Nation
Group Harps On Disaster, Environmental Management
Nigerians have been called upon to be responsive to Disaster Management and proactive on environmental issues in order to reduce annual losses from environmental disasters.
The National President, the Society of Professional Risk Managers of Nigeria (SOPDRIMN), Mr Jerry Nwiyor, made the call in Enugu during the South-East Regional Conference of the society.
The conference was also used to inaugurate the new 9-man Enugu State executive of the society and the induction of 16 new members of the society in the state.
Nwiyor said that the society was collaborating with emergency response agencies and law enforcement organisations in its on-going nationwide sensitisation against harmful environmental practices.
He said that the society had sponsored a bill in the National Assembly stating the standard and best environmental practices which all Nigerians must abide with.
According to him, the bill, when passed as we are anticipating, will further reduce the impact of disasters, especially the man-made ones on the socio-economic life of the entire nation.
“The bill, which has passed first reading at the house, spelt out responsibility and sanctions if one does not abide by best environmental practices.
“Its operation-ability and enforcement will help to raise the consciousness of Nigerians on issues of environment especially in their immediate neighbourhoods”.
Nwiyor said that Nigerians must stop the intentional harm on the environment such as dumping of refuse in drains, blocking or building on waterways and indiscriminate bush burning.
Speaking, the Zonal Coordinator of the society, Ogoamaka Ndukwe, said that the society had been in the forefront of the campaign against tree cutting in the South-East to reduce erosion .
Ndukwe also said that the society tends to start massive tree planting in the zone very soon.
In an address, Enugu State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chijioke Edoga, assured the society of the state government support and synergy to ensure that all its disaster reduction programmes were achieved.
“SOPDRIMN has come to put professionalism and commitment in the path of disaster management and the state government is fully backing all your programmes meant for the benefit of our people,” Edoga said.
In a message, Mr James Eze, the South-East Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that “disaster response is a collective social responsibility”.
“NEMA will continue to support all the society’s programmes and to work in collaboration with it for disaster reduction especially on sensitisation in the hinterlands of the country”.
The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps in Enugu State, Mr Joseph Udoabba, said that the corps would continue to support and partner with the society in various programmes meant to reduce disasters on the roads.
Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command, Mr Valentine Afrika, assured the society of a close working relationship to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
FG Vows To Check Modern Day Slavery
The Federal Government says it plans to check modern day slavery through awareness creation activities on the effects of illegal immigration, child labour, sexual abuse and other vices.
Director, International Cultural Relations, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Memunat Idu-Lah, stated this in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja yesterday.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), designated August 23 each year as the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, and Nigeria is preparing to join other member countries to commemorate the day.
Idu-Lah said the ministry in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders would use the celebration to showcase the experience of victims of trafficking, to educate Nigerians on the tricks of potential traffickers.
She said: “We are looking at the effect of this slave trade on Africans and the effects of what we termed as modern day slavery.
“We have learnt in history about how people are enslaved; now we can see how people are being trafficked.
“There is illegal immigration where people are moving to locations they are not sure of their means of livelihood. Many of them die in transit, all those vices, child labour, sexual abuse, all sorts of things that are going on.
“We want to see how we can use this celebration to also reach out to people to create awareness, let them know that these things people are doing are another forms of slavery.
“And it means we are not yet out of slavery, as of those of us who went to school and study history, we learnt of Trans-Atlantic slave trade.
“We should be able to look at what is happening now and correct these modern day slavery.”
According to her, this is because generations to come will sit down and read what we did during our own time.
“It will be bad if we as educated as we are, cannot check this modern day slavery that is going on.
“One of the ways of checking it is through awareness because a lot of people don’t even know when they are being lured to be trafficked, they don’t know.
“Through this celebration, we can reach out; we might be having people who have experienced it,
“They will come out to tell people their experiences and alert people on the kind of languages traffickers use, how they lure them.
“People will get to know that when somebody comes and says those kinds of things they will know that this is a possible trafficker,” Idu-Lah said.
Nation
Imo Police Resist Armed Bandits’ Attack
The Operation Restore Peace team of the Imo State Police Command has repelled armed bandits attack at Njaba town in the Njaba Local Government Area of the state.
The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham at the weekend.
According to him, the convoy of bandits was moving towards Njaba town to launch an attack but were intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police , Imo State Command .
The Commissioner explained that during a fire fight which ensured immediately, one of their operational vehicles was de-mobilised and two of them neutralised while the remaining ones scampered into the bush.
According to the Commissioner, one Ak 47 rifle was recovered with ten rounds of live ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.
The Police boss stated that the team detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.
Mr. Yaro said that cordon and pursuant exercise is on going in the area while advising members of the public residing in the area not to panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is designed to root out violent criminals in that axis.
He appealed to them to avail Police information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community.
Nation
NDLEA Intercepts 35 Wraps Of Cocaine, Drugs En Route Italy, Turkey
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from a lady passenger at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.
NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Tide source yesterday in Abuja.
Babafemi said that the suspect, Okafor Ebere Edith was arrested on July 31, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire bound to Monrovia Liberia.
He said the suspect, who tucked pellet of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport, was however picked up for search.
This, he said, included questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.
“During preliminary interview, the suspect claimed that the desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking,” he said.
Babafemi said the operatives arrested another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul, at Gate A Departure hall of the MMIA on July 27.
He said the suspect was arrested during outward clearance of Egypt Airline bound to Turkey in possession of 78grams of Cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaf.
“On the same day another intending male passenger, Egbon Osarodion going to Milan, Italy was arrested at the airport’s Gate A Departure hall.
“This was also during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt Airlines with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag,” he said.
Babafemi disclosed further that NDLEA operatives, Kontagora Area Command, Niger State, raided a warehouse at Mailefe village in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman said the operation was carried out on July 29, at a warehouse where suspected drug supplies for bandits operating in parts of the state were stored.
