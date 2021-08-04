Activist Tasks FG On Reconstruction Of Eleme Road

An environmental rights activist, Celestine Akpobari, has urged the Federal Government to be committed to their words in ensuring the total reconstruction of the Eleme/Ogoni axis of the East—West Road, to avoid a repeat of demonstration and barricade of the road as recently witnessed.

He warned that a repeat of the recent demonstration and barricade of the road by protesting youths would be more serious with dare consequences, unless the Federal Government lives up to its promise.

Akpobari, in a media interaction on Monday in Port Harcourt, said that they agreed to suspend action on the total barricade of the road on Sunday, following several meetings and agreement reached with the Federal Government to start work immediately on the reconstruction of the road.

“This is not the first time this kind of assurance and promise was being made by the Federal Government, which they later abandoned.

“We are watching the unfolding events. We only suspended the action after one week because series of meetings and consultations were made through the Ministry of Niger Delta, and assurance was given.

“The Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Godswill Akpabio, has assured that N2.5 billion had been released for compensation payments, in addition to the initial N2.5 billion that was released.

“Already, some machines have been mobilised to site to start work immediately, as they were ready, even while we were there, but we told them we will vacate when it was time, and we left after our thanksgiving on Sunday.

“We were told by the first contractor for the project; the RCC, that they were waiting for mobilisation to commence work, but because of the new design added, it appears another contractor was consulted.

“ If for any reason they abandoned this road project, which is an all important road that generates huge daily revenue to the Federal Government, we will have no other option, but to resume the action that was suspended, and that will have a more dare consequences, because even the shop and businesses there will be affected, which I don’t pray it happens”, Akpobari said.

The rights activist, however, commended the youths of the area for their resilience, even when the military were continuously parading the place to provoke and harass them on their peaceful action, for which they refused to go wild, and called on the Federal Government to finish the Eleme—Ogoni axis of the East-West Road on record time..

By: Corlins Walter