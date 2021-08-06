Arts/Literary
Nigerian Literature: The First Generation
In the first of my 52 Years of Nigerian Literature series, I look at Nigeria’s first generation of writers (1960s to possibly early 70s?). The generation that sought to counteract colonial discourses that misrepresented Nigerians (and Africans) as “primitive”, a time where themes of culture, rural vs urban, tradition vs modernity (the influence of colonialism and Western norms on traditional Nigerian society), and the end of colonialism were rife. Once Nigeria gained Independence, it became an era where issues of governance and corruption (amongst many other things) in a post-Independent Nigeria were raised. I have to say though that in looking at first generation writers, I’ve found that the focus is usually very male-centric, rarely recognising the presence of female writers, playwrights or poets during that time. With that said, here’s the first generation.
There’s quite a lot to mention but the First Generation introduced the world to plays like J.P. Clark-Bekederemo’s Song of a Goat (1961) and The Raft (1964), female playwright Zulu Sofola’s The Deer and The Hunter’s Pearls (1966) and Wedlock of the Gods (1972); and Wole Soyinka’s A Dance of the Forest (1960), The Interpreters (1965), Kongi’s Harvest (1965), and Madmen and Specialists (1970). Poems like J.P. Clark-Bekederemo’s Casualties (1970); Christopher Okigbo’s Labyrinths with Path of Thunder (1971); Mabel Segun’s My Father’s Daughter (1965), and Wole Soyinka’s Poems from Prison (1969, republished as A Shuttle in the Crypt in 1972). And novels like Chinua Achebe’s No Longer At Ease (1960), Arrow of God (1964) and A Man of The People (1966); T.M. Aluko’s One Man, One Matchet (1964) and Kinsman and Foreman (1966); Cyprian Ekwensi’s Jagua Nana (1961); and female novelists like Adaora Lily Ulasi’s Many Thing You No Understand (1970) and Many Thing Begin For Change (1971); and Flora Nwapa’s Efuru (1966) and Idu (1970). This period also saw the emergence of Heinemann’s AWS (1962), which in addition to some of the works already mentioned also gave us Elechi Amadi’s The Concubine (1966) and The Great Pond (1969); Cyprian Ekwensi’s Burning Grass (1962) and Lokotown and other stories (1966); Gabriel Okara’s The Voice (1970), and J. P Clark-Bekederomo’s America, Their America (1970).
I realise that in choosing to look at literature starting from 1960, I am keeping out works like Amos Tutuola’s Palmwine Drinkard (1952), Cyprian Ekwensi’s People of the City (1954), Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart (1958), T.M. Aluko’s One Man One Wife (1959), and Wole Soyinka’s The Lion and the Jewel (1959). But in general, the First Generation writers showed the world as Chinua Achebe once said that …. “Africa had a history, a religion, a civilisation”.
By: Bookshy 11-:19
Social/Kiddies
Eve Afrique Initiative Set To Empower Niger Delta Children
In order to help improve access to resources and employment opportunities for the Niger Delta children which will help them lead a better life in future, Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State is set to start an empowerment programme.
The President of the NGO, Mrs Ivy Davies Etokapan made this known in an interview in Port Harcourt, recently.
Etokapan said as an NGO,they realised over time from reports that most of the youths, even graduates do not have basic skills in office management, was a worrisome situation that had affected the employment status of the Niger Delta youth.
The NGO President said she got the report that employable Niger Delta youths were few,specifically those from Rivers, Akwa Ibom,Bayelsa and Cross River states. The ones from Edo and Delta states were more engaging.
“So we thought about vacation jobs for our secondary school students where employers would give them stipend for transportation.
“In other parts of the world, this is how young people gain experience which is called internship. So,we hopefully want to raise the Niger Delta youths’ chances for employment. We want to use this opportunity to achieve this.
“We intend to start this August, 2021 but the school system is distorted due to Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, we knew the school calendar and period for long vacation. But now,we are waiting to streamline our activities alongside the school system”, she said.
According to her, they have 15 companies that want to engage the children for vacation jobs. These companies indicated their interest during their last RedBall event in Port Harcourt. The NGO would look out for children from the public schools to be employed first..
“We are calling on people who have the same mindset with our goals to start mentoring these youths in the Niger Delta. We must make sure that our children learn from us. The parents, during holidays. We should not allow our children to sit at home and watch television throughout, rather,we should teach them basic essential skills on how to grow money and also on how to spend it wisely.
