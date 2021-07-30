News
Hushpuppi: Court Orders FBI To Arrest Kyari Over $1m Fraud
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, a notorious Nigerian fraudster.
Abbas was arrested in Dubai, last June, and he pleaded guilty to fraud in the U.S. this week.
The FBI said Messrs Abbas and Kyari have been friends and were both involved in a conspiracy to launder money.
Kyari was also indicted of receiving bribes from Mr Abbas to arrest a member of the syndicate in Nigeria.
American prosecutors first sought a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021, according to court documents.
Another warrant was requested on April 29, 2021.
Judge Wright’s permission for the FBI to arrest Kyari and hold him in U.S. custody was unsealed on July 26.
In a statement released Wednesday by the US Department of Justice about Hushpuppi’s indictment indicated that Mr Kyari collected money from the fraudster indicted in $1.1m scam.
“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Kyari, 46. According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then, sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the US Justice Department said.
Reacting, the celebrity cop, Abba Kyari, dismissed the claims by the indicted socialite, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, that he sent money to the police officer for the arrest and imprisonment of his business partner.
Kyari, in a hurried statement, yesterday, denied allegations of conspiracy with Hushpuppi, saying he only met him two years ago, and did not benefit financially from the fraudster.
It was not immediately clear whether or not an extradition request has been filed for Kyari.
Kyari is famous for arrest of fugitives and kidnappers in the country.
In a lengthy Facebook post, last Wednesday, the celebrity cop distanced himself from Hushpuppi’s claims, saying he only linked the criminal to buy five caps and native clothes.
“Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about two years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the person attacks his family.
“We traced and arrested the suspect, and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life, and they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail to go, and he was not taken to any jail.
“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.
“Later, he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page, and he said he likes them, and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300,000 directly to the person’s account. The native clothes and caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office.
“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.
“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious big money, they will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of service for two decades is open for everybody to see. They will continue seeing us serving our father land, and we will continue responding to ALL distress calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.
“For good Nigerians who appreciate our service, please don’t worry as our hands are clean, and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false narratives without any evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors. Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria,” Kyari posted.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has kept mum over the warrant of arrest issued by the United States court for Abba Kyari.
It would be recalled that in the warrant of arrest dated July 26, 2021, Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track down Kyari and produce him in the US for his alleged role in a multi-million-dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi; and his co-conspirators.
According to a court document, the judge also ordered that Kyari and five others indicted in the crime should be detained in the US.
They are 28-year-old Abdulrahman Juma from Kenya, and 40-year-old Chibuzo Vincent from Nigeria.
Others are Yusuf Anifowoshe, 26; Rukayat Fashola, 28; and Bolatito Agbabiaka, 34.
When contacted, yesterday, Force Public Relations Officer in Abuja, Frank Mba, said he wanted to go through the US document.
The link to the US document was immediately sent to Mba via WhatsApp but Mba didn’t take his call about one hour later.
A text message sent to the FPRO was also not replied to as of the time of filing this report.
Hushpuppi, 37, in a plea agreement document he personally signed, pleaded guilty to the charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, felony, amongst others.
Hushpuppi is known to have flaunted his luxury lifestyle in private jets with exotic wines and expensive wristwatches.
His social media handles were replete with photos of his ostentatious lifestyle before his arrest last year June in Dubai after which he was extradited to the US where he is being prosecuted for money laundering and internet fraud-related charges.
He risks 20 years’ imprisonment and other penalties when convicted.
News
FG Alerts On Massive Flooding In Rivers, FCT, Others
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, has predicted more devastating floods from the end of August to early October in some states of the federation, including Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Already, the agency said in line with its earlier predictions, Lagos, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia, Kwara, Kaduna, Rivers, Enugu, Borno and Ondo states had witnessed severe flooding as a result of heavy local rainfalls compounded by poor drainage system.
The Director-General of the agency, Engr. Nze Clement Onyeaso, in an interaction with some journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said all areas earlier identified as flood prone this year as well as those along the Rivers Niger and Benue might likely begin to experience more devastating flooding from the end of August.
