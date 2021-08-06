News
Breastfeeding: Incentivize Private Sector To Introduce Maternity Leave For Mothers, UNICEF Urges Govts
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has advocated the provision of incentives by governments that will encourage the private sector to avail mothers six months maternity leave to ensure adequate breastfeeding of their babies.
The global organization stressed that such incentives should ensure that the absence of mothers from their duty posts within the said period would not negatively impact the profit margin of the concerned private sector organizations.
The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, made the call, yesterday, in Enugu, in his welcome remark at the One-Day Zonal Media Dialogue on the Commemoration of the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week by UNICEF in collaboration with Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), with the theme, ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’.
Conteh observed that no country can talk about healthy living without paying attention to the first feeding and nutrition that is given to the babies, saying it was for that reason that adequate breastfeeding of children becomes very paramount in their lives.
He noted that it was for that reason that maternity leaves are given mothers in order to help them in breastfeeding their babies.
He recalled that “in the last few years, countries used to give women maternity leave of about three weeks, some one month, it went to two months, three months and now we have achieved six months.
“I think this has to go beyond the public sector. It has to also go to the private sector because it’s about equal rights; but we also know of a fact that government does not run the private sector and these are mostly profit making institutions.
“So, losing a staff for six months, you can imagine how much gap that is economically, how much they are going to loss. But this is where government comes in to regulate.
“There could be regulations or incentives that would ensure that the private sector does not loss that much money either through taxes or some other means; and there are ways to do that so that when a staff is away for six month for maternity it is possible that the business do not suffer too much so that the profit margins of the private sector is not affected.
“So, it comes back to the government because it is something that can be achieved.”
The Chief of Field Office disclosed that “this year all the stakeholders have come together to launch what we call the Nutrition for Growth Action Plan. And the foundation of that is breastfeeding, because you cannot talk about nutrition without talking about breastfeeding since that is the first nutrition when the child is born.
“So, if we get it right from the beginning, we feel that all other things about nutrition will fall into place. And it’s all also complementary because the breast by its nature is designed by God, as we do believe. God has ensured that everything that a child needs is in that cholesterol for growth, for health and everything else. Which is why it is really very important and it is being emphasised even in the western world.
“Even scientists have studied and researched and proved that you can never compare complementary milk additive to the breast milk. There has never been any product that is 100 per cent comparable to the breast milk and to the first day cholesterol.
“The content of that cannot be equalled to anything else. I know that in the West, there is now comparable milk that they will give to the child to replace cholesterol but it is not the same. That is why even in the West, they are promoting the idea of breastfeeding.
“You can only avoid breastfeeding if the mother for some health reason cannot do so. But we must ensure our children are breastfeed from the very beginning.
“I recall that as babies, our mothers gave us breast until we started walking around or even when the milk stops coming out from the breast. It is important that our mothers stick to breastfeeding of our babies for the health of our children.
“This is very important for the growth and development of the children, for the society and for everyone involved in ensuring the betterment of the society.”
Speaking on the overview of breastfeeding initiative in Nigeria and prospects, the Nutrition Manager, UNICEF Enugu, Dr Hanifa Namusoke, noted that a country that craves a healthy population, must start from the basics by ensuring that the children are exclusively breastfed.
“The first vaccine that is free for all at infancy is breast milk, in fact the first yellowish breast milk is that first vaccine for children and it should not be denied our children.
“It is pertinent to note that we cannot attain the 17 SDGs without paying adequate attention to breastfeeding.”
She lamented that breastfeeding in Nigeria is low at its present 29 per cent rate, noting among others that breastfeeding contributes to poverty reduction as it also helps prevent malnutrition.
The nutrition manager stressed also that breastfeeding significantly improves the healthy development and survival of the infants.
Namusoke insisted that it is unacceptable that animals ensure that their babies are fed with their breast milk but humans who should know better are abdicating that responsibility by opting to feed their infants with milk gotten from animals.
According to her, “available statistics in Nigeria reveal that the average duration of exclusive breastfeeding is approximately three months and only three out of every 10 children under six months of age were exclusively breastfed which is 29 per cent.
“This is an improvement from 17 per cent in 2013 to 29 per cent in 2018 (NDHS,2013; 2018), however, this still falls significantly below the target of 50 per cent set by the World Health Assembly to be achieved in 2025 and the SDGs target for 2030.
“The percentage of children who were breastfed within one hour of birth which is 42 per cent remains less than 50 per cent. Breastfeeding rates in Nigeria reduce with age; 83 per cent of the children are breastfed up to one year while 28 per cent are breastfeeding till two years. Furthermore, the proportion of children who are not breastfeeding increases with age.”
She observed that attaining the health component of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), may not be feasible without giving adequate attention to exclusive breastfeeding.
Speaking on the objectives of the meeting, the Communication Officer, UNICEF, Enugu, Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, said among others, that it was to engage and equip journalists from the Enugu Field Office with the knowledge of exclusive breastfeeding practices, policies and norms as well as to promote its practice, among mothers.
According to her, the expected outcome from the gathering among others was to ensure that Journalists were sensitized and armed with simple knowledge on the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week.
She said it was also intended to get the commitment of journalists on the need to promote the immeasurable benefits of mothers ensuring that their children are availed exclusive breastfeeding.
Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General of Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, Sir Anyaso Anyaso, assured that his organization would always align itself to support exclusive breastfeeding in its programmes.
Represented by Mr. Nkpa Okezie, the director general added, “we will always appreciate partnering UNICEF in driving home the exclusive breastfeeding measures and campaign.”
Speaking, the Enugu State Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Mrs Peace Nnaji, who commended UNICEF for putting the dialogue together, also lauded journalists for their enthusiasm to drive the message of exclusive breastfeeding down to the intended target.
Nnaji appealed to fathers to allow the mothers’ breastfeed the children for the overall wellbeing of the children and the society.
She also cautioned mothers who in the bid to stay in shape by denying their children the benefits of breast milk to desist and change their attitudes because according to her, aside denying the children the immense health benefits of breast milk the bond between mothers and children established during breastfeeding would not be there.
The commissioner noted that it was in a bid to promote breastfeeding among women of the state that the state government embarked on the provision of crèche in most public offices in the state where mothers take their babies in order to breastfeed them.
Also speaking, the Enugu State Head of Service (HoS), Ken Chukwuegbu, represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts, Mrs Oby Okafor, noted that when children are adequately breastfed it adds lots of credibility to their growth.
He also called on the government to influence the private sector to encourage breastfeeding among mothers in that sector by emulating the decision of the Enugu State Government to build crèche in public institutions.
He also announced that maternity leave in the state at the moment is four months but efforts are on to have it extended to six months.
According to the HoS, “Enugu State has already set up a committee to promote nutrition and food for all including babies. And of course, what babies get depends on what mothers put into the system,” she added.
RSHA Commits Open Grazing Bill To Committee
The Rivers State House of Assembly has committed the Open Grazing Bill to the committee stage.
When the debate for the bill came up on the floor of the House, last Wednesday, many lawmakers spoke in support of the bill as it affects their constituencies.
Two lawmakers, Hon. Prince Mgbor of Khana Constituency 1, and Hon Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor 2, submitted that the bill was key to peace and security of their constituents.
Mgbor recalled incidents where farmers from his constituency had clashed with herdsmen who lead cows across farmlands in the area.
On many occasions, he narrated that crops were devastated and destroyed by the roaming cows.
He, therefore, insisted that the bill be quickly passed into law.
The same view was canvassed by Chinda who said, “There is need to stop unnecessary movements of herdsmen and cows destroying farmlands.”
After debate, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani mandated the House Committees on Agriculture and Environment to convene public hearing on the bill.
It would be recalled that the bill tagged, “Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021’, had first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly, last week.
The bill, which was initiated by the State Executive Council, was first read on the floor of the House during plenary, last Monday.
The Rivers State Public Prohibition of Open Rearing and Grazing of Livestock and Ranches Administration Bill 2021 seeks to outlaw the open rearing and grazing of livestock, including cattle and provides for the establishment and effective administration of ranches across the state.
By: Kevin Nengia
CVR: 120,600 Nigerians Complete Physical Registration Within 9 Days-INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 120,600 Nigerians have completed their physical registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) between July 26 and August 3.
The update provided by INEC in Abuja indicated that out of 120,600 Nigerians, who had completed their physical registration, 72,075 were male, while 48,525 were female.
Also, 1,274 in of the figure were people living with disability.
The distribution of the complete registration by states indicated that Anambra had the highest number with 8,624 and followed by Osun with 8,114.
The update also indicated that Ebonyi had the lowest number of persons who had completed their registration with 959, followed by FCT with 1,134.
According to the update, INEC has received 1,657,566 applications from Nigerians.
The figure of the total applications received included those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information record, etc.
INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in a statement on the update disclosed that as of the same August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants stood at 1,377,733.
While INEC started the online registration of voters on June 28, the commission started the in-person (or physical) registration on July 26.
