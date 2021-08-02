LG Boss Moves To Make Council Area Cleanest In Rivers

The Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria (AELN), last Friday, took its sensitisation and advocacy campaign to Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom in Port Harcourt with a charge to students of the school to join the vanguard of protecting and preserving the environment as well as keeping it clean at all times.

The association equally inaugurated some students of the school as green mandates, even as it promised scholarship to those who succeed in gaining admission in universities in the country to study Environmental Law.

Led by the National President of the association, and Associate Professor of Energy and Environmental Law, Dr. Samuel Chisa Dike, the group took time to educate the students on what constitutes the environment in totality and some of the environmental challenges confronting the Niger Delta region in particular including flooding, erosion and pollution arising from oil and gas activities in the region.

Dike, who primarily dished out the lectures, at the end of it all, asked the students sundry questions, which they brilliantly provided answers to.

Interestingly, all the students who answered the questions correctly were rewarded with customised exercise books to aid and assist them in their courses of study in the school.

The National President said the association took the sensitisation campaign to the school in order to catch them young, and to inculcate in them environmental ethics, as the environment constitutes life itself and the future, for which reason, mankind must strive to preserve and protect it at all times.

According to him, the sensitisation campaign on the environment is for everybody and not only for the young.

The National Organising Secretary of the association, Mrs Tina Ihunna decorated the students who volunteered to become green mandates.

The visibly elated Principal of the school, Mrs Nina Okene thanked members of the association for the initiative, and enjoined the students to read and study hard in order to bag the association’s scholarship awards, stressing that there is need to take care of the environment.

By: Donatus Ebi