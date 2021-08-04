US Govt Donates 4m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria

The United States Government has confirmed the approval and release of 4million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Federal Government to support Nigeria’s efforts to ramp up vaccination of it citizens against the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt via email email, the United States Embassy in Abuja said it was “pleased to announce the arrival in Nigeria of four million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines as part of the United States’ global efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic”.

At a hand-over ceremony, US Chargé d’Affairesin Nigeria, Kathleen FitzGibbon, delivered the shipment to Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chair of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha.

The shipment was delivered in the presence of Dr Faisal Shuaib and members of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19.

According to the statement, “The donated vaccines are part of the U.S. pledge to initially provide at least 25million of the 80million doses globally to Africa.

“The U.S. Government coordinated closely with the African Union, Africa CDC, and COVAX on the country allocations.

“COVAX supported delivery of these vaccine doses, which arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, yesterday (Monday).

“The donation of these safe and effective vaccines will help protect the Nigerian people from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and begin reducing barriers to building back the country’s economy.

“’This donation, like many other health and humanitarian assistance programs offered from the American people over the years reinforce the strong cooperation between our two governments’”,Fitzgibbonsaid.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the United States has provided Nigeria more than $73million in Covid-19 assistance and will continue to support Nigeria’s prevention and response efforts, both now and in the future.

“This includes the delivery of a mobile field hospital, epidemiological Covid-19 detection surveys, personal protective equipment, provision of rapid response teams, training of over 200,000 military and civilian personnel on Covid-19 control measures, and technology transfer for virtual training.

“As President Joe Biden said, ‘From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners’.

“These four million doses are part of the United States’ commitment to share U.S. vaccine supply with the world. As we continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

“The United States is proud to partner with Nigeria to defeat Covid-19. Together, we will continue to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease”, the statement added.