FG Hires JP Morgan, Others On $6.2bn Fresh Borrowing

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it is partnering with online merchants in a bid to rid the country of substandard products.

The agency said the move became imperative to check the activities of unscrupulous dealers who would want to take advantage of online platforms to make Nigeria a dumping ground for substandard goods.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Lagos last Tuesday, the Head of Department, Consumer Complaint of SON, Mrs Mosunmola Samuel, noted that e-commerce had made it difficult to track substandard goods since most of the dealers did not have warehouses or fixed addresses.

As a result of this, she said SON decision to partner with online traders would help to track down dealers who would want to abuse online platforms to sell their substandard wares.

She urged consumers to always report to the agency whenever they have issues with products bought either online or at the physical markets.

“Most of these online dealers import their products as personal effects as the growth of e-commerce in the Nigerian community is becoming huge and many steps have been taken for its promotion, but there are still lots to be done to make it operate in accordance with standards in the country.

“This is why we are working assiduously on partnering with online merchants to ensure that Nigeria is not a destination for substandard goods,” she said.

Samuel added, “We get the feedback through the head of our Public Relations and follow up with directives to online merchants to stop sales of such product immediately we get a complaint and they will pull it down.

“You know with online marketing, you don’t need to have a shop or selling bulk, all you need is just a handful of those products and you are already in business”.

She stated that SON had notified sister agencies on the need to step up their ante in the nation’s bid to combat menace of substandard goods as the work of standards remained a collective fight by all and sundry.

She, however, urged online merchants to strictly adhere to quality products and services to achieve inclusive growth, saying, “the world all over is about standards and we are working tirelessly to educate Nigerians so as to be abreast with global trend.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos