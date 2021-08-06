Sports
$2.7m Kits: PUMA To Sue Nigeria For Breach Of Contract
German sportswear manufacturing giants, PUMA ,will sue the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.
The sportswear manufacturer had terminated the four-year contract in a letter dated Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and signed by the company’s director Manuel Edlheimb.
Tidesports source gathered that the AFN under the leadership of Ibrahim Gusau had entered into a controversial $2.76m deal with Puma on July 24, 2019, in Doha.
The deal led to a major crisis that split the athletics body into two factions, with both Gusau and Adeleye accused of sidelining other members of the board during the signing of the deal.
The deal, signed by Gusau-led AFN, was due to expire in 2022.
Part of the contract is that PUMA will supply apparel to all age categories to Nigeria’s Athletics team for four years at no cost.
In addition, gold medalists at the Olympic Games will earn $15,000, silver medalists will get 5,000 while a bronze medal will fetch athletes wearing the PUMA apparel at the games $3,000.
PUMA said Nigeria breached provisions of the contract by not wearing the kits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
This, the sportswear manufacturer, said is against clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement.
Tidesports source also gathered that PUMA officials have got in touch with officials of Gusau-led AFN informing them of an intention to sue.
A source said that the sports ministry would be made a party to the suit “because they issued a memo granting AFN permission to seek sponsorship. PUMA sees AFN as a representative of Nigeria with that memo. It gave them confidence that AFN had approval. They also claimed that as of the time of signing the contract, the parties involved are recognised by law and FG, and there was no faction to warrant suspicion. They believe an administration is a continuum and the agreement has government backing.”
The AFN First Vice President, Sunday Adeleye, confirmed this while appearing on Arise TV as a guest yesterday.
While displaying evidence and documents showing the FG’s approval for the federation to seek a sponsor, Adeleye said, “The contract is a non-disclosure one. It is between PUMA and AFN with FMYSD’s permission. We warned that this may lead to litigation and wrote to all parties involved, including finance and justice ministries.
“We are sure that PUMA will go to court on this matter. Their officials have called that they are sending documents from their legal department. We wrote the minister on the implications for Nigeria. This won’t make other companies deal with Nigeria.”
He also argued that Gusau-led AFN did everything possible to ensure that the image of the country is protected.
On why the kits were kept in a store, he said, “Our AFN has been barred from using facility in the stadium and we needed to run the activities of the association. We have a store and office that we run. The constitution didn’t say our office should be in the stadium.”
Asked he would take responsibility for the termination of the contract, Adeleye said, “We should be awarded because we are patriotic. FG asked federations to look for sponsors (before Sunday Dare). This contract precedes him. They are aware of the contract.
“We worked with instruction. We looked for a sponsor so that the burden can be taken off the Federal Government. The sports ministry should be sanctioned. We need a shake-up in the sports ministry.
“The problem is the minister and sports ministry under his administration. Our problems have never been this worse. Federations have issues but not to this extend. Despite a court order, the minister is resolute in destroying some people. We gave the kits out, the ministry said they were not going to use the kits.”
It was learnt that several efforts were made to give the athletes the PUMA kits, including shipping bags of kits with 40 items each to Tokyo through the Nigerian Embassy in Japan but to no avail.
Tidesports source reports that the Department of State Security last year cleared Gusau and his vice president Sunday Adeleye over corruption allegations levelled against him by the sports ministry, The .
The sports in 2020 ministry petitioned the DSS over the AFN’s partnership deal with Puma to kit Nigeria’s track and field teams until 2023.
The DSS, in a response to the sports ministry’s petition titled “Re: Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and Alhaji Shehu Gusau”, dated September 3, 2020, and signed on behalf of the Director General of the DSS by Bello Mustapha, was received on September 4, 2020 by the sports ministry.
Enekwechi Fails To Impress Tn Tokyo Games’ Men’s Shot Put
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi yesterday failed to impress in the final of the men’s shot put event at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The 28-year-old who threw 21.28 metres to win the 2019 African Games gold in Rabat could only record a throw of 19.74 to place last yesterday in the 12-man field.
Tidesports source reports that Ryan Crouser of the U.S set a new Olympic record in the event with a throw of 23.30.
Crouser who is also the world record-holder with 23.37, set on June 18, erased his Olympic record of 22.52 set at the Rio Games in 2016.
His compatriot, Joe Kovacs, won the silver medal with 22.65 while Tomas Walsh of New Zealand won the bronze with a season best 22.47.
Aisha Buhari Cup: Lagos Pledges To Showcase Football Fiesta
The sports-loving Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reinstated that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the Centre of Excellence goes down in history as the best ever host of football events in modern day with the upcoming maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.
The Nigerian sports city was handed the task of hosting the first-ever Aisha Buhari Cup competition that will see the continent’s powerhouses in women’s football Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, Mali, and Morocco test their strength in a celebratory and convivial atmosphere.
The images of what the State can do as host featured prominently when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament paid a courtesy visit on Governor Sanwo-Olu to brief him on the football fiesta.
The Governor reinstated his undying love for the women’s game, an overwhelming joy to host the football showpiece, and readiness to unlock the beauties and hospitality of the State to participants.
“Football is one of the leading factors that bridge the gap and bring communities closer and is enabling a more exciting world.
“The women’s game has continued to pull its weight and can be said to be presently at par with the men’s game in the euphoria that it generates, and the sheer class, stamina, excellence and expertise that the players put on display.”
“Lagos State, the State of aquatic splendour, is delighted to be named as host of this very important invitational tournament. We will aim to not only host a tournament befitting of the name and positive values that Her Excellency projects and promotes but also want to showcase our State and the country at large through an efficient and effective Organisation that will be talked about for a long time,” Sanwu-Olu said.
“The opportunities available in football are boundless, so we will commit to delivering a successful and model event that will spur us to encourage and support women’s football in our institutions of learning in Lagos State,” the Governor added.
Diri Congratulates Bayelsa’s Olympic Medalist, Oborududu
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has praised the historic feat of 2020 Tokyo Olympics 68kg freestyle wrestling silver medallist,Blessing Oborududu, describing her as an Amazon.
Governor Diri, who spoke on the telephone with Oboruduru before her event in Japan on Tuesday, said her heroic performance would spur younger athletes and wrestlers from her state of Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole.
He noted that winning an Olympic medal was not a mean feat,saying thst he was particularly impressed that despite nursing a knee injury, the athlete braved the odds to clinch a ‘golden’ silver medal for Nigeria,describing it as unprecedented in the history of Nigeria’s participation in wrestling at the Olympics.
Governor Diri said his administrationwould continue to encourage and support the youths engaged in sports at all levels, while describing Oborududu as a “great Ambassador of Bayelsa and a true inspiration.”
He noted that being one of the athletes from Bayelsa he adopted under the Federal Ministry of Sports’ “Adopt An Athlete Initiative” prior to the Olympics, Oborududu made her state and country proud.
Diri assured her of the state government’s support so she can continue to impact and impart her skills into younger wrestlers and athletes that see her as a role model.
