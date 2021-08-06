Social/Kiddies
Eve Afrique Initiative Set To Empower Niger Delta Children
In order to help improve access to resources and employment opportunities for the Niger Delta children which will help them lead a better life in future, Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State is set to start an empowerment programme.
The President of the NGO, Mrs Ivy Davies Etokapan made this known in an interview in Port Harcourt, recently.
Etokapan said as an NGO,they realised over time from reports that most of the youths, even graduates do not have basic skills in office management, was a worrisome situation that had affected the employment status of the Niger Delta youth.
The NGO President said she got the report that employable Niger Delta youths were few,specifically those from Rivers, Akwa Ibom,Bayelsa and Cross River states. The ones from Edo and Delta states were more engaging.
“So we thought about vacation jobs for our secondary school students where employers would give them stipend for transportation.
“In other parts of the world, this is how young people gain experience which is called internship. So,we hopefully want to raise the Niger Delta youths’ chances for employment. We want to use this opportunity to achieve this.
“We intend to start this August, 2021 but the school system is distorted due to Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, we knew the school calendar and period for long vacation. But now,we are waiting to streamline our activities alongside the school system”, she said.
According to her, they have 15 companies that want to engage the children for vacation jobs. These companies indicated their interest during their last RedBall event in Port Harcourt. The NGO would look out for children from the public schools to be employed first..
“We are calling on people who have the same mindset with our goals to start mentoring these youths in the Niger Delta. We must make sure that our children learn from us. The parents, during holidays. We should not allow our children to sit at home and watch television throughout, rather,we should teach them basic essential skills on how to grow money and also on how to spend it wisely.
“We are praying that in four to five years time,this programme will produce results to reorientate the minds of the Niger Delta youth. Nobody is paying us,we are doing this as our give-back to society. This is a trial,we will storm this programme by partnering with the parents of the children that will be involved and make sure this programme works.By next year’s RedBall event,we hope to bring in reports about the success of this project”, Etokapan said.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Social/Kiddies
COVID-19:Who Cares For Orphans?
As the official Covid-19 death toll around the world passed four million earlier last month, UNICEF is increasingly concerned for children left without one or both parents.
“As with all crises and health pandemics, the most vulnerable children are at increased risk of losing parental care – due to death, severe illness or financial hardship. This in turn increases their risk of being placed in unsuitable alternative care.
“While it’s too early to estimate the number of children orphaned or abandoned as a result of the pandemic, a spike in deaths in some countries means many children already vulnerable to the impacts of Covid-19 face further emotional distress and protection concerns.
“The immediate and long-term damage caused by family separation and unsuitable alternative care, particularly in institutions, is well documented. Institutions are often characterised by inherently harmful living arrangements. Children may experience forced cohabitation and fixed routines not tailored to their individual needs. They are frequently deprived of the ability to make choices that suit their best interests.
“What’s more, children in alternative care are regularly isolated from their families and local communities. Deprived of parental care, they can endure physical, psychological, emotional and social harm, with consequences that last a lifetime. These children are also more likely to experience violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.
“To prevent and respond to this crisis for children in the immediate and long-term, it is vital that governments provide families with the emotional, practical and financial support they need. At the same time, we must work to support a system whereby children deprived of parental care can be looked after by extended family members and not placed in unsuitable alternative care. This includes, ensuring families have continued access to social protection, counselling, and health care, strengthening child protection services, including the social service workforce, for vulnerable children and families.
Other things to be done include working with employers to promote family-friendly policies that allow caregivers to care for the child under all circumstances and keeping schools and other children’s services open and accessible.
“As Covid-19 continues to devastate families and communities, we must protect every child’s right to live and grow up in an environment that supports their physical, psychological, social and emotional development”, UNICEF further added.
Social/Kiddies
How Mathematics Helps Adolescents Grow
Lack of maths education negatively affects adolescent brain and cognitive development.
A new study suggests that not having any maths education after the age of 16 can be disadvantageous.
Adolescents, who stopped studying maths have showed a reduction in a critical brain chemical for brain development. This reduction in brain chemical was found in a key brain area that supports maths, memory, learning, reasoning and problem solving.
Subsequently, adolescents who stopped studying maths exhibited greater disadvantage compared with peers who continued studying maths in terms of brain and cognitive development.
133 students between the ages of 14-18 took part in an experiment run by researchers from the Department of Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford. Unlike the majority of countries worldwide, in the UK 16-year-old students can decide to stop their maths education. This situation allowed the team to examine whether this specific lack of maths education in students coming from a similar environment could impact brain development and cognition.
