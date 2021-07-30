News
Nigerian Jailed In Texas For $1m Fraud
A 38-year old Canada-based Nigerian, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the United States for defrauding the Texas Employees Retirement System.
He will also pay $975,863 in restitution to multiple victims for conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Morakinyo was sentenced by a court in Austin Texas, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney’s office of the Western District of Texas.
‘This Defendant’s scheme and those like it victimise our most vulnerable citizens and cost taxpayers billions each year,’ said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.
‘Our office will use all of the available legal tools to identify and bring to justice those who commit cyber-enabled fraud and launder the proceeds.’
According to court documents, Morakinyo conspired with Lukman Shina Aminu, a resident of New Hampshire, to create unauthorized accounts for participants in the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) Internet portal.
Personally identifiable information (PII) of various ERS participants was used to make changes to their accounts in the ERS Internet portal.
Bank deposit information on file in the system was changed to re-route retirement payments to debit cards controlled by Aminu.
Aminu, who possessed the physical debit cards, would withdraw money under instructions from Morakinyo and then transfer or deposit that money at Morakinyo’s direction.
The debit cards were also used for cash withdrawals and to purchase money orders for personal expenses and for buying used vehicles to be shipped overseas to Nigeria and Benin for resale.
With these international automobile transactions, Morakinyo and his conspirators laundered the fraud proceeds by concealing the source of the funds and making the money appear to be legitimate income.
“Today’s sentencing of Olumide Morakinyo highlights how seriously IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS CI) and our law enforcement partners take the issue of identity theft,” IRS CI Special Agent in Charge Richard Goss of the Houston Field Office said.
“We will continue to pursue those criminals who prey on innocent victims, stealing their identities to promote tax and other frauds. This sentencing should send a clear message to would-be criminals, that you will be caught and you will be punished.”
The U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman also ordered that Morakinyo be placed on three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.
Aminu, charged in a separate indictment, was sentenced on December 18, 2019, to 51 months in prison.
“I would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office, IRS CI, and Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit for their partnership, dedication and hard work on this case,’ stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs.
“By working together, we were able hold Morakinyo accountable for his role in this fraud scheme, which caused hardship and suffering to victims in Texas and other parts of the United States.”
The FBI, IRS CI and the DPS Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Galdo and Neeraj Gupta prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
News
FG Alerts On Massive Flooding In Rivers, FCT, Others
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, has predicted more devastating floods from the end of August to early October in some states of the federation, including Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Already, the agency said in line with its earlier predictions, Lagos, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia, Kwara, Kaduna, Rivers, Enugu, Borno and Ondo states had witnessed severe flooding as a result of heavy local rainfalls compounded by poor drainage system.
The Director-General of the agency, Engr. Nze Clement Onyeaso, in an interaction with some journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said all areas earlier identified as flood prone this year as well as those along the Rivers Niger and Benue might likely begin to experience more devastating flooding from the end of August.
“Nigeria is located within the River Niger Basin which is occupied by nine countries namely Benin, Burkina- Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d’Ivore, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Nigeria. Nigeria is located at the lowest position of the Basin and this means that once the upper catchment of the Basin gets flooded, Nigeria should be prepared to experience flooding. The period of flooding in these upstream countries is August and September of every year,’’ he said.
The DG said his agency was monitoring the development as we approach these critical months, adding that it will also continue to monitor Cameroonian authorities with regards to flood scenarios in the upper catchment of the sub-basin.
Nze warned Lagosians against the practice of dredging and sound filling the Atlantic Ocean, to build what they usually call model cities like those in Lekki and Banana Island, saying such may, in the future, pose serious threats.
As part of the preparation for the expected floods, the DG called on Nigerians, especially the state governments to be fully prepared by ensuring cleaning of blocked drainage system and canals remove refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats on water channels.
The agency had earlier predicted that 121 LGAs in 27 states and FCT might experience severe flooding this year.
News
Rivers Police Confirm Killing Of Disbanded OSPAC Leader In EMOLGA
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, the leader of disbanded OSPAC in Umudioga community in Emohua local Government Area of the state, last Tuesday.
The spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed this in a telephone interview with The Tide, said the dismembered body of the victim has also been recovered and deposited in the mortuary for preservation.
The police spokesperson further stated that the police has restored normalcy in the community while the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered for full investigation into the incident.
It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be cultists, last Tuesday, invaded Umudioga community, and killed Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, who was said to be the leader of the disbanded OSPAC, a local vigilante group in the area.
A native of the community, who pleaded anonymity for fear of the unknown, disclosed that the gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated assault rifles, stormed the community in the afternoon and went for their target.
The source further revealed that the gunmen shot Isaac dead before beheading and dismembering his body, and later paraded the head of their victim in the community while urging natives not to panic as they came for the deceased and not for the community.
The Tide gathered that some other members of the disbanded OSPAC have already fled the community as a result of the killing of their former leader and fear of being attacked by the cultists who are hunting members of the defunct OSPAC in the area.
It was learnt that many suspected cultists were arrested and killed in the community while others fled during the reign of the deceased OSPAC commander in the community in 2019.
The Tide further learnt that the killing comes barely three weeks after the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr Chidi Lloyd pronounced the dissolution of all vigilante groups in the LGA, and asked communities that make up the council area to submit five names of natives who would be screened and admitted into a new security outfit to be established and funded by the council in no distant time.
By: Akujobi Amadi
News
Nsirim Tasks Opposition Against Demarketing Rivers
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says everybody living and doing business in Rivers State has a responsibility to help the government to develop the state.
Nsirim, who said this on a live radio interview programme in Port Harcourt, said that demarketing the state in the name of politics will not help anyone.
He said “as Rivers people, we have a shared responsibility to protect the state”.
Nsirim noted that time has come for people to stop playing politics with everything, adding that “when a man is doing well, we should praise him.
“Demarketing our state will not help us”, he said.
The commissioner said Governor Nyesom Wike’s development fingerprint was felt in every sector of the state economy, adding that even the recently commissioned cassava processing company has developed a method of reaching out to farmers with a view to ensuring easy evacuation of their produce for processing.
He also said that a good number of schools in the state have been upgraded, renovated and equipped, while the Dr Pater Odili cancer and cardiovascular treatment centre now under construction would create more than 3,000 jobs
Nsirim said the on-going flyover construction in the state was meant to impart Rivers young engineers with technical skills, while the government was working hard to ensure that 70 per cent of workers at the newly flagged-off Train 7 NLNG project in Bonny come from Rivers State.
He said that the influx of foreign investments into the state in the last six years was a testament that Rivers State was a safe haven for investment.
The commissioner also commended the Silverbird Group for moving their Extraordinary Man of the Year Award event to Port Harcourt, stressing that the ceremony would attract thousands of people from across the world who would come to the state to see what the governor was doing.
Nsirim described Wike as a wonderful and patriotic man, stressing that the governor’s focus was to leave office and walk the streets of Port Harcourt without anyone jeering at him.
By: John Bibor
