IMF Allocates Special Drawing Rights Of $3.35bn To Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described late Sir Fidelis Obi Odili as a man who lived an enviable life of humility, and related with everybody mutually, no matter their social status.

Wike, who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, made the observation while giving his tribute at the liturgy of songs and evening of tributes, organised in honour of Fidelis Obi Odili at the Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

The deceased, who was the elder brother of former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, was also the Nzeobi of Ndoni, and had died at the age of 82.

Wike narrated how he secured an instant goodwill of Sir Fidelis Obi Odili in 1999, while he was waiting to be cleared to see Dr Peter Odili, who was then governor-elect.

According to him, the moment he introduced himself as the Obio/Akpor chairmanship candidate, Sir Fidelis Odili directed the security personnel at the gate to let him in.

“He told the security, open the gate for him. I was shocked because it was our first time of meeting.”

Wike also noted the strength of faith that Fidelis Obi Odili exercised in God when his wife experienced delay in having children for him.

The governor said because God eventually gave him children, the former governor’s elder brother decided to devote his life serving God without relenting, and giving to humanity and the church generously.

According to Wike, the life of giving and philanthropy is ingrained in the Odili’s family because the former governor also demonstrates such virtue effortlessly.

The governor announced the donation of N50million to the Corpus Christi Cathedral in recognition of the selfless, godly service that Sir Fidelis Obi Odili had rendered, and also to support the church.

Speaking, the former governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili said he had just been hit with the reality of the fact that his elder brother had passed on to eternity, owing to the several good things that have been said about him.

Such reality, he noted, has enveloped him with the feeling of loneliness, but his confidence lies in the fact that God was with him and the family his brother had left behind.

Earlier, while giving the homily, the former Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Kabari exhorted on the reality of the Christian hope that is pivoted on forgiveness of sin, resurrection of the dead in Christ and life everlasting.

According to him, it was such hope that assures Christians that they can live right with God while on earthly sojourn.

He advised Christian parents to continually teach their children the beauty of such godly living so that they can hold to the virtue of faith in God and look to the beautiful future of life on earth and eternity with God.

In his tribute, former governor of the state, Sir Celestine Omehia said Sir Fidelis Obi Odili was a quiet-natured gentleman, who lived a refined life with dignity.

Omehia recalled that when he left office as governor, he put a call to Dr Peter Odili, and was connected to the deceased who eventually provided his family accommodation.

According to him, the former governor’s brother prayed with his entire family daily and inculcated Catholicism in his home.

Speaking on the contributions of the deceased to the Catholic Church, Justice Peter Agumagu remarked that the deceased was instrumental to the building of the Corpus Christi Cathedral, and the only chapel located inside the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre (prison).

According to him, Fidelis Obi Odili was a patron to all the associations in the Cathedral and provided his house always as venue to all end-of-year fellowships.

In his remarks, the first son of the deceased, Ogechukwu Joel Odili spoke of his father as a dear friend who lit up the life of people around him, not only of the family and immediate community, but across tribes.

He boasted of choosing no other than his late father over and again, because of the many valuable lessons of life he had learned from him, which included prudence, perseverance and hard work.