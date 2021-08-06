Nigerian Literature: The First Generation

Meanwhile, the Federal government of Nigeria says it will take possession of the 1,130 Benin artifacts to be returned by ceremony it is its duty by law to do so. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this, Saturday July 17, 2021 at a news conference held in Lagos. This statement generated controversy between the federal government.

The minister said, “the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Commission for Museums and Movements have always involved both the Edo State Government and the Benin Royal Palace in discussions and negotiations that have now resulted in the impending return of these artifacts.

Lai Mohammed said that in line with the international best practice and the operative conventions and laws, the return of the artifacts is being negotiated between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Germany “Nigeria is the entity recognised by international laws, is the authority in control of antiquities originating from Nigerian the relevant international conventions treat heritage properties belong to the nation and not to individuals or subnational groups he said.

Mohammed disclosed that the federal government would not limit the battle to repatriating Ife Bronzes and Terracotta, Nok Tenacotta, Owo Terracotta, and the arts Benue Rivers Valley, the Ukwu, the arts of Bida, the arts of Igala, Jukun amongst others.

He assured that the repatriation the Benin objects are unconditional and would not be staggered on the definit time line for the return of the artifacts, the minister said: “We agreed to have a definite timeline for the repatriation of the artifacts because Nigeria is tired of an inefinite timeline. Therefore, we resolve that the agreement on the repatriation should be singed in December, 2021 and the repatriation should be concluded by August 2022.

Reacting, the Benin Monarch, Oba I Ewuare II called on the federal government to take custody of the objects pending on when the Royal Benin Museum being by the palace is ready. But the Edo Governor, Godwill Obaseki, should preference for a private trust to take custody and managed the artifacts.

However, Dr Washington Osa Osifo in an article on the controversy over the possession of the artifacts, titled “Berlin artifacts remind us of who we are, they fell more stories about our civilization than any attempt at intellectual historical reconstruction. They are indeed, active components of our present. We speak to the artefacts and they speak to us in mutually decodable idioms.

This underscores the imperative of returning the looted Benin artefacts to the owners because we find in them, the essence of over being and the concrete validation of our civilization for beyond aesthetics.

By: Jacob Obinna