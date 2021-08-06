Women
Media Women Tasked On Journalism Of Responsibility
Members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Rivers State Chapter, have been charged to practise “ journalism of responsibility “. The chairperson of the association, Mrs Susan Serekara Nwikhana, gave the charge two days ago in a one day capacity building workshop organized for members in collaboration with West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP) in Port Harcourt.
Mrs Nwikhana noted that journalism of responsibility which according to her, can only be achieved by presenting the facts to the audience to hold their opinion on the presented facts, remains a sure way to gaining the public’s credibility as well as enhancing the media’s reputation to the public.
She maintained that such could go a long way to debunk the age long myth that complete objectivity is not obtainable in journalism practice, as journalists are said to lack the will to be entirely separated from their personal view points despite their averred claims to objectivity.
Commenting on the topic of the event, ‘ the role of the media in the implementation of the Rivers State action plan on 1325, and, identifying fake news, facts and the journalist’, Mrs Nwikhana noted that the topic could not have come at a better time than now, considering the importance of information dissemination to peace building or escalation of conflicts in the society.
Corroborating the stand of the media women’s boss on factual presentation of information, a guest speaker in the workshop, the south-south zonal director of Business Day Newspaper, Mr Ignatius Chukwu, the principal responsibility of every journalist is to report the fact notwithstanding the resultant effect.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Women
Stakeholders Task Niger Delta States On Breastfeeding
State governments in the Niger Delta region have been urged to implement policies that will promote exclusive breastfeeding in their respective state.
This was part of resolution at a one-day media dialogue on breastfeeding organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with the broadcasting corporation of Abia state in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state.
The dialogue was part of activities to mark the 2021World Breast- Feeding Week. “The Theme for the celebration was Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”. The forum also calls on media practitioners in the zone to sensitise the public on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.
It also called for zero water as far as breastfeeding was concerned. Speaking at the forum, Nutrition specialist UNICEF, Rivers Field Office, Mrs Ngozi Onuora, said that the forum was to get the support of key stake holders on exclusive breastfeeding. She said the week was part of activities by UNICEF to create awareness on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.
According to her,”The aim was to sensitise everyone, every individual and government on their roles and responsibilities, with the view to planning strategies to galvanise policies as well as invest in breastfeeding action initiatives. Onuora, who regretted the low rate of breastfeeding in the society said, UNICEF’s target was 50 percent breast feeding by 2023.
While reading out the low percentages of breastfeeding in the zone, she said South-South States must invest in the sector. She listed the advantages of breastfeeding to include reduction in infant mortality, helping in the holistic growth of children, among others. According to her, zero water campaign should be encouraged to promote exclusive breastfeeding.
The UNICEF Rivers-field officer also called for breastfeeding to be entrenched into the public health system, while the ban on advertising of artificial baby food be sustained.
Onuora also called for enactment of paid family leave and work place breastfeeding policies. She called for yearly increased budgetary allocation for public health, while the link between public health facilities and communities be strengthened. Also speaking, the head of Nutrition Division, Akwa-Ibom State Ministry of Health, Dr Victor Bassey, said exclusive breastfeeding of children was in line with God’s wishes for humanity.
Dr Bassey, who spoke on Implementing Nutrition Policies and Breastfeeding Progress, called for regular monitoring and tracking of government policies on feeding and nutrition.
He said government should embark on community programmes in support of women and thanked UNICEF for helping the government of Akwa-Ibom state to do a lot about breastfeeding.
Earlier, Director of Community Health, Akwa-Ibom State Ministry of Health, Mrs Margaret Etim, said the forum will find ways of helping states in Niger Delta to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on breastfeeding. She said exclusive breastfeeding reduced maternal and infants mortalities.
According to her, the emphasis for this year is on protective breastfeeding, stressing, that breastfeeding should be a shared responsibility between mothers and fathers.
By: John Bibor
Women
Women Educators Seek Solution To Insecurity In Rivers
Women under the auspices of Women Educators Association of Nigeria (WEAN), in collaboration with the #SaveOurLives Campaign, have embarked on seeking solutions to the ravaging insecurity in Nigeria.
At their recent meeting in Port Harcourt, the women met with various victims of all forms of attacks that have constituted different shades of insecurity in the state.
During the meeting, which was hosted by the leadership of Women Education Centre in Port Harcourt, victims of violent attacks narrated their experiences, and also proffered solutions to vices that have resulted in insecurity in different parts of the state.
Most of the victims, who narrated their ordeal, were women who were involved in sea piracy and robbery attacks at different parts of the state’s waterways and roads, as well as rape, some of which led to death.
Solutions proffered include: a call on government at all levels to empower women, who are more vulnerable; create jobs for the youth, who are key players in the vices; and for parents to be closer to their children in order to be in better position to check them from indulging in such vices.
They also called on government to check trending situations of people getting suddenly rich with no explanation as to how they got the wealth.
Making her contribution, the Principal of Women Education Centre, Port Harcourt, Pastor Ateli Nwachukwu, called on the government to de-emphasize possession of certificate, while encouraging entrepreneurship, as well as “saying no to the rich getting richer, and the poor getting poorer” syndrome.
Nwachukwu, who was the moderator of the meeting, stated that “any society where there’s marginalisation, where there’s dichotomy between the rich and the poor, if the margin is large, these vices are bound to occur, because a hungry man is an angry man”.
Speaking in a post-meeting interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WEAN, Sylvia Briggs, said the meeting is intended to create an enabling environment for victims of violence to share their experiences to create relevant awareness for the authorities.
According to Briggs, who coordinated the meeting on behalf of #SaveOurLives Campaign, “this forum is intended to create space for participants to share their experiences with regard to different shades of insecurity that they have encountered”.
Such experiences, she explained, “will be looked into, together with solutions proffered, and be presented to government”.
By: Soibi Max-Alalibo
Women
