Customs Seizes Elephant Tusks, Others Worth N22.3bn In Lagos
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested three suspected smugglers in connection with various kilograms of pangolin scales and elephant tusks worth N22,283,747,850 ($44.5m) in Lagos.
Conducting journalists around the seizures on Wednesday in Lagos, Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali Rtd, said the 17,137.44 kilograms of pangolin scales (196 sacks), 870.44 kilograms of elephant tusks and 4.60 kilograms of pangolin claws were evacuated at a location on Eastern side of Ijeoma Street, Lekki, Lagos State, after proper examination.
According to Ali, Customs’ collaboration with other security agencies and credible intelligence resulted in the seizure, adjudged to be the highest of its kind in the history of the NCS.
The Customs boss disclosed further that three suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure while the kingpin was said to be on the run.
He said the seizures are in line with Section 63 “e” and “g” of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap 45 LFN 2004 as amended, adding that it falls under Export Prohibition Schedule VI of the Extant Common External Tariff, which prohibits their exportation.
“Nigeria is a signatory to CITES convention, hence cannot be used as a transit hub. This feat is a testimony of what sincere collaboration between nations can achieve for our world, and individual nations in particular.
“Already three suspects who are non-nationals have been arrested. They are Mr. Traore Djakonba, Mr. Isiak Musa and Mr. Mohammed Bereta”, he said.
Ali advised the kingpin, Mr. Berete Morybinet, who is on the run to surrender himself to the security agencies, assuring that he cannot evade the long arm of the law.
The Customs boss said the suspects arrested would soon be prosecuted in court, promising that the NCS would leave no stone unturned to bring them to justice.
He said the Service would extend the same treatment to any person or organisation remotely connected to any illegal wildlife trade.
“While thanking our partners, especially the Wildlife justice commission, let me give assurances of the Service’s determination to treat any and every information with utmost confidentiality and swift appropriate action to stem this tide of illegality,” he said.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
FG Hires JP Morgan, Others On $6.2bn Fresh Borrowing
The Federal Government of Nigeria has appointed transaction advisers to facilitate the issuance of Eurobonds in the international capital market.
This was contained in a press statement titled ‘Towards financing the 2021 Appropriation Act, FGN appointstransaction advisers for a Eurobond issuance’, which was made available to newsmen last Wednesday by Debt ManagementOffice’s (DMO) Head of Media, Chinenye Onu.
The statement read: “Activities by Nigeria towards the issuance of Eurobonds in the International Capital Market inched forward today with the appointment of Transaction Advisers by the Federal Government.
“Typical of Eurobond issuance,transaction advisers of various categories are required to work with an issuer, in this case Nigeria, to ensure the success of the Transaction.”
The DMO said certain institutions were approved by the Federal Executive Council at its meeting on Wednesday to advise on the Eurobond issuance.
The institutions include International Bookrunner (JP Morgan, Citigroup Global Markets Limited), Joint Lead Managers (Standard Chartered Bank and Goldman Sachs), Nigerian Bookrunner (Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Services Ltd), Financial Adviser (FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd), International Legal Adviser (White & Case LLP), and Nigerian Legal Adviser (Banwo & Ighodalo).
It further stated that the transaction advisers were selected from an Open Competitive Bidding Process in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007 (as amended).
It added: “A total of 38 institutions responded to the Expression of Interest, and after rigorous evaluation to ascertain the technical capacities of the responders to execute the transaction, the eight institutions above were selected.”
According to the press statement, the DMO will speed up Eurobonds issuance activities based on the transaction advisers’ approval.
On the essence of issuing Eurobonds, the press statement said that it is to raise funds for the New External Borrowing of N2.34tn (about $6.2bn) provided in the 2021 Appropriation Act to part finance the deficit.
It added that the funds raised would be used to finance different projects in the budget, while boosting foreign exchange inflow, increasing Nigeria’s external reserves and supporting the naira exchange rate.
SON Partners Online Traders On Substandard Products
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it is partnering with online merchants in a bid to rid the country of substandard products.
The agency said the move became imperative to check the activities of unscrupulous dealers who would want to take advantage of online platforms to make Nigeria a dumping ground for substandard goods.
Disclosing this to newsmen in Lagos last Tuesday, the Head of Department, Consumer Complaint of SON, Mrs Mosunmola Samuel, noted that e-commerce had made it difficult to track substandard goods since most of the dealers did not have warehouses or fixed addresses.
As a result of this, she said SON decision to partner with online traders would help to track down dealers who would want to abuse online platforms to sell their substandard wares.
She urged consumers to always report to the agency whenever they have issues with products bought either online or at the physical markets.
“Most of these online dealers import their products as personal effects as the growth of e-commerce in the Nigerian community is becoming huge and many steps have been taken for its promotion, but there are still lots to be done to make it operate in accordance with standards in the country.
“This is why we are working assiduously on partnering with online merchants to ensure that Nigeria is not a destination for substandard goods,” she said.
Samuel added, “We get the feedback through the head of our Public Relations and follow up with directives to online merchants to stop sales of such product immediately we get a complaint and they will pull it down.
“You know with online marketing, you don’t need to have a shop or selling bulk, all you need is just a handful of those products and you are already in business”.
She stated that SON had notified sister agencies on the need to step up their ante in the nation’s bid to combat menace of substandard goods as the work of standards remained a collective fight by all and sundry.
She, however, urged online merchants to strictly adhere to quality products and services to achieve inclusive growth, saying, “the world all over is about standards and we are working tirelessly to educate Nigerians so as to be abreast with global trend.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Report Ranks Nigeria 2nd Poorest In Food Affordability
A new report by the Institute of Development Studies, a UK-based think tank, has placed Nigeria as the second poorest country in the world in terms of food affordability.
The report, which was compiled through a publicly available global cost-of-living database, Numbeo, was used in creating a ‘cost of food basics’ analysis that compares the monthly minimum recommended spend on food per adult and monthly average wage in 107 countries across the world.
The minimum recommended amount of food is based on 12-14 basic items that together would account for 2,100 calories per adult per day which is the level recommended by the World Health Organisation for energy needs.
The Cost of Food Basics found that, more than one year since the outbreak of Covid-19, there is vast disparity between countries in terms of the proportion of average wages needed to afford enough food.
The top 10 countries where basic food is least affordable are Syria, Nigeria,Ethiopia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Indonesia, Algeria, Iran and Uzbekistan.
Basic food is least affordable in Syria, where theminimum recommended monthly spend would account for 177 per cent of average wage income per adult, followed by Nigeria where 101 per cent of the average wage is spent on food.
Last month, a survey carried out by a national newspaper (The Punch) in markets across Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory showed that the cost of basic food items such as beans, tomatoes and rice had recorded worrying hikes of 253 per cent, 123 per cent and 51 per cent respectively within a year period.
A report last year by data firm, Statista, pegged the average living wage in Nigeria at N43,200 which is 30.60 per cent higher than the minimum wage set at N30,000; a figure which several states are yet to meet