Eligible citizens who initiated their registration online and those who prefer to register in-person ab initio had the opportunity to do so in the commission’s state and LGA offices nationwide.
“As of 4pm on August 3, the number of fresh online pre-registrants is now 1,377,733 while 120,600 citizens have completed their physical registration since the exercise commenced on July 26.”
He added that young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 were still leading in both online registration (1,074,260 or 65 per cent) and completed registration (84,619 or 70 per cent).
“In terms of occupation, students are leading in both pre-registration (529,219 or 32 per cent) and completed registration (48,897 or 41 per cent).
“ For gender distribution, 940,062 (or 57 per cent) are male and 717,504 (or 43 per cent) are female for online pre-registration.
“The figures for completed registration are 72,075 (or 60 per cent) male and 48,525 (or 40 per cent) femcen,” Okoye said.
He noted that the detailed distribution of the registrants by age, state/FCT, occupation, gender, type of registration and disability has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.
Okoye appealed to all Nigerians to seize the opportunity to either initiate their registration online and schedule an appointment at their convenience to complete the process or visit any of the commission’s State/LGA office nationwide to register.
“For emphasis, we wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those who are already registered as voters.
“This current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before.
“It is an offence under the Electoral Act for any citizen to register more than once,”he said.
FG Okays Creation Of Specialized Court For Child Offenders
The Federal Government has okayed the establishment of a specialized court for child offenders.
The decision, which was announced by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, came barely a month after a nine-year old girl was identified as the culprit behind a fire incident that razed a popular supermarket in Abuja.
Malami, while inaugurating the Justice for Children Coordination Forum, an European Union- UNICEF programme aimed at enhancing access to justice for vulnerable children, yesterday, said there was need for an urgent reform of the juvenile justice system in the country.
The AGF said his office had already engaged respective heads of courts to ensure that the specialized courts would also guarantee the speedy and seamless trial of rape/gender-based violence offences.
According to him, “The project’s overall objective seeks to improve children’s access to child-friendly justice through age and gender-sensitive juvenile justice mechanisms and alternatives to detention for children on the move and vulnerable children in Nigeria”.
He said the Federal Ministry of Justice has continued to partner with UNICEF and other donor agencies, as well as respective heads of courts, to train judges and magistrates on the implementation and enforcement of the Child Rights Act, especially on the effective use of Family Court Rules and Procedures.
“Every day, millions of children in Africa and around the world have their rights violated. They are denied access to school, health care and social benefits, unduly separated from their families, and affected by exploitation, abuse and violence in their homes and communities.
“Everywhere, groups of children are being left behind as victims of prejudice and discrimination.
“Among the most vulnerable are children born into poverty, children in detention, children on the street and children with disabilities.
“Yet, only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward and seek redress, and even fewer obtain an effective remedy.
“Today, a large number of children in Nigeria are survivors of violence, including sexual violence but very few of those cases make it to the courtrooms.
“These are issues to be addressed by the EU-UNICEF Access to Justice Programme and the Justice for Children Coordination Forum.
“It is worthy of mention that just last year, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in partnership with UNICEF launched the 1st phase of the Amnesty and Decongestion Programme for Children deprived of liberty during Covid-19 and beyond.
“The ministry commenced the Second Phase of the programme in May, 2021, with some juveniles from the Ogun State Borstal Institute currently undergoing assessment exercise to determine their psychological needs for release and reintegration.
“The programme is aimed at reformation, reintegration and reunification of minors into the society for the development of our dear nation”, Malami added.
In his goodwill message at the event, the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Sagir Umar, commended the Federal Government for creating a platform he said would enhance access to justice for children.
The CJ, who was represented by Justice Maryam Sabo, decried the rising rate of out of school children in the country.
“In Kano alone as per statistics, about two years back, we had 3.2million out of school children wandering about, some hawking, begging, truants, drug addiction etc.
“In 2018, 1,142 cases were reported at Waraka SARC, while in 2019, 741 cases were received and only 194 were disposed of because of the high demand nature of proving the offence and stigma associated with offence.
“Poverty and lack of awareness on parents are other factors. This year, the centre received 57 and 68 cases of gender based violence in April and May, respectively.
“There is need for the government to strategize more on women empowerment and to make it a policy all over the country.
“Our educational sector, especially the basic, should be revamped for all children to have access to education as their fundamental rights”, the Kano CJ added.
While the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who was represented by Mrs Geraldine Okafor, called for stiffer sanctions for those that conscript under-aged children into criminal gangs, the representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, harped on the need for a comprehensive inter-agency assessment of children in conflict with the law.
