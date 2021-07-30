Hushpuppi: Court Orders FBI To Arrest Kyari Over $1m Fraud

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, a notorious Nigerian fraudster.

Abbas was arrested in Dubai, last June, and he pleaded guilty to fraud in the U.S. this week.

The FBI said Messrs Abbas and Kyari have been friends and were both involved in a conspiracy to launder money.

Kyari was also indicted of receiving bribes from Mr Abbas to arrest a member of the syndicate in Nigeria.

American prosecutors first sought a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021, according to court documents.

Another warrant was requested on April 29, 2021.

Judge Wright’s permission for the FBI to arrest Kyari and hold him in U.S. custody was unsealed on July 26.

In a statement released Wednesday by the US Department of Justice about Hushpuppi’s indictment indicated that Mr Kyari collected money from the fraudster indicted in $1.1m scam.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Kyari, 46. According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then, sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the US Justice Department said.

Reacting, the celebrity cop, Abba Kyari, dismissed the claims by the indicted socialite, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, that he sent money to the police officer for the arrest and imprisonment of his business partner.

Kyari, in a hurried statement, yesterday, denied allegations of conspiracy with Hushpuppi, saying he only met him two years ago, and did not benefit financially from the fraudster.

It was not immediately clear whether or not an extradition request has been filed for Kyari.

Kyari is famous for arrest of fugitives and kidnappers in the country.

In a lengthy Facebook post, last Wednesday, the celebrity cop distanced himself from Hushpuppi’s claims, saying he only linked the criminal to buy five caps and native clothes.

“Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about two years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the suspect, and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life, and they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail to go, and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page, and he said he likes them, and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300,000 directly to the person’s account. The native clothes and caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious big money, they will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of service for two decades is open for everybody to see. They will continue seeing us serving our father land, and we will continue responding to ALL distress calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

“For good Nigerians who appreciate our service, please don’t worry as our hands are clean, and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false narratives without any evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors. Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria,” Kyari posted.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has kept mum over the warrant of arrest issued by the United States court for Abba Kyari.

They are 28-year-old Abdulrahman Juma from Kenya, and 40-year-old Chibuzo Vincent from Nigeria.

Others are Yusuf Anifowoshe, 26; Rukayat Fashola, 28; and Bolatito Agbabiaka, 34.

When contacted, yesterday, Force Public Relations Officer in Abuja, Frank Mba, said he wanted to go through the US document.

The link to the US document was immediately sent to Mba via WhatsApp but Mba didn’t take his call about one hour later.

A text message sent to the FPRO was also not replied to as of the time of filing this report.

Hushpuppi, 37, in a plea agreement document he personally signed, pleaded guilty to the charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, felony, amongst others.

Hushpuppi is known to have flaunted his luxury lifestyle in private jets with exotic wines and expensive wristwatches.

His social media handles were replete with photos of his ostentatious lifestyle before his arrest last year June in Dubai after which he was extradited to the US where he is being prosecuted for money laundering and internet fraud-related charges.

He risks 20 years’ imprisonment and other penalties when convicted.