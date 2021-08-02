Women Educators Seek Solution To Insecurity In Rivers

Women under the auspices of Women Educators Association of Nigeria (WEAN), in collaboration with the #SaveOurLives Campaign, have embarked on seeking solutions to the ravaging insecurity in Nigeria.

At their recent meeting in Port Harcourt, the women met with various victims of all forms of attacks that have constituted different shades of insecurity in the state.

During the meeting, which was hosted by the leadership of Women Education Centre in Port Harcourt, victims of violent attacks narrated their experiences, and also proffered solutions to vices that have resulted in insecurity in different parts of the state.

Most of the victims, who narrated their ordeal, were women who were involved in sea piracy and robbery attacks at different parts of the state’s waterways and roads, as well as rape, some of which led to death.

Solutions proffered include: a call on government at all levels to empower women, who are more vulnerable; create jobs for the youth, who are key players in the vices; and for parents to be closer to their children in order to be in better position to check them from indulging in such vices.

They also called on government to check trending situations of people getting suddenly rich with no explanation as to how they got the wealth.

Making her contribution, the Principal of Women Education Centre, Port Harcourt, Pastor Ateli Nwachukwu, called on the government to de-emphasize possession of certificate, while encouraging entrepreneurship, as well as “saying no to the rich getting richer, and the poor getting poorer” syndrome.

Nwachukwu, who was the moderator of the meeting, stated that “any society where there’s marginalisation, where there’s dichotomy between the rich and the poor, if the margin is large, these vices are bound to occur, because a hungry man is an angry man”.

Speaking in a post-meeting interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WEAN, Sylvia Briggs, said the meeting is intended to create an enabling environment for victims of violence to share their experiences to create relevant awareness for the authorities.

According to Briggs, who coordinated the meeting on behalf of #SaveOurLives Campaign, “this forum is intended to create space for participants to share their experiences with regard to different shades of insecurity that they have encountered”.

Such experiences, she explained, “will be looked into, together with solutions proffered, and be presented to government”.

By: Soibi Max-Alalibo