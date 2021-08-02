Niger Delta
Green Carnival: C’River To Plant 4.2m Trees
The Cross River State Government has commenced the planting of trees across the state and its environs to enable the state to have 4.2million trees planted before the end of the month.
To this end, the State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, is expected to issue an Executive Order compelling all landlords in the state to plant at least four trees in their compound each.
Flagging off the initiative tagged ‘Green Carnival’ at the Freedom Park in Calabar, Governor Ayade stated that this year’s Green Carnival, which is themes ‘Go Green , ’ is aimed at providing a cover for the state even as he stressed that the Executive Order will be followed by a legislation.
”We are going to have an Executive Order which would be followed by a law to the House of Assembly mandating every single landlord to plant a minimum of four trees per house.
“This will provide enough tree cover because when we had the last storm in Calabar most roofs were blown off.
“If we had these trees it would have saved us the agony of trying to fix our houses.
“We want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and it is our responsibility to ensure that at no time do you drive through the streets of Calabar and have the sun at the back of your car.
“The top of your car should go through a canopy and this programme is intended to actually start the planting of trees,” Prof. Ayade said.
Ayade while speaking on illegality perpetrated by illegal loggers who had on several occasions invaded the state forests, he averred that his administration was going to liase with the State House of Assembly to review the forestry laws.
The state governor maintained that the state has reached a point where government has to move from absolute conservation to forest management where continuous planting of trees are guaranteed.
“Because of the massive invasion of our forest by illegal loggers we are going into consultation with the House of Assembly to perhaps move from absolute conservation to forest management.
“We are going to review our forest laws to guarantee continuous planting of trees and not having to wait for the annual green carnival to plant trees,” he added.
The G overnor stated that his administration has acquired a tree transplanter to enable the government transplant trees from one part of the state to another.
Also speaking at the occasion, Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Mfon Bassey, stressed that the drive of the state to achieve a green economy has come to stay.
The commissioner lauded Ayade for putting in place policies and programmes like the Green Carnival to preserve the green economy of the state in order to guarantee healthy living.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Former First Lady Tasks Women On Peace Building, Conflict Management
Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has called on women to deploy their God-given talents to pursue peace in the society.
She also tasked world leaders to support peace efforts to ensure peace in the Korean Peninsula.
Mrs Jonathan gave the charge Saturday during a virtual International Leadership Conference (ILC) organised by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) tagged: ‘Toward a Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula’.
A statement from the media and communications officer of the Goodluck Jonathan’s foundation, Mr Wealth Ominabo quoted the former first Lady as saying:
“Women are home builders and constitute majority of caregivers around the world. As critical stakeholders in the peace building process, we must therefore discharge this role with grace, so that together, we can break new grounds and enthrone the world of our dreams. Women are natural peace-builders who play key roles in maintaining peace in our society.
“We, the women, brought our skills in conflict management and reconciliation to bear on the peace processes that resolved the long-drawn crises in Liberia and Northern Ireland.
“This natural capacity of women is recognized by both, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the United States’ Women, Peace and Security Act of 2017, which give women a crucial role in conflict management.
“I therefore call on women organisations to intensify their efforts by deploying our God-given talents on the leadership of North and South Korea to see the need to embrace peace”.
She emphasized that peace is critical to achieving sustainable development and called on leaders of North and South Korea to commit to peace in the Korean Peninsula.
“We call on leaders of North and South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan to support peace efforts.
“Peace is the fertile ground upon which we can nurture development and progress and build hope for our citizens. North and South Korea should set aside their political differences and come together in the interest of global peace and harmony.
“They should remember they once lived together in unity, love and happiness. I know that peace in the Korean Peninsula will be a bonus to global development and a boost to world peace”, she added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Constitutes Committee On Chieftaincy Tussle
The Bayelsa State Government has set up a seven-man committee to look into the lingering chieftaincy tussle over the Amananaowei stool of Aghoro II community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.
It also approved a 5-member Constitution Drafting Committee as part of efforts to resolve the conflict bedeviling the coastal community.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, inaugurated both committees when he met with the Chiefs and other critical stakeholders of Aghoro II Community at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement issued at the weekend by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, restated the need for the contending parties involved in the chieftaincy dispute to give peace a chance.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed confidence that the committees would do a good job even as government is poised to do everything within its authority to ensure peaceful resolution of the conflict.
He charged the 7-man committee headed by the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Douye Naingba, to objectively examine all the issues raised by the various parties and report its findings and recommendations to government within three weeks.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo commended the two main factions for respecting government directives on the matter and urged them to maintain the kind gesture by cooperating with the committees in the interest of the community.
