City Crime
Police Begin Investigation Of Ebube agu Personnel Shooting In Ebonyi
The Police Command in Ebonyi says it has commenced investigations into the shooting of an Ebube agu Security Network personnel on Saturday.
The newsmen recalls that the personnel, simply identified as Seriki, was reportedly shot during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Ugwuachara area of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, told newsmen yesterday that investigations had commenced on the incident.
“We are still investigating the incident and we will brief the press at the end of the investigation,” he said.
Other sources, however, gave a different versions of the incident, which made residents of the area scamper for safety.
One of the sources said that the Ebube agu personnel was shot during an exchange of gunfire with some unknown gunmen who attempted to snatch the ward congress voting materials.
“The Ebube agu personnel, with the assistance of security agencies, engaged the unknown gunmen who later fled the scene, having being overpowered.
“The personnel was hit during the crossfire, while efforts to revive him at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki yielded no result,” the source narrated.
Another source, however, said it was during the exchange of fire that a personnel of one of the security agencies accidentally shot the Ebube agu operative.
“He was mistakenly shot by a security personnel, as they were pursuing the fleeing gunmen,” he said.
City Crime
Tokyo 2020: Adegoke, Amusan Break Nigeria’s Olympic Records
Enoch Adegoke and Tobi Amusan have broken Nigeria’s records in athletics at the Olympics.
Adegoke became Nigeria’s first 100m Olympic finalist since 1996 clocking 10.00s in heat 2 of men’s 100m semis.
With this, he broke a 25-year record after Davidson Ezinwa at Atlanta in 1996.
On her part, Amusan wins her first semi-final in 12.62s to become the first Nigerian since Glory Alozie at Sydney 2000 to qualify for the 100m Hurdles final at the Olympics.
She broke Nigeria’s 21-year-old record.
Nigeria’s Oduduru disqualified, Itsekiri advances in men’s 100m
The men’s 100m semis was a tight race that ended in a photo-finish, with Adegoke ending up in second place in 10.00secs, the same time as American T. Brommell, with Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who clocked 9.98secs, in the first place.
Compatriot Usheoritse Itsekiri crashed out in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m after he finished seventh in his heat in 10.29secs.
Adegoke’s 10.00secs is the slowest among the eight athletes who qualified for the final, and the Nigerian, who clocked 9.98secs on the way to the semis, will be hoping to be in the form of his life to end up on the podium.
In the women’s 100m hurdles event, Amusan clocked 12.62s to book a place in the final, which comes up today.
City Crime
Entrepreneurship, Panacea To National Unemployment – Ooni
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11, says entrepreneurship is the only panacea to unemployment, and will pave way for Nigeria to develop economically and educationally.
Ogunwusi made this known at the National Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awardees/Nominees of the Federal Government in Ile-Ife.
According to him, entrepreneurship should be prioritised as the nation’s engine room to address unemployment.
He expressed great concern for youths, who were mostly unemployed, saying he feared for them because no one knows where God is taking them to.
“Am your Cheer Leader; I have a group like that ‘Royal African Youth Leadership Forum’ in which I pick 100 annually and recognise them through special awards.
“I take them to the President and dialogue with them on the way forward,” the traditional ruler said.
He said that youths were the heartbeats of the nation, and they needed to be encouraged and empowered.
Ogunwusi then urged the media to always celebrate the young ones, especially those with business orientation with positive stories, rather than broadcasting negative news about our youths.
Also, Mrs Pemi Folarin, the Guest Speaker at the programme, from U.S congratulated the awardees and the nominees for being privileged to be part of MSME Awardees/Nominees.
Folarin said though, their beginning might be small and rough, with steadfastness, they would get to their promise land.
She encouraged them to ensure they package their products in a best way that would be acceptable to the generality of people.
According to her, the Ooni of Ife has been playing a fatherly role in supporting, and empowering people, which he would continue doing.
“You don’t know where your products would take you to, be diligent in whatever you are doing and ensure you give your best for human consumption,” she said.
The awardees include: Oluwakemi Shobowale, the Chief Executive Officer Glam Concept; Amb.Orioye Gbayisemore, the Chief Executive Officer First Moreys Foods; Abiola Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer of Easyblurd.
City Crime
Group Tasks C’River, Ebonyi On Harmonious Boundary Demarcation
A non-governmental organisation, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, has charged Governors of Cross River and Ebonyi States to work with their community leaders on demarcating the boundary portion in the parcel of land that has occasionally triggered crises between the two states.
The Executive Director of the group, Mrs Emem Okon, dropped the charge while delivering a speech at the capacity building/training workshop on community leadership held at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.
The training programme, which was co-sponsored by OXFAM and Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre was organised to build capacities of opinion leaders and leaders of thought from two states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom to educate participants on how to impact positively on their immediate communities.
Okon, who spoke before the participants stated that, for leaders to remain influential, they must be visionary in a manner that can accommodate different shades of opinions brought before them by their followers.
She urged the community leaders to, at regular intervals, organise skills acquisition programmes for youths in their communities, so that they can become self-reliant enough to fend for themselves.
“As a leader, you must be straight forward, coach others, be visionary, change agent, decision maker, influencer, team player and above all, a peace maker,” Okon enthused.
