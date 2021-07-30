Monarch Extols Late Oba’s Exemplary Leadership

The Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, has extolled the qualities of the Late Oba of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Eze Chukumela Nnam Obi II, describing him as a great intellect, philosopher and a man who left much legacies for his people.

King Jaja, who is also the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom made the commendation when he led some Rivers State recognised Traditional Rulers on a condolence visit to the palace of the Oba of Ogbaland in Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State.

The traditional ruler regretted that the council had lost a gem as the Late Oba was a man of great intellect, very humorous and grounded in the culture and tradition of his people, adding that the three-time Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers was a man who loved his friends and people as well as a monarch, who had left so much legacies and imprints on the sands of time in the great council.

The Opobo monarch said when the Late Oba was the chairman of the council, he took the body to greater heights but hinted that his colleagues take solace in the fact that he was a great man that had gone to stay with his ancestors despite having lost a gem, and felicitated with the family over the demise, adding that with his son on the throne, the vaccum created had been filled.

He noted that the new Oba of Ogbaland, Eze (Barr) Nwachukwu Obi III was indeed the right son of his late father, Eze Chukwumela Nnam Obi II, following his being intelligent and grounded in the culture and tradition of his people.

“Infact, God never makes mistakes, where He removes, He fills. I have no doubt that Oba had left a son that can stand any where and with his head high as Oba of Ogbaland. He is confident, intelligent and acculturated. He knows the culture of his people. I have no doubt he will take the Kingdom to a higher level and will achieve more than his father did,” he asserted.

He enjoined the chiefs, elders and people of Ogbaland to rally round the new Oba as he literally described them as children of the new Eze and that they should respect, obey and advise him aright, stressing that the business of the throne is a herculean task.

In his response, the Oba of Ogbaland commended the delegation for their visit and reiterated that the Ogba Kingdom was united and peaceful as bequeathed to them by the ancestors and promised that he would not deviate from that path of wisdom, knowledge and that which recognises man as next to God.

The new Oba of Ogba-land assured of his humility to service for the people, stressing that the people of the Kingdom were happy over their visit and were encouraged and strengthened, as “Your strength is our strength,” adding that, “we are one people who loved and cherished each other”.