Admitting Receiving N.3m From Hushpuppi Disgraceful, HURIWA Slams Kyari
The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has faulted a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abba Kyari, for facilitating the purchase of clothes and caps by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, who is being tried in the United States for alleged fraud.
While denying collecting bribes from Hushpuppi to arrest and jail an estranged ‘co-conspirator,’ Chibuzo Vincent, Kyari had said the suspected fraudster sent N300, 000 to a cloth seller he linked him with.
He explained that Hushpuppi once saw some of his (Kyari’s) native clothes and caps on his (Kyari’s) social media page, he expressed liking for them, and was connected to the person selling the clothes.
“Later, he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300,000 directly to the person’s account. The native clothes and caps (five sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office,” the police officer said.
Reacting, HURIWA said, “Telling us this cock-and-bull story of how you a very senior police officer acted as the agent of a local tailor is irrelevant and of no moment “.
“We in the organized civil rights body think that as someone who has claimed to have a good conscience that the best way forward is to immediately and voluntarily to travel to the American court to prove the allegation wrong. Also, we think it is disgraceful that a serving commissioner of police publicly admitted to having acted as a go-between a local tailor and the then Dubai-based fraud kingpin.
“Is there no longer a code of conduct between the police and members of the public especially with regards to the kind of relationship that should exist between such a top officer with someone that even before he was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation was already a person of interest because clearly, he had no credible means of such flamboyant lifestyle that became of global notoriety?”
FG Alerts On Massive Flooding In Rivers, FCT, Others
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, has predicted more devastating floods from the end of August to early October in some states of the federation, including Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Already, the agency said in line with its earlier predictions, Lagos, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia, Kwara, Kaduna, Rivers, Enugu, Borno and Ondo states had witnessed severe flooding as a result of heavy local rainfalls compounded by poor drainage system.
The Director-General of the agency, Engr. Nze Clement Onyeaso, in an interaction with some journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said all areas earlier identified as flood prone this year as well as those along the Rivers Niger and Benue might likely begin to experience more devastating flooding from the end of August.
“Nigeria is located within the River Niger Basin which is occupied by nine countries namely Benin, Burkina- Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d’Ivore, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Nigeria. Nigeria is located at the lowest position of the Basin and this means that once the upper catchment of the Basin gets flooded, Nigeria should be prepared to experience flooding. The period of flooding in these upstream countries is August and September of every year,’’ he said.
The DG said his agency was monitoring the development as we approach these critical months, adding that it will also continue to monitor Cameroonian authorities with regards to flood scenarios in the upper catchment of the sub-basin.
Nze warned Lagosians against the practice of dredging and sound filling the Atlantic Ocean, to build what they usually call model cities like those in Lekki and Banana Island, saying such may, in the future, pose serious threats.
As part of the preparation for the expected floods, the DG called on Nigerians, especially the state governments to be fully prepared by ensuring cleaning of blocked drainage system and canals remove refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats on water channels.
The agency had earlier predicted that 121 LGAs in 27 states and FCT might experience severe flooding this year.
Rivers Police Confirm Killing Of Disbanded OSPAC Leader In EMOLGA
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, the leader of disbanded OSPAC in Umudioga community in Emohua local Government Area of the state, last Tuesday.
The spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed this in a telephone interview with The Tide, said the dismembered body of the victim has also been recovered and deposited in the mortuary for preservation.
The police spokesperson further stated that the police has restored normalcy in the community while the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, has ordered for full investigation into the incident.
It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be cultists, last Tuesday, invaded Umudioga community, and killed Alex Uwazuruike Isaac, who was said to be the leader of the disbanded OSPAC, a local vigilante group in the area.
A native of the community, who pleaded anonymity for fear of the unknown, disclosed that the gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated assault rifles, stormed the community in the afternoon and went for their target.
The source further revealed that the gunmen shot Isaac dead before beheading and dismembering his body, and later paraded the head of their victim in the community while urging natives not to panic as they came for the deceased and not for the community.
The Tide gathered that some other members of the disbanded OSPAC have already fled the community as a result of the killing of their former leader and fear of being attacked by the cultists who are hunting members of the defunct OSPAC in the area.
It was learnt that many suspected cultists were arrested and killed in the community while others fled during the reign of the deceased OSPAC commander in the community in 2019.
The Tide further learnt that the killing comes barely three weeks after the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr Chidi Lloyd pronounced the dissolution of all vigilante groups in the LGA, and asked communities that make up the council area to submit five names of natives who would be screened and admitted into a new security outfit to be established and funded by the council in no distant time.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Nsirim Tasks Opposition Against Demarketing Rivers
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says everybody living and doing business in Rivers State has a responsibility to help the government to develop the state.
Nsirim, who said this on a live radio interview programme in Port Harcourt, said that demarketing the state in the name of politics will not help anyone.
He said “as Rivers people, we have a shared responsibility to protect the state”.
Nsirim noted that time has come for people to stop playing politics with everything, adding that “when a man is doing well, we should praise him.
“Demarketing our state will not help us”, he said.
The commissioner said Governor Nyesom Wike’s development fingerprint was felt in every sector of the state economy, adding that even the recently commissioned cassava processing company has developed a method of reaching out to farmers with a view to ensuring easy evacuation of their produce for processing.
He also said that a good number of schools in the state have been upgraded, renovated and equipped, while the Dr Pater Odili cancer and cardiovascular treatment centre now under construction would create more than 3,000 jobs
Nsirim said the on-going flyover construction in the state was meant to impart Rivers young engineers with technical skills, while the government was working hard to ensure that 70 per cent of workers at the newly flagged-off Train 7 NLNG project in Bonny come from Rivers State.
He said that the influx of foreign investments into the state in the last six years was a testament that Rivers State was a safe haven for investment.
The commissioner also commended the Silverbird Group for moving their Extraordinary Man of the Year Award event to Port Harcourt, stressing that the ceremony would attract thousands of people from across the world who would come to the state to see what the governor was doing.
Nsirim described Wike as a wonderful and patriotic man, stressing that the governor’s focus was to leave office and walk the streets of Port Harcourt without anyone jeering at him.
By: John Bibor
