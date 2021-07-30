WAFU B Qualifiers: Wike Assures Angels FC Of  Reward

Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured players and officials of Rivers Angels of massive reward if they win the WAFU UFOA B trophy and bring it back to Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Commissioner For Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, conveyed this on Wednesday on behalf of the governor via a phone call to the team,

He assured the players that the Governor is following their progress in the competition and also watched their match on Tuesday.

He also encouraged them to work hard and do everything within their means to get to the finals so that they can lift the trophy. He promised that he will send a high powered delegation to Abidjan for the finals if the team qualifies.

“The governor has asked me to speak to you on his behalf. The State is watching the progress of the team as it relates to the WAFU competition, last night we watched the game and we saw the success that you have recorded so far.

“By the time you qualify for the finals, we will send a high powered delegation from the State to attend and watch you next week Friday. When you come back with the trophy, the State will appropriately encourage you for winning the trophy.”

Captain of the team, Catherine Kenneth thanked the Governor on behalf of the team and also that the team will continue to fly the flag of Rivers State high in Abidjan.

“On behalf of the team, I want to say a big thank you Sir for your support so far, we thank you for prayers and encouragement. We will do our best to keep the flag of the State flying and we won’t disappoint because we want to see you people here with us on the final day in Abidjan,” said Kenneth.

“We want to promise you that we will do our best to get to the final because we want to see you all in Abidjan during the finals.”

Rivers Angels will play the second place team from group A in the semi finals on Monday, 2nd August, 2021.