The study found that students who didn’t study maths had a lower amount of a crucial chemical for brain plasticity (gamma-Aminobutyric acid) in a key brain region involved in many important cognitive functions, including reasoning, problem solving, maths, memory and learning. Based on the amount of brain chemical found in each student, researchers were able to discriminate between adolescents who studied or did not study maths, independent of their cognitive abilities. Moreover, the amount of this brain chemical successfully predicted changes in mathematical attainment score around 19 months later. Notably, the researchers did not find differences in the brain chemical before the adolescents stopped studying maths.
Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Oxford, Roi Cohen Kadosh, led the study. He said: “Maths skills are associated with a range of benefits, including employment, socioeconomic status, and mental and physical health. Adolescence is an important period in life that is associated with important brain and cognitive changes. Sadly, the opportunity to stop studying maths at this age seems to lead to a gap between adolescents who stop their maths education compared to those who continue it. “Our study provides a new level of biological understanding of the impact of education on the developing brain and the mutual effect between biology and education.
“It is not yet known how this disparity, or its long-term implications, can be prevented. Not every adolescent enjoys maths so we need to investigate possible alternatives, such as training in logic and reasoning that engage the same brain area as maths.”
Professor Cohen Kadosh added, “While we started this line of research before COVID-19, I also wonder how the reduced access to education in general, and maths in particular (or lack of it due to the pandemic) impacts the brain and cognitive development of children and adolescents. While we are still unaware of the long-term influence of this interruption, our study provides an important understanding of how a lack of a single component in education, maths, can impact brain and behaviour.”
Social/Kiddies
UNICEF Moves To Halt Attacks Against Children
Action must be taken now to halt alarming attacks against children and abductions – including of students – in parts of West and Central Africa, the head of the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The agency’s Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said these incidents appear to be increasing in frequency, raising fears for the safety and wellbeing of children in the region.
It is not enough to condemn these crimes, not when millions of children face a worsening protection crisis.
Children in these areas need concerted action to ensure that they can safely live, go to school or fetch water without fear of being attacked or taken from their families.
Her statement follows the kidnapping of some 140 students from a boarding school in Kaduna State, Nigeria, on Monday.
Fears of more violence
“We are deeply concerned that as in years past, non-State armed groups and parties to conflict in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Niger and Nigeria will ramp up these violent activities over the coming weeks ahead of the rainy season when their movements could be restricted by flooding,” she said.
“Every effort must be made to reverse the spiralling protection crisis for children as the region is on the brink of catastrophe.”
Ms Fore reported that in Burkina Faso, attacks against civilians, as well as other violations of international humanitarian law have “spiked significantly” in recent weeks.
At least 130 people were killed on Monday in an assault on a village in Yagha Province, which she said was the single deadliest attack in the country since violence broke out in 2015.
Additionally, 178 civilians there, including children, have been killed so far this month, while violence has displaced upwards of 1.2 million people, a ten-fold increase over three years.
Condemnation not enough
The UNICEF chief listed more examples of attacks, abductions and other violations affecting children that have occurred in other countries in the region in recent months.
Ms Fore stressed that it was not enough to just condemn these crimes, but to take concerted action so that children can live in safety.
“This starts with non-State armed groups and all parties to conflict who are committing violations of children’s rights – they have a moral and legal obligation to immediately cease attacks against civilians, and to respect and protect civilians and civilian objects during any military operations,” she said.
“They should also not impede but facilitate the efforts of UNICEF and other humanitarian actors on the ground working to reach vulnerable children.”
The international community also has an important role to play, she added, including by increasing donor contributions to humanitarian organisations so that they can expand their work to reduce children’s vulnerabilities and keep them safe.
These operations include creating safe temporary learning environments in areas where schools have closed due to insecurity, providing psychosocial support to children affected by violence, and supporting education on mine risk awareness.
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
We’ll Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule, RSG Warns NARD
- Featured3 days ago
Courts, Politicians Frustrating Preparations For Anambra Poll, INEC Laments
- Featured3 days ago
NASS Opposition To E-Transmission Of Poll Results, Coup Against Nigerians, Wike Insists
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Global Geopolitics, Neo-Colonialism Fuelling Apathy Against Crude Oil, DPR Hints
- Politics3 days ago
Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Dokpesi’s Account
- News3 days ago
US Govt Donates 4m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
- Politics3 days ago
Buhari Approves Deployment Of Nine Perm Secs
- Business3 days ago
Brass Fertilizer Company To Create 15,000 Jobs