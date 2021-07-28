Sports
Tokyo 2020: MFN Tasks Team Nigeria On Laurels
The President of Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN), Comrade Paul Egonu, has charged team Nigeria at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan to make the country proud by winning laurels.
He further tasked the athletes to replicate the impressive performance of past Nigerian Olympians, saying he has no doubt of their potentials.
Comrade Egonu, gave the charge in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday.
“I urge team Nigeria to promote the ideals of the Olympics. I know the games is all about fair play, honesty, teamwork, respect and friendship,” Comrade Egonu said.
He revealed that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) has included Muaythai as one of the sports to compete for in Olympics.
According to him, the Federation will start from now to groom fighters that can make the country proud in the next Olympics Games.
“We are assure the country that Muaythai in Nigeria will leave no stone unturned to present talented athletes, who will do the nation proud at the next edition of the Olympics.
The Muaythai family is happy about this deveploment, that we can now compete at the world multi sports competition. We will not relent to give out our best to qualify for the games.
Honestly, we commend the efforts of the International Muaythai Federation for this feat which will go a long way to promote the sport globally,” he stated.
The number, Mauythai man in the country, equally disclosed that the sport will be one of the demonstration sports at the National Sports Festival (NSF) in 2022, billed to hold in Delta State, as a letter to that effect was given to the Federation by Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, April this year.
Comrade Egonu, used the forum to commend the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for effectively coordinating various sporting federations in preparation for the games and securing spoonsorship for the games.
Tonye Orabere
WAFU Zone B Qualifier: Rivers Govt Throws Weight Behind Angels FC
Rivers State Governor, NyesomWike, has placed a marching order to accord the necessary support needed to aid the Jewels of Rivers, Rivers Angels FC qualify from the West African Union(WAFU) B and ultimately win the CAF Women’s Champions League Cup.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye disclosed this, Monday, in a press statement signed by the state government’s press officer, Daniel Nwankwoala.
The commissioner commended the team for its victory over Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana in the opening match of their group qualifier, played at the weekend.
He promised to give the necessary support needed, as ordered by the State Governor, to enable the team get the desired results, playing their CAF Women’s qualifier and win the cup as well.
“The Governor has placed an order to ensure that the team lacks nothing needed, to help boost their morale, help them perform optimally and aid victory, as they embarked on this maiden competition,” Iyaye said.
Earlier, head coach of the team, Edwin Okon, has expressed optimism that his team will perform even better, having prepared adequately for the competition.
“We will fight to the end, my girls will do even better job. I can assure you that, the(players) are in high spirit and determined to win.
“I am glad that we don’t have injuries worries, so, we are set and ready to do Nigeria proud,” he added.
It would be recalled that the Port Harcourt, Nigeria representatives started their campaign in the WAFU Zone B qualifier with a 2-0 win against their Ghana opponents, Hasaacas Ladies on Saturday, to get closer to qualification for the semi-finals.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports Minister Hails Anyanacho,Offiong
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has described Elizabeth Anyanacho as a future star.
Anyanacho lost 12-7 to Turkey’s Nur Tatar in the Round of 16 of the women’s 67kg taekwondo event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning.
Dare, who watched the bout, congratulated the 22-year-old despite the defeat.
“You’ve done well against a world champion. Keep your focus. The world will soon rise to salute you in the near future,” Dare told Anyanacho.
Tidesports source reports that he was also on hand to encourage Edem Offiong, who lost 4-1 in the second round of women’s table tennis to the USA’s Lily Zhang.
“You exhibited strength and talent. Nigeria thank you for making the country proud at the Olympics,” Dare told Offiong.
The pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori also lost their second Group B match in the men’s doubles badminton event against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, while Dorcas Adesokan was beaten 2-0 by Spain’s Clara Azurmendi in the opening Group B match of the women’s badminton singles.
We Won’t Give Up On Playing For Nigeria – Ogwumike Sisters
Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams say they haven’t given up their dream of representing Nigeria in the future after they were denied the opportunity to play for the country women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Games.
The three WNBA stars, who all have American and Nigerian citizenship, would have strengthened D’Tigress squad at the Olympics, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled they were ineligible to represent Nigeria at the moment after having played for the United States.
“I still have a lot of pride and high hopes for the Nigerian team as it is composed now,” Nneka Ogwumike said.
“So, maybe this time around, I won’t be a part of it directly, but I certainly do hope that I can be in the future.”
“I think the fight has just begun,” Chiney Ogwumike said. “I cannot accept to being called a naturalised citizen, when I have full citizenship.
“People don’t know the extent to which my family, and myself in particular, ever since I was at Stanford, has been going back to Nigeria to help. So to have someone say that I am not Nigerian is not fair to my family or my heritage or myself. It just does not feel right at all.”
Williams, who plays for the Atlanta Dream said, “It’s really about the principle now. We’re still going to keep appealing and fighting because I think people need to understand there are a lot of us that have dual citizenship. Even if we grew up here, our households look very different than what people think, and that part of us is very real.
