Olympics: Edo Tips Adegoke For Podium Finish

Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State, Deputy Governor, Ebomhiana Musa, has backed Nigeria medal hopeful, Enoch Adegoke for a podium finish at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Adegoke qualified for the semi-final of the men’s 100m at the weekend after he emerged first in his heat with a new personal best time 9.98secs.

Tidesports source reports that Adegoke beat Asian record holder, Femi Ogunode, and British star, Zharnel Hughes and 2021 World leader Travon Brommel to win his 100m heat.

The Edo State Government adopted the athlete before the Games and donated $10,000 to him for his preparations for the trip to Tokyo.

An elated Musa, while speaking with newsmen said he was confident that Adegoke would win the country a medal.

“Before his adoption, the government saw a future in the young man. This is just the beginning of his career and the sky is the starting point for him.

“All that the state government saw in him and decided to adopt him, give him necessary support towards the Olympics as well as a $10,000 cash gift, is beginning to yield dividends.

“We are very proud of him so far and confident that he is going to finish at the Olympics on the podium.

“There is also a huge promise waiting for him here if he gets a medal for the country. We are going to shock him.”