News
Defend Yourselves, Crops Against Bandits, Useni Tells Farmers
The Chairman, Board of Trustee, (BoT), North Central People’s Forum, Lt-Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has charged farmers to defend themselves and crops following the incessant destruction of crops in Plateau and parts of North-Central by suspected bandits.
He urged farmers to resist such attacks and not allow bandits to run them out of business and town.
Useni spoke during a briefing at his residence in Jos.
He expressed disgust over the appalling security situation in the country.
He noted that government and citizens must intensify efforts and join hands to overcome the pathetic trend of events.
“I am not happy over the killings and destruction of crops in Plateau and some parts of the country.
“Why are we killing ourselves? It is very sad. We are not among the rich states, our people are battling in hunger and we are still killing ourselves.
“You should not allow anybody to attack you, guard yourselves and your farms. You should defend yourselves from anybody who want to attack you,” he said.
Useni noted Nigerians deserve to be protected, and urged people not to wait on anybody to safeguard them.
He said the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, adding they fought during the military era to keep the country together.
Useni explained the North-Central People’s Forum has visited former military Heads of States, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, among others, with a view to finding a lasting solution.
This reaction could be coming against the backdrop of several attacks, killings and destruction of farmland by cutting crops in Plateau and other parts of North-Central.
Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias invaded Bassa and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State, killing four persons and destroying over 167 hectares of crops belonging to 39 families in the process, recently.
It was gathered the invaders stormed Nche village in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area on Thursday at about 9.39 pm where they killed three persons and inflicted injuries on many others.
It was further gathered the militias ambushed and shot dead one Amos Danladi in the early hours of Friday at Gwa-Rim in Rim, Riyom Local Government Area after they destroyed farmlands with crops ready for harvest in Jol community under the same council area.
But in a response, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Malam Nura Abdullahi, said there was never a threat from the herders to destroy crops or go against any peace initiative.
He said the allegation was concocted by some people to tarnish the image of herders.
News
IPPIS: FG, ASUU Meet, Today, As Fresh Strike Looms
Delegations from the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are expected to meet, today, in a bid to avert a fresh strike.
The chairmen of ASUU branches had expressed readiness to commence a fresh strike over the non-implementation of their agreement with FG on IPPIS.
One of them, Chairman, ASUU, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Dr Ibrahim Inuwa, said the protracted strike, which was to press home the union members’ demands for the continued survival of the public university system in Nigeria, was suspended in December after the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the various issues and providing timelines for the implementation of each of the eight items in the agreement.
Inuwa said over seven months after the MoU was signed only two out of the eight issues had been addressed.
He listed some of the outstanding issues to include payment of the earned academic allowance, funding for revitalisation of public universities, salary shortfall, proliferation of state universities and setting up of visitation panels.
Others are renegotiation, replacement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) with the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) and withheld salaries and non-remittance of check-off dues.
A statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, said the Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, will be hosting the leadership of the ASUU to a meeting at the ministry’s Conference Room, Federal Secretariat in Abuja.
“The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will be hosting a meeting with ASUU. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 2, 2021 at Minister’s Conference Room,” the letter read.
The National President, ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, had said that the union was invited by the Ministry of Labour to discuss issues surrounding the Memorandum of Action, which was signed with the Federal Government in December, 2020.
However, Osodeke, explained the last time the union met with the government was around March/April.
He said, “The Ministry of Education, which is our ministry, has not called us to any meeting since we signed the Memorandum of Action. But the Ministry of Labour, which is just an intervention ministry, around March/April called us to a meeting in which we discussed and they promised to implement all those things.”
News
30 Of 65 Private Jets In Nigeria Owe Duties, Customs Insists
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says 30 out of 65 private airplanes verified owe duties to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, made the disclosure to newsmen, yesterday.
He said some of the airplanes came into the country by Temporary Importation Agreement which allows them in without payment because it was secured by bond.
The spokesman noted that many later fail to turn up to pay on the expiration of the agreement.
The customs explained that the verification was not meant to embarrass anyone but to collect payments due to the government.
The service has given another two-week extension which commenced from Monday, July 26, to Friday, August 6.
Attah said with the increasing economic challenge, every revenue is important.
“With this, you can now tie proper ownership to every aircraft or private jet that flies in and out of the country.
“The owners of private jets are highly placed Nigerians who should be respected and approached in a manner that provides convenience. That is what these extensions stand for,” he added.
News
FBI Indictment: PSC, IGP Suspend Kyari, Name Inquiry Panel
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari, from the exercise of the powers and functions of his office.
Kyari’s suspension was contained in a press statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, made available to newsmen, yesterday.
The commission said Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31, 2021, and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.
The commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.
The commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the commission for the commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.
Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the report of the four-man investigative panel constituted to probe him.
A statement by the spokesperson of the Force, CP Frank MBA, last Saturday, the IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission (PSC), dated July 31, 2021, noted that the recommendation is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the force.
According to the IGP, the suspension would also create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel, to carry out its investigations into the allegations against Kyari without interference.
He explained that the suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer, the statement said.
The four-man Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Joseph Egbunike.
“The SIP is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
“The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force leadership on the matter,” Mba said.
Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the force to the rule of law, and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as the absolute respect for the rights and privileges of the officer throughout the period of the investigations.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Amuneke To Train Coaches In Three Nigerian Cities
- Sports3 days ago
WAFU B Qualifier: Angels Thrash AS Police 5-0, Book Semi’s Ticket
- Editorial3 days ago
Fix Eleme–Onne Road, Now
- Business3 days ago
AKK Project Will Enhance Gas Utilisation For Industrialisation – Buhari
- Business3 days ago
CBN Releases N756bn To Over 3m Farmers To Boost Food Security
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL/Aiteo Cups: Our Focus Is On Both Competitions- Eguma
- Business3 days ago
NESG Unveils 27th Economic Summit Theme …Calls For Urgent Measures On Nigeria’s Future
- Sports3 days ago
NFF Blames Covid-19 For Salary Delay