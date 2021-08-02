Don’t Blame Dare, Okowa For Athletes Disqualification Ogba

A former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, has urged Nigerians not to blame Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and newly elected AFN boss, Tonobok Okowa, for the 10 Nigerian track and field athletes disqualified by the Athletics Integrity Unit last Wednesday.

Tidesports source reports that the athletes were expelled from the Games following their failure to conduct the mandatory three out-of-competition tests before the commencement of the Olympics.

Ogba blamed the affected athletes and the Shehu Gusau-led board of the AFN for failing to ensure the tests were conducted in the last three years.

“Every athlete knows it that when you are going for the Olympics, you need three out-of-competition tests. The conducted tests should have at least 21 days interval,” Ogba said.

“So, this new board of the AFN led by Okowa couldn’t do that. They were able to conduct just two tests. The last one they were to conduct for the athletes didn’t meet the 21-day requirement.”

On the role of the sports ministry in the matter, Ogba said there was no where in the world where sports ministers supervised the testing of athletes, adding that it was the duty of the Gusau-led board, who were receiving correspondences from the World Athletics, that should have ensured the athletes conducted the mandatory tests.

“It’s not Sunday Dare’s fault, it’s also not his duty. The minister even approved funds for the second tests for the athletes. Where in the world do sports ministers conduct tests for athletes? It’s the job of the federation, but the last board didn’t do their job.

“Many of the athletes based abroad didn’t also go for the tests, these are sports people who should know the rules.”