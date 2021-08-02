NIWA Threatens To Arrest Fishermen Defecating In Lagos Lagoon

The five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State Branch, that regained freedom from kidnappers’ den last week say they were fed with only garri and flogged with knives and sticks while in captivity.

The MWUN members said they were fed for three out of the six days in captivity in the hands of the suspected pirates.

Narrating their ordeal to The Tide shortly after their release in Port Harcourt, the victims comprising four men and one woman said they were set free and dumped at a mangrove forest near Abonnema between 8pm and 9pm.

“The experience at the mangrove was not easy, we were beaten with knives and sticks by the pirates.

“We were fed with garri for only three days through out our six days of captivity, once in a day”, one of the victims who did not want his name mentioned said.

The victims, however, declined to give reasons why they were abducted by suspected gunmen on their way to Port Harcourt on a commercial boat.

It would be recalled that the five members of MWUN were kidnapped two weeks ago by suspected pirates onboard a commercial boat from Kula, near Abonnema to Port Harcourt to attend a meeting.

The MWUN gave their names as Comrade Wisdom Iderima, Chairman, MWUN, Kula Unit; West Opubo, Secretary, MWUN, Kula, Unit; Ajenina Daniel, Vice Chairman, and Madam Clementeba Clementeba Exco officio of MWUN, Kula Unit.

One of the abductees, Madam Clementeba said she had been kidnapped three times by pirates.

She said she had 12 boats that used to ply Kula /Abonnema routes, but had all been stolen by criminals.

She said sea robbers had carted away 10 of her speed boats for no reasons.

Clementeba called on the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the state government to assist her recover her missing boats and curb sea piracy on the waterways.

By: Chinedu Wosu