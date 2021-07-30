Entertainment
Iyabo Ojo Apologises To TAMPAN Over Suspension From Nollywood
Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has tendered a heartfelt apology to the Theatre and Movie Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN). The actress was suspended by the body on Sunday the 26th of June,2021 on the grounds of misconduct due to her stand on the alleged rape case of Baba Ijesha.
The body said the actress disrespected the association and dragged its name through the mud through their actions. Iyabo has now come out to apologize to TAMPAN in a video shared on her Instagram page. She appreciated her fans for their overwhelming support who have stood by her since the tussle began.
The mother of 2 apologized to Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, and other movie veterans who they may have crossed by their actions. She said they respect the elders, and are humbled before them.
Entertainment
Why Women In Nollywood Have More Money Than Men – Linda Osifo
Ebony Nigerian actress, Linda Osifo has opened up on why women in the movie industry are more successful than their male counterparts.
When asked why women do better, have more cars than the men in the industry, Osifo, speaking during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbing Minds, said there are so many more avenues for women to make money than men.
According to her, actresses have ambassadorial deals from wig brands, skin care, clothing brands, which is why some of them have more money than men and are able to acquire houses.
Linda said,
Quote
“As a woman compared to a man I have more options to get more jobs than a man.
“I can advertise hair, wigs, shoes and a wide range of clothes from brands which most men cannot. The ratio of men to women is 1:3 which makes the market wider for us.
“I’ve become a brand ambassador to skincare brands and that’s an industry that men don’t dominate and conquer so this is how women are more successful.
“Women have more opportunities to make money.”
The 29-year-old actress said the mentality of the society that a woman can’t make it on her own is the reason for the rumours that most actresses have illicit affairs.
Quote
“I’ve come to understand that society has the mindset that most women can’t succeed on their own. It’s a big problem because there are many women who are doing so much for themselves,” she added.
She noted that social media plays an important role in an actor’s career because we are in a digital world but talent sustains your success.
Quote
“The more people on social media platforms, the more you can market to them, but at the end of the day talent sustains success,” she said.
Entertainment
The Voice Nigeria 3: How Darey Pushed Esther To Victory
The Voice Nigeria Season three came to a crescendo last Saturday night when 23-year-old Esther Benyeogo emerged as the winner of the music reality TV show.
With Esther’s victory at the keenly contested competition, Darey Art Alade has engraved his name on the list of the Voice Nigeria coaches whose talent emerged winners.
The journey to victory for Esther began with a blind audition that had a total of 32 talents performing to get the attention of any coach in order to get a turnaround.
In the third week of the show, Esther made her first appearance at the blind auditions. Her rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ erupted the first teary emotion on the show as coaches Darey, Waje and Falz turned to canvass for her acceptance into their teams. After her rendition of the song, Waje couldn’t hold back her tears as she got emotional and cried while heaping accolades and commendations on the graduate of the University of Benin.
Settling into Team Darey with Rachel, Ayomikun, Jeremiah, Blescene, and Dapo, Esther made no mistake of saving her powerful voice for the last round, she displayed her dexterity and brilliance from the knockouts where she was sent straight to the battles after her rendition of Westlife’s ‘Flying Without Wings.’
The Delta indigene didn’t settle for less as she conquered Jeremiah on the battlefield to qualify for the live show.
Her final performance at the grand finale elicited cheers and claps from the studio audience.
Though not new to winning singing competitions, Esther says, winning The Voice Nigeria 3 is special because she’s recognised for her singing abilities.
“I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform. This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognised for that gift. I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers,” she stated.
With every of her step, Darey couldn’t help but shower accolades on Esther, who had won God’s Children Great Talent Season 7 contest in 2017 at age 19, after she emerged first runner-up in the Next Big Teen talent in 2012.
“Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time here truly rewarding, and for equipping me with the skills to give this my best shot,” she said of her coach.
Entertainment
I Hope Nobody Else Dies Before PSquare Reconcile – Ayo Animashaun
Media entrepreneur, Ayo Animashaun, has urged former PSquare duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, to settle their differences and not wait until they lose another person.
The executive producer shared a photo of members of the defunct Plantashun Boyz, 2face Idibia, Blackface and Faze after they had made peace at the ‘Night of Tribute’ in honour of late Sound Sultan in Terra Kulture, Lagos State on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
The singers were at some point called upstage and urged to reconcile as a way to honour the late singer, who was their bosom friend and colleague.
They agreed, embraced peace and even performed their classic songs together on stage.
Holding photo of the Plantashun Boiz which he described as his ‘picture of the month’, Animashaun called on the Okoye twin brothers to follow suit while hoping they do not lose any life before they eventually do the needful.
He wrote: “My picture of the month….I hope we don’t lose another life before @iamkingrudy and @peterpsquare realise it’s their turn to bury the hatchet. @therealblackfacenaija @fazealone @official2baba.”
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
RSG To Seal Dirty Business Places, Illegal Motor Parks
- Politics4 days ago
Andoni Chairman Tasks Councillors On Capacity Dev
- Sports4 days ago
Coach Expresses Joy Over Players’ Performance
- News4 days ago
Cyber Crime: FBI Declares Six Nigerians Most Wanted
- Politics4 days ago
INEC Registers 9,261 Online In C’River
- Politics4 days ago
Soludo: ‘INEC Must Redeem Self’
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Monarch Charges FG, Others On Abandoned Road Projects
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Bayelsa Govt Approves Allowance Arrears For Ex-Councillors