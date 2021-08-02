Environment
AELN Takes Campaign On Environment To School …Inaugurates Green Mandates
The Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria (AELN), last Friday, took its sensitisation and advocacy campaign to Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom in Port Harcourt with a charge to students of the school to join the vanguard of protecting and preserving the environment as well as keeping it clean at all times.
The association equally inaugurated some students of the school as green mandates, even as it promised scholarship to those who succeed in gaining admission in universities in the country to study Environmental Law.
Led by the National President of the association, and Associate Professor of Energy and Environmental Law, Dr. Samuel Chisa Dike, the group took time to educate the students on what constitutes the environment in totality and some of the environmental challenges confronting the Niger Delta region in particular including flooding, erosion and pollution arising from oil and gas activities in the region.
Dike, who primarily dished out the lectures, at the end of it all, asked the students sundry questions, which they brilliantly provided answers to.
Interestingly, all the students who answered the questions correctly were rewarded with customised exercise books to aid and assist them in their courses of study in the school.
The National President said the association took the sensitisation campaign to the school in order to catch them young, and to inculcate in them environmental ethics, as the environment constitutes life itself and the future, for which reason, mankind must strive to preserve and protect it at all times.
According to him, the sensitisation campaign on the environment is for everybody and not only for the young.
The National Organising Secretary of the association, Mrs Tina Ihunna decorated the students who volunteered to become green mandates.
The visibly elated Principal of the school, Mrs Nina Okene thanked members of the association for the initiative, and enjoined the students to read and study hard in order to bag the association’s scholarship awards, stressing that there is need to take care of the environment.
By: Donatus Ebi
Environment
LG Boss Moves To Make Council Area Cleanest In Rivers
Chairman of Ogba/Egbema / Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Vincent Job, has announced a compulsory monthly sanitation exercise in the area.
Job told newsmen in Omoku last Saturday that the situation was in line with his campaign promise to make ONELGA one of the cleanest in the state.
He called on residents to ensure that their surroundings are kept clean always.
The ONELGA chairman said his administration will continue to sensitise the people on the importance of cleanliness at all times.
Job also restated his commitment to complement Governor Nyesom Wike in the areas of human capital and infrastructural development.
“I will describe the sanitation exercise today as awesome. It is in fulfillment of our campaign promise”.
“We must lead by example, my humble self, Vice Chairman, councilors and members of the executives are on the field to monitor, supervise and direct the exercise,” he said.
He urged the people to cooperate with his administration in the drive to reposition ONELGA for greater heights.
By: John Bibor
Environment
2021 Flooding: NEMA Tasks States On Emergency Measures
The South South zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has called on states in the zone to be prepared to relocate their citizens to higher grounds in the events of flooding this year.
Zonal Director of the agency, Godwin Tepikor said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt.
Tepikor said in line with the Nigerian Hydrological Survey Agency (NIHSA) production, some parts of the Niger Delta will experience devastating flooding this year.
He said the prediction should make state governments in the region to think of enduring measures to mitigate the impact of the impending flood disaster.
The Zonal Director, however regretted that most state governments in the Niger Delta region are not giving a thought to the issue.
“Let’s begin to take measures to mitigate the impact of flood, people should look for a higher ground to move to”, he said.
He noted that states in the region have roles to play in the management of flooding and its impact, stressing that NEMA is only playing the role of a coordinator as far as flooding management is concerned.
The Director also advised citizens in the zone to adopt measures that will reduce the impact of flooding in their communities.
According to him, citizens must stop using waterways as a receptacle to throw waste while building on water right of ways should be discouraged.
He also called for regular sanitation to clear the waterways of debris, while both states and local governments in the zone must regularly enlighten their people on ways of combating flooding
By: John Bibor
Environment
Club To Plant 50,000 Mangrove Trees In Rivers
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Eco, is partnering with a sister arm, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Phoenixs that of Garden City as well as other non -governmental organisations to plant 50,000 mangrove trees this year in Rivers State.
President of the Club, Rtn Emem Okon said this during an event organised by the club to commemorate the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Eco System in Port Harcourt.
Okon said the 50,000 mangroves which will be planted within the Rotary year is part of efforts towards revegetating mangrove forests in the region.
She said the club has already commenced the programme in Rumuolumoni in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area with the planting of more than ten thousand mangrove trees.
She said oil exploration and cutting of mangrove trees for firewood has had a devastating effect on mangrove vegetations in the region.
Okon also said the club is working with communities in the region to ensure the success of the programme.
Also speaking, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Garden City, Mrs. Precious Werner Ovie-Oyubu said the clubs will work out sustainability plan for the programme.
Ovie-Oyubu said the proposed planting programme will bring back lost mangrove forests in the region, and improve the economy of the region through the creation of thousands of jobs for youth.
She called on communities to key into the programme with a view to ensuring its success.
By: John Bibor
