NPFL/Aiteo Cups:  Our Focus Is On Both Competitions- Eguma

The Technical Manager of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has said that they are focusing on winning the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title and the Aiteo Cup this season.

According to him, they are working very hard towards the objective of picking a trophy this football season, adding that, the two competitions are very important and that is why they are giving out their best in both competition.

Eguma stated this last Sunday, in his post match interview with sports journalists, just after United defeated Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0 in the match day 35 of the NPFL at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The number one coach of the state, explained that they are going to give good account of themselves in all the tournaments, irrespective of the fact that, the team is a bit tight now.

“In the league game, we are among the top teams and also in the Aiteo Cup we are in the semi final.

I think we are not privatising, all the competition are important,” Eguma said.

He described their counterpart in the semi final match of the Aiteo Cup, Bayelsa United as a good side, saying that he would not underrate them because they are playing in Nigeria National League (NNL).

Bayelsa United a good side. They have been in the NPFL before, they had all the experience that it takes to be in the NPFL and again, they are doing well in the Pro league.

We respect them, we did not underrate them.

You could remember that last year, Governor Wike preseason tournament, we faced them in the final and it was a tough game.

So we know they are a good side and we know it’s going to be a very strong game and very interesting too. A local derby.

But we are going to give good account of ourselves irrespective of the fact that we are a bit fatigued now.

But I can assure that we are going to come out stronger for the match and see if we can take the day,” he narrated.

The pride of Rivers, will today play host to Mountain of Fire Miracles (MFM) FC in the match day 36 in the NPFL while next Friday, they will take on Bayelsa United in the Aiteo Cup.

By: Kiadum Edookor