“We have set up a committee that will deal with all the parties involved. They know what to do. They will either bring all parties together at the same time or they will bring each party at a time. You have to cooperate fully with the committee. We are going to make copies of all the documents, which all the interested parties have submitted to government for this assignment”, he said.
“I want to thank God and all of you for maintaining the peace. Since you left here the other day, we have not heard anything untoward and this is what we want to hear, see and encourage. There is no need for us to fight because we all are brothers and sisters. We should allow love, oneness and gentility to prevail over jealousy, selfishness and greed”, he added.
Members of the 7-member Committee include the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Conflict Resolution, Dr Boma Spero-Jack, Chief Godspower Keku, one representative each from the ministries of Justice, Local Government Administration, Ekeremor
Local Government Council and a nominee by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security.
While the Five-man Aghoro II Community Constitution Drafting Committee is made up of a representative each from the Chiefs’ Council, CDC, women and youth groups with an official of the Ministry of Justice representing government as Chairman.
The Committee, which is also expected to complete its assignment within three weeks, has the Aghoro youth representative as Secretary.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Delta Proposes N425bn For 2022 Budget
Delta State Government on Friday said it has proposed a total sum of N425 billion as the appropriation for year 2022, indicating that the budget would soon be transmitted to the State House of Assembly.
The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, flanked by his counterparts in Economic Planning, Mr Barry Gbe, and Housing, Mr Festus Ochonogor, said the figure was part of the decisions reached at the State executive Council meeting on Friday in Asaba.
Aniagwu said that the council meeting was the first after the newly-constituted cabinet on Thursday, July 29, following the dissolution of the executive council by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on May 18.
He said that the meeting approved many memos, including those for the budget proposal, low cost housing for low-income workers, road projects, among others.
“So, a number of issues were taken up, ranging from development of infrastructure, to the 2022 budget, housing scheme for low-income workers, procurement of medical equipment for the Mother and Child Centre, Owa Alero.
“The council approved for construction, the 756-metre Amoro Street in Enerhen, Uwvie Local Government Area, Osamo Street in Ika North East; Ozu-Onyia Ogbe Stree in Ika South and Okpolo/Enwie Road in Isoko South LGAs.
“Also approved is a high-powered committee to be headed by the deputy governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, to look into issues of sanitation to ensure that we maintain a much healthier sanitation in our state,” he said.
He said that the council also approved the increased pace of work in Warri/Uwvie ongoing storm water projects to extend and work on phases III and IV areas to tackle the anticipated flood occasioned by heavy rains.
“The council also approved the UTM-Off-Shore limited for the state to invest in floating liquefied natural gas projects to create jobs, a private sector driving investment is worth investing in, given the enormous natural gas in our state.
On his part, Gbe, explaining the parameters for preparing the proposed budget, said that the state adopted the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), according to the Fiscal Responsibility Law 2020.
According to him, “having secured approval of the state council for MTEF and FSP, it will also be taking to the State House of Assembly for approval before we can commence the process of distributing envelops to the ministries, departments and agencies.
“What I recommend as Commissioner for Economic planning is for us to spend a total of N388 billion for 2022 as against the N38 billion for 2021. However, the council, after deliberations, increased the 2022 budget to N485 billion.
“On the macroeconomic indicators, we deliberately adopted the Federal Government MTEF and FSP; the planned reasoning oil to be sold at US$ 57 per barrel, daily production of oil as 1.88 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of N410 per dollar”.
He noted that the internally generated revenue for the first half of 2021 was N35 billion, adding that the state would embark on aggressive revenue drive to fund the 2022 budget to shore the IGR up from the target of about N61 billion in 2021 to N75 billion next year.
He said that with the expected statutory allocation, IGR, grants from donor agencies, and intervention programmes, the state would try to scale down net financing. It may not need to borrow much to finance the budget.
According to him, the projection is that the capital expenditure should be higher that the recurrent expenditure in the ratio of 56 to 44 distribution.
Also, Ochonogor explained that the council approved a pilot scheme project for low housing development plans in three locations; Owa-Oyibu, Kwale and Ozoro where the state government has secured land for the projects.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Amuneke To Train Coaches In Three Nigerian Cities
- Sports3 days ago
WAFU B Qualifier: Angels Thrash AS Police 5-0, Book Semi’s Ticket
- Editorial3 days ago
Fix Eleme–Onne Road, Now
- Business3 days ago
AKK Project Will Enhance Gas Utilisation For Industrialisation – Buhari
- Business3 days ago
CBN Releases N756bn To Over 3m Farmers To Boost Food Security
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL/Aiteo Cups: Our Focus Is On Both Competitions- Eguma
- Business3 days ago
NESG Unveils 27th Economic Summit Theme …Calls For Urgent Measures On Nigeria’s Future
- Sports3 days ago
NFF Blames Covid-19 For Salary Delay