“We are praying that in four to five years time,this programme will produce results to reorientate the minds of the Niger Delta youth. Nobody is paying us,we are doing this as our give-back to society. This is a trial,we will storm this programme by partnering with the parents of the children that will be involved and make sure this programme works.By next year’s RedBall event,we hope to bring in reports about the success of this project”, Etokapan said.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Social/Kiddies
COVID-19:Who Cares For Orphans?
As the official Covid-19 death toll around the world passed four million earlier last month, UNICEF is increasingly concerned for children left without one or both parents.
“As with all crises and health pandemics, the most vulnerable children are at increased risk of losing parental care – due to death, severe illness or financial hardship. This in turn increases their risk of being placed in unsuitable alternative care.
“While it’s too early to estimate the number of children orphaned or abandoned as a result of the pandemic, a spike in deaths in some countries means many children already vulnerable to the impacts of Covid-19 face further emotional distress and protection concerns.
“The immediate and long-term damage caused by family separation and unsuitable alternative care, particularly in institutions, is well documented. Institutions are often characterised by inherently harmful living arrangements. Children may experience forced cohabitation and fixed routines not tailored to their individual needs. They are frequently deprived of the ability to make choices that suit their best interests.
“What’s more, children in alternative care are regularly isolated from their families and local communities. Deprived of parental care, they can endure physical, psychological, emotional and social harm, with consequences that last a lifetime. These children are also more likely to experience violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.
“To prevent and respond to this crisis for children in the immediate and long-term, it is vital that governments provide families with the emotional, practical and financial support they need. At the same time, we must work to support a system whereby children deprived of parental care can be looked after by extended family members and not placed in unsuitable alternative care. This includes, ensuring families have continued access to social protection, counselling, and health care, strengthening child protection services, including the social service workforce, for vulnerable children and families.
Other things to be done include working with employers to promote family-friendly policies that allow caregivers to care for the child under all circumstances and keeping schools and other children’s services open and accessible.
“As Covid-19 continues to devastate families and communities, we must protect every child’s right to live and grow up in an environment that supports their physical, psychological, social and emotional development”, UNICEF further added.
Arts/Literary
Controversy Over Possession Of Benin Looted Bronzes
Meanwhile, the Federal government of Nigeria says it will take possession of the 1,130 Benin artifacts to be returned by ceremony it is its duty by law to do so. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this, Saturday July 17, 2021 at a news conference held in Lagos. This statement generated controversy between the federal government.
The minister said, “the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Commission for Museums and Movements have always involved both the Edo State Government and the Benin Royal Palace in discussions and negotiations that have now resulted in the impending return of these artifacts.
Lai Mohammed said that in line with the international best practice and the operative conventions and laws, the return of the artifacts is being negotiated between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Germany “Nigeria is the entity recognised by international laws, is the authority in control of antiquities originating from Nigerian the relevant international conventions treat heritage properties belong to the nation and not to individuals or subnational groups he said.
Mohammed disclosed that the federal government would not limit the battle to repatriating Ife Bronzes and Terracotta, Nok Tenacotta, Owo Terracotta, and the arts Benue Rivers Valley, the Ukwu, the arts of Bida, the arts of Igala, Jukun amongst others.
He assured that the repatriation the Benin objects are unconditional and would not be staggered on the definit time line for the return of the artifacts, the minister said: “We agreed to have a definite timeline for the repatriation of the artifacts because Nigeria is tired of an inefinite timeline. Therefore, we resolve that the agreement on the repatriation should be singed in December, 2021 and the repatriation should be concluded by August 2022.
Reacting, the Benin Monarch, Oba I Ewuare II called on the federal government to take custody of the objects pending on when the Royal Benin Museum being by the palace is ready. But the Edo Governor, Godwill Obaseki, should preference for a private trust to take custody and managed the artifacts.
However, Dr Washington Osa Osifo in an article on the controversy over the possession of the artifacts, titled “Berlin artifacts remind us of who we are, they fell more stories about our civilization than any attempt at intellectual historical reconstruction. They are indeed, active components of our present. We speak to the artefacts and they speak to us in mutually decodable idioms.
This underscores the imperative of returning the looted Benin artefacts to the owners because we find in them, the essence of over being and the concrete validation of our civilization for beyond aesthetics.
By: Jacob Obinna
