Politics
Rivers Exco Okays Anti-Open Grazing Bill
The Rivers State Executive has approved a bill to ban open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.
The council gave the approval in it’s meeting held last Wednesday at Government House Port Harcourt.
The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, who disclosed this to journalists after the meeting said after exhaustive deliberation on the highlights of the bill, the State Executive Council approved it for onward transmission to the Rivers State House of Assembly for necessary legislative action.
“ In summary, once that bill is passed, no person will be allowed to openly graze livestock in Rivers State, except within the confines of a ranch. And to establish a ranch, you must apply to the state committee for approval. And that committee , having regard to the guidelines it is going to issue, may or may not issue approval to establish a ranch”, Adangor said.
He further said that the council also approved the Rivers State Residence Registration Agency Bill which will make it mandatory for residents in the state to register.
According to the Attorney General, “ that bill is going to establish an agency that will superintend the implementation of that bill. So if you come to Rivers State and you are going to stay in the state for more than two weeks, you will be bound to register “.
In same vein, the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Dr FredKpako, who also addressed journalists after the council meeting, said the council also approved the construction of a modern abattoir at Mgbuoshimi in Rumueme, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The commissioner explained that the new abattoir will be an integrated facility sitting on a twenty- one pilots of land by the seashore .
Also last week, the Rivers State Chief Executive hosted the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Abubakar who spoke to the press after the closed door meeting revealed that they deliberated on party affairs
“ Well, I came here to reconcile with the Governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party.
“ So that we can take over government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come, so that PDP will return”, the former Vice President said.
Describing the present security situation in the country as bad ,Atiku Abubakar urged Nigerians to be patient till the appropriate time when PDP shall unveil its policies on how it would address the issue of insecurity across the country.
“ I have never seen it ( insecurity) this bad. I am 70 years plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of insecurity challenges, in terms of economy, in terms of unemployment. This is the worst”, he said. The former Vice President lauded Governor Wike for the tremendous leadership success recorded by his administration.
“ I think he (Wike) is the topmost Governor we have in the party. There is no doubt about that, in terms of projects,youth and employment, in terms of security”,
Another major event last week in Brick House was the courtesy visit to Governor Wike by the new Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya. The Governor urged the Chief of Army Staff not to allow his officers to abandon their professional duties and get involved in mainstream politics.
Governor Wike noted that the fight against insecurity in the country had suffered setback because army officers became partisan and could not stand on the side of professional practice because of their bias.
The Governor who restated the commitment of his administration towards giving needed support to security agencies in the state promised to sustain the support to enable the agencies to fight crime in the state.
In his speech, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, said he was in the state on an operation visit to Six Division of Nigerian Army. Yahaya said he was using the visit to officially open the Combat Support Training week and invited the Governor to be their Special Guest of Honour. He commended the Governor for the support his administration has been providing for the Nigerian Army.Gov Wike was among the Governors who attended the PDP Governors’ Forum in Bauchi State last Monday.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
Enugu Assembly Approves N200m Virement For Auditor-General Offices
The Enugu State House of Assembly has approved the virement of N200 million for the offices of the State Auditor-General and Auditor-General for Local Government.
The Tide source reports that the house also passed the 2021 State Audit Amendment Bill at an emergency plenary session.
The Leader of the House, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the approval of the virement became necessary to provide funding for the two newly created offices, which were not envisaged during the 2021 appropriation bill.
Ezeugwu said the funding would include capital and recurrent expenditures, adding that the N200 million would be provided by the office of the governor.
According to him, the virement would give the offices the needed independence to effectively discharge their statutory responsibilities.
Also contributing, the member representing Awgu South Constituency, Mr Johnson Chukwuobasi, said the new offices would be redundant without funding.
The Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, said the fund was meant to perfect the Audit Amendment Bill passed by the Assembly.
Ubosi said it would be an irony to create the offices without approving funds that would make them functional.
He said such a development would amount to building something on nothing.
In another development, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has forwarded a list of nominees for the State Civil Service Commission (SCSC) and Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) to the House for confirmation.
The nominees for the SCSC included Mrs Eucharia Offiah (Chairman), Mr Nathaniel Anike, Mrs Chinenye Odike and Mrs Stella Ekweremadu (members).
Also nominated for the LGSC were Prof. Ossy Okanya (Chairman), Mr Frederick Ugwu, Mrs Florence Igboji, Mr Peter Nnaji and Mr Eugene Odoh (members).
The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae on or before Monday, August 2 to the House.
Politics
Saraki Was Not Arrested – Aide
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has broken his silence on his repeated invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, stating that as a free citizen, he has nothing to hide.
Saraki in a statement by his Media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said he visited the office of the EFCC on his volition to clarify an issue that the commission may have to raise with him.
He clarified that he was not arrested but he made himself available to show he has nothing to hide.
Saraki in the statement wrote: “It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.
“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached EFCC that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might have to raise with him.
“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office on Saturday (31st July) afternoon and also answered some questions.
“He is back home. He was not arrested,” Part of the statement read.
Saraki also assured EFCC that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clarify any issues that may require his attention.
Politics
Jegede: PDP Lambasts Akeredolu
The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the statement credited to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, inviting Mr Eyitayo Jegede to join him in moving the state forward.
Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the October 20, 2020 state governorship election had his victory in the election upheld by the Supreme Court last Tuesday.
Shortly after the judgement of the apex court, the governor called on Jegede, the candidate of the PDP to join him to move the state forward.
In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr Kennedy Peretei, on Saturday, the PDP described the Akeredolu’s invitation as a laughable one.
According to the statement, the PDP said the current administration in the state is a failure and Jegede will not be part of such administration.
The statement read, “Our party and its candidate cannot be part of a government that has thrown out many students of tertiary institutions in the state because their parents can no longer pay the astronomical school fees charged by the Akeredolu Government.
“Our party and its candidate cannot be part of government that has crippled the health care system in the State. We cannot be part of a government that has withdrawn free shuttle buses for school children.
“It is unthinkable that Akeredolu can ask our candidate to join a government that has pauperised civil servants in the state through the payments of 30 per cent salaries that are not even regular. Civil servants now have to take loans to be able to pay house rents or send their children to school. The Academic Staff Union of Universities of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa Chapter has just embarked on an indefinite strike. What has been the government’s response to all these myriad of problems?
“It is important to stress that, before the October 2020 election, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN and the PDP drew up a well-articulated manifesto on education, health care delivery, agriculture, industrialization, welfare of civil servants and much more in contradistinction to what is obtainable now in the state. To this extent, there is no meeting point between what was designed by the PDP and Akeredeolu’s score card.
“The Supreme Court verdict has also exposed the impunity which is the trademark and the foundation of the APC and its government at all levels. All the seven Justices of the Supreme Court agreed that, Mai Mala Buni acted in clear violation of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended). This has become the talking point of the political space since the judgement was delivered. Our jurisprudence on election matters has been enriched and everyone is grateful to Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP for not allowing the APC to drown our democracy in the sea of their impunity.”
The opposition party advised Akeredolu to channel his energy to improving the welfare of Ondo citizens instead of “grandstanding and clicking of wine glasses over the Supreme Court judgement”.
