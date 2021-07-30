Rivers
Monarch Extols Late Oba’s Exemplary Leadership
The Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, has extolled the qualities of the Late Oba of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Eze Chukumela Nnam Obi II, describing him as a great intellect, philosopher and a man who left much legacies for his people.
King Jaja, who is also the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom made the commendation when he led some Rivers State recognised Traditional Rulers on a condolence visit to the palace of the Oba of Ogbaland in Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State.
The traditional ruler regretted that the council had lost a gem as the Late Oba was a man of great intellect, very humorous and grounded in the culture and tradition of his people, adding that the three-time Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers was a man who loved his friends and people as well as a monarch, who had left so much legacies and imprints on the sands of time in the great council.
The Opobo monarch said when the Late Oba was the chairman of the council, he took the body to greater heights but hinted that his colleagues take solace in the fact that he was a great man that had gone to stay with his ancestors despite having lost a gem, and felicitated with the family over the demise, adding that with his son on the throne, the vaccum created had been filled.
He noted that the new Oba of Ogbaland, Eze (Barr) Nwachukwu Obi III was indeed the right son of his late father, Eze Chukwumela Nnam Obi II, following his being intelligent and grounded in the culture and tradition of his people.
“Infact, God never makes mistakes, where He removes, He fills. I have no doubt that Oba had left a son that can stand any where and with his head high as Oba of Ogbaland. He is confident, intelligent and acculturated. He knows the culture of his people. I have no doubt he will take the Kingdom to a higher level and will achieve more than his father did,” he asserted.
He enjoined the chiefs, elders and people of Ogbaland to rally round the new Oba as he literally described them as children of the new Eze and that they should respect, obey and advise him aright, stressing that the business of the throne is a herculean task.
In his response, the Oba of Ogbaland commended the delegation for their visit and reiterated that the Ogba Kingdom was united and peaceful as bequeathed to them by the ancestors and promised that he would not deviate from that path of wisdom, knowledge and that which recognises man as next to God.
The new Oba of Ogba-land assured of his humility to service for the people, stressing that the people of the Kingdom were happy over their visit and were encouraged and strengthened, as “Your strength is our strength,” adding that, “we are one people who loved and cherished each other”.
Rivers
Banigo Urges EPiSON To Integrate Public Health Training Institutions
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has called on the Epidemiolocal Society of Nigeria (EPiSON) to integrate all health training institutions in the country in order to achieve a more successful collaborative effort in combating epidemics in Nigeria.
Dr Banigo, who made the call midweek in Port Harcourt as Special Guest of Honour at the Opening Ceremony of the 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the EPiSON, noted that such health training institutions are reliable allies in the achievement of EPiSON’s objectives and general health care in society.
Declaring the AGM open, the Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Provost of the Rivers State School of Health Science and Management Technology, Prof Franklin E. Nlerum, harped on the link between health training institutions and EPiSON.
“In view of the linkage functions of the field of Epidemiology, I wish to call on EPiSON to fully integrate the Colleges of Health Science and Technology, and other Public Health Training Institutions in Nigeria for a more collaborative and effective team work.
“Colleges of Health Science and Technology, and Public Health institutions are charged with the training and production of qualified middle and high level Public Health practitioners who are veritable resources for partnership with EPiSON”, he said.
The Deputy Governor used the opportunity to urge the organizers of the 9th edition of the AGM to call on Epidemiologists in Nigeria to focus their efforts on “core functions of the Epidemiological profession in Public Health practice, which are Public Health Surveillance, Field Investigation, Analytic Studies, Evaluation and Linkages”.
In his welcome address, the National President of EPiSON, Prof Lawrence Ogbonnaya, noted that the theme of this year’s AGM, “Public Health Emergencies: Application of Public Health Epidemic Intelligence Tools and Techniques in the 21st Century” accords members the opportunity to brainstorm on the profession.
According to him, “it promises to be an exciting one for exchanging ideas on developments in Epidemiology and how it is used in combating communicable and non-communicable disease epidemics that continue to emerge in our world from time to time”.
He noted that Epidemiology is at the heart of global and national response to the current COVID-19 pandic.
Presenting his Keynote Address, the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Walter K. Mulombo, noted the intertwined nature of the world in trade and other connectivities in a world that has become a global village.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Rivers
Federal Institution Rates The Tide High
The Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku in Rivers State, Dr Emmanuel Ikenyiri, says the ingenuity and landmarks so far created by The Tide Newspaper have raised the 50-year-old media house to a status to be celebrated by all Nigerians.
Ikenyiri, who made the remarks when the management of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) paid him a courtesy visit yesterday in Omoku in Ogba/ Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area of the State, said The Tide has not only written its name on Nigeria’s marbles, but also proved beyond doubt that the state-owned media outfit is one among the pioneers of newspaper production in Nigeria.
According to him, The Tide in those days was among the rank of Daily Times, Concord, and Statesman newspapers from which people always wished to get vital information in Nigeria, but regretted that some of them are no longer existing.
He commended the government of Rivers State for maintaining the name, “The Tide” for the paper.
The college boss, who traced the history of The Tide Newspaper from the year 1971, assured the willingness of the institution to key properly into the 50th anniversary celebration of the Newspaper.
Earlier, the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper corporation (RSNC), Chief Ernest Chinwo, had said that the management was in the school to create awareness on the new developments about the corporation.
He said the corporation is not about The Tide Newspaper alone, but that the corporation is a full printing outfit that deals on books, banners, exercise books, among others.
The general manager used the opportunity to inform the management of the college of the plan to celebrate the landmark age of 50 years of the corporation, and sought the college’s collaboration in the anniversary celebration.
Chinwo also intimated the institution of the plans to maintian the richness of the paper, and as well make it basis and a guide for future career paths to follow.
By: Enoch Epelle
Rivers
Rivers State Has More Investments Under Wike -Nsirim
Claims that the state lost investors under the current administration has been dispelled as mere imagination and sentiments expressed by enemies of the state.
State Commissioner for Information and communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the clarifications during a media chat on Love FM in Port Harcourt.
Nsirim, who listed the achievements of the Wike-led administration, said the opposition was miserly with facts and had failed to reflect the reality on ground.
He submitted that under the Wike’s administration, the state has witnessed huge industrial and infrastructure developments.
The information commissioner cited the case of multi construction giant, Julius Berger Plc, which currently is handling many infrastructure construction in the state.
Besides that, he also listed the case of Next Supermarket, NLNG Train 7, Gas company at Rumuji and other investments of BUA Ltd that have continued to expand despite the Covid-19 challenge across the country.
Nsirim urged the opposition to stop the attitude of painting the state bad in the media, as its bound to affect both sides of the divide.
He reasoned that claims that the state was insecure was also falsehood, considering efforts being made by government to secure lives and property.
“Parameters for judging insecurity cannot be better than the white people. The South Korean Ambassador was here last week and rated the state high on peace and security,” he reminded the opposition.
By: Kevin Nengia
