of proving the offence and stigma associated with offence.
“Poverty and lack of awareness on parents are other factors. This year, the centre received 57 and 68 cases of gender based violence in April and May, respectively.
“There is need for the government to strategize more on women empowerment and to make it a policy all over the country.
“Our educational sector, especially the basic, should be revamped for all children to have access to education as their fundamental rights”, the Kano CJ added.
While the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who was represented by Mrs Geraldine Okafor, called for stiffer sanctions for those that conscript under-aged children into criminal gangs, the representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, harped on the need for a comprehensive inter-agency assessment of children in conflict with the law.
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
We’ll Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule, RSG Warns NARD
- Featured3 days ago
Courts, Politicians Frustrating Preparations For Anambra Poll, INEC Laments
- Featured3 days ago
NASS Opposition To E-Transmission Of Poll Results, Coup Against Nigerians, Wike Insists
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Global Geopolitics, Neo-Colonialism Fuelling Apathy Against Crude Oil, DPR Hints
- Politics3 days ago
Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Dokpesi’s Account
- News3 days ago
US Govt Donates 4m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
- Politics3 days ago
Buhari Approves Deployment Of Nine Perm Secs
- Business3 days ago
Brass Fertilizer Company To Create 15,000 Jobs