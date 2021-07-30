News
We Won’t Allow Kanu Remain In DSS Custody Till Oct, IPOB Threatens
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to ensure that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, regains freedom before October.
Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court had adjourned Kanu’s trial till October 21, 2021.
The judge gave the ruling over the inability of the Department of State Services (DSS), to produce Kanu in court.
The IPOB leader has been in DSS custody since he was rearrested and repatriated from an African country.
However, IPOB’s Head, Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem, claimed that the Federal Government is determined to punish Kanu.
In a statement, Edoziem also warned South-East governors, and those alleged to have betrayed Kanu of dire consequences.
Edoziem warned them to pray fervently that nothing happens to the IPOB leader.
The statement reads, “To all the governors, businessmen in Biafra land and all those who are complicit in the abduction of our leader from Kenya to Nigeria, those of you who contributed money to enable the Nigerian government to kidnap our leader, pray fervently that his health is not endangered and nothing untoward happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, because then the land of Biafra shall not accommodate you and the Biafra people.
“We affirm our readiness to do all that is necessary to secure the immediate release of our leader. It is completely unacceptable to IPOB to allow our leader to remain in the hands of the enemy up till October, 2021.”
Meanwhile, the family of Nnamdi Kanu in London has accused British government of failing to provide him with consular assistance in Nigeria’s DSS detention.
Kanu holds British and Nigerian citizenship.
Lawyers for the family in UK made the claim of abandonment, yesterday.
Kanu was kidnapped back to Nigeria in June after years on the run abroad.
He is being held pending a treason trial.
Bindmans, a London law firm, said it had sent a pre-action letter to British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab on behalf of Kanu’s family, challenging Britain’s failure to assist him.
A junior Foreign Office minister had said last week that Britain stood ready to provide consular assistance to Kanu and had requested consular access from the Nigerian government.
However, Bindmans said no consular visit had taken place.
“Despite the family’s concern that he has been subject to torture and is being denied essential medical treatment, the British High Commission have so far failed to visit him in detention,” it said in a statement.
Kanu was supposed to appear in court in Abuja, last Monday but the authorities failed to produce him, citing logistical issues.
His trial was adjourned until October.
Nigeria has not revealed the circumstances of Kanu’s detention.
His Nigerian lawyer has accused authorities in Kenya of detaining and mistreating him before handing him over to Nigeria.
Kenya has denied involvement.
Bindmans said Kanu might have been the subject of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria, an unlawful practice.
The Foreign Office in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kanu faces 11 counts including treason, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms.
IPOB wants a swathe of the South-East to split from Nigeria.
The region tried to secede in 1967 under the name Republic of Biafra, triggering a three-year civil war in which more than a million people died, mostly of starvation.
News
FG Alerts On Massive Flooding In Rivers, FCT, Others
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, has predicted more devastating floods from the end of August to early October in some states of the federation, including Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Already, the agency said in line with its earlier predictions, Lagos, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia, Kwara, Kaduna, Rivers, Enugu, Borno and Ondo states had witnessed severe flooding as a result of heavy local rainfalls compounded by poor drainage system.
The Director-General of the agency, Engr. Nze Clement Onyeaso, in an interaction with some journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said all areas earlier identified as flood prone this year as well as those along the Rivers Niger and Benue might likely begin to experience more devastating flooding from the end of August.
“Nigeria is located within the River Niger Basin which is occupied by nine countries namely Benin, Burkina- Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d’Ivore, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Nigeria. Nigeria is located at the lowest position of the Basin and this means that once the upper catchment of the Basin gets flooded, Nigeria should be prepared to experience flooding. The period of flooding in these upstream countries is August and September of every year,’’ he said.
The DG said his agency was monitoring the development as we approach these critical months, adding that it will also continue to monitor Cameroonian authorities with regards to flood scenarios in the upper catchment of the sub-basin.
Nze warned Lagosians against the practice of dredging and sound filling the Atlantic Ocean, to build what they usually call model cities like those in Lekki and Banana Island, saying such may, in the future, pose serious threats.
As part of the preparation for the expected floods, the DG called on Nigerians, especially the state governments to be fully prepared by ensuring cleaning of blocked drainage system and canals remove refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats on water channels.
The agency had earlier predicted that 121 LGAs in 27 states and FCT might experience severe flooding this year.
News
Rivers Police Confirm Killing Of Disbanded OSPAC Leader In EMOLGA
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, the leader of disbanded OSPAC in Umudioga community in Emohua local Government Area of the state, last Tuesday.
The spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed this in a telephone interview with The Tide, said the dismembered body of the victim has also been recovered and deposited in the mortuary for preservation.
The police spokesperson further stated that the police has restored normalcy in the community while the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered for full investigation into the incident.
It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be cultists, last Tuesday, invaded Umudioga community, and killed Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, who was said to be the leader of the disbanded OSPAC, a local vigilante group in the area.
A native of the community, who pleaded anonymity for fear of the unknown, disclosed that the gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated assault rifles, stormed the community in the afternoon and went for their target.
The source further revealed that the gunmen shot Isaac dead before beheading and dismembering his body, and later paraded the head of their victim in the community while urging natives not to panic as they came for the deceased and not for the community.
The Tide gathered that some other members of the disbanded OSPAC have already fled the community as a result of the killing of their former leader and fear of being attacked by the cultists who are hunting members of the defunct OSPAC in the area.
It was learnt that many suspected cultists were arrested and killed in the community while others fled during the reign of the deceased OSPAC commander in the community in 2019.
The Tide further learnt that the killing comes barely three weeks after the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr Chidi Lloyd pronounced the dissolution of all vigilante groups in the LGA, and asked communities that make up the council area to submit five names of natives who would be screened and admitted into a new security outfit to be established and funded by the council in no distant time.
By: Akujobi Amadi
News
Nsirim Tasks Opposition Against Demarketing Rivers
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says everybody living and doing business in Rivers State has a responsibility to help the government to develop the state.
Nsirim, who said this on a live radio interview programme in Port Harcourt, said that demarketing the state in the name of politics will not help anyone.
He said “as Rivers people, we have a shared responsibility to protect the state”.
Nsirim noted that time has come for people to stop playing politics with everything, adding that “when a man is doing well, we should praise him.
“Demarketing our state will not help us”, he said.
The commissioner said Governor Nyesom Wike’s development fingerprint was felt in every sector of the state economy, adding that even the recently commissioned cassava processing company has developed a method of reaching out to farmers with a view to ensuring easy evacuation of their produce for processing.
He also said that a good number of schools in the state have been upgraded, renovated and equipped, while the Dr Pater Odili cancer and cardiovascular treatment centre now under construction would create more than 3,000 jobs
Nsirim said the on-going flyover construction in the state was meant to impart Rivers young engineers with technical skills, while the government was working hard to ensure that 70 per cent of workers at the newly flagged-off Train 7 NLNG project in Bonny come from Rivers State.
He said that the influx of foreign investments into the state in the last six years was a testament that Rivers State was a safe haven for investment.
The commissioner also commended the Silverbird Group for moving their Extraordinary Man of the Year Award event to Port Harcourt, stressing that the ceremony would attract thousands of people from across the world who would come to the state to see what the governor was doing.
Nsirim described Wike as a wonderful and patriotic man, stressing that the governor’s focus was to leave office and walk the streets of Port Harcourt without anyone jeering at him.
By: John Bibor