“Nigeria is located within the River Niger Basin which is occupied by nine countries namely Benin, Burkina- Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d’Ivore, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Nigeria. Nigeria is located at the lowest position of the Basin and this means that once the upper catchment of the Basin gets flooded, Nigeria should be prepared to experience flooding. The period of flooding in these upstream countries is August and September of every year,’’ he said.
The DG said his agency was monitoring the development as we approach these critical months, adding that it will also continue to monitor Cameroonian authorities with regards to flood scenarios in the upper catchment of the sub-basin.
Nze warned Lagosians against the practice of dredging and sound filling the Atlantic Ocean, to build what they usually call model cities like those in Lekki and Banana Island, saying such may, in the future, pose serious threats.
As part of the preparation for the expected floods, the DG called on Nigerians, especially the state governments to be fully prepared by ensuring cleaning of blocked drainage system and canals remove refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats on water channels.
The agency had earlier predicted that 121 LGAs in 27 states and FCT might experience severe flooding this year.
News
Rivers Police Confirm Killing Of Disbanded OSPAC Leader In EMOLGA
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, the leader of disbanded OSPAC in Umudioga community in Emohua local Government Area of the state, last Tuesday.
The spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed this in a telephone interview with The Tide, said the dismembered body of the victim has also been recovered and deposited in the mortuary for preservation.
The police spokesperson further stated that the police has restored normalcy in the community while the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered for full investigation into the incident.
It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be cultists, last Tuesday, invaded Umudioga community, and killed Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, who was said to be the leader of the disbanded OSPAC, a local vigilante group in the area.
A native of the community, who pleaded anonymity for fear of the unknown, disclosed that the gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated assault rifles, stormed the community in the afternoon and went for their target.
The source further revealed that the gunmen shot Isaac dead before beheading and dismembering his body, and later paraded the head of their victim in the community while urging natives not to panic as they came for the deceased and not for the community.
The Tide gathered that some other members of the disbanded OSPAC have already fled the community as a result of the killing of their former leader and fear of being attacked by the cultists who are hunting members of the defunct OSPAC in the area.
It was learnt that many suspected cultists were arrested and killed in the community while others fled during the reign of the deceased OSPAC commander in the community in 2019.
The Tide further learnt that the killing comes barely three weeks after the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr Chidi Lloyd pronounced the dissolution of all vigilante groups in the LGA, and asked communities that make up the council area to submit five names of natives who would be screened and admitted into a new security outfit to be established and funded by the council in no distant time.
By: Akujobi Amadi
News
Nsirim Tasks Opposition Against Demarketing Rivers
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says everybody living and doing business in Rivers State has a responsibility to help the government to develop the state.
Nsirim, who said this on a live radio interview programme in Port Harcourt, said that demarketing the state in the name of politics will not help anyone.
He said “as Rivers people, we have a shared responsibility to protect the state”.
Nsirim noted that time has come for people to stop playing politics with everything, adding that “when a man is doing well, we should praise him.
“Demarketing our state will not help us”, he said.
The commissioner said Governor Nyesom Wike’s development fingerprint was felt in every sector of the state economy, adding that even the recently commissioned cassava processing company has developed a method of reaching out to farmers with a view to ensuring easy evacuation of their produce for processing.
He also said that a good number of schools in the state have been upgraded, renovated and equipped, while the Dr Pater Odili cancer and cardiovascular treatment centre now under construction would create more than 3,000 jobs
Nsirim said the on-going flyover construction in the state was meant to impart Rivers young engineers with technical skills, while the government was working hard to ensure that 70 per cent of workers at the newly flagged-off Train 7 NLNG project in Bonny come from Rivers State.
He said that the influx of foreign investments into the state in the last six years was a testament that Rivers State was a safe haven for investment.
The commissioner also commended the Silverbird Group for moving their Extraordinary Man of the Year Award event to Port Harcourt, stressing that the ceremony would attract thousands of people from across the world who would come to the state to see what the governor was doing.
Nsirim described Wike as a wonderful and patriotic man, stressing that the governor’s focus was to leave office and walk the streets of Port Harcourt without anyone jeering at him.
By: John Bibor
