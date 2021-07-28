Sports
Sports Minister Hails Anyanacho,Offiong
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has described Elizabeth Anyanacho as a future star.
Anyanacho lost 12-7 to Turkey’s Nur Tatar in the Round of 16 of the women’s 67kg taekwondo event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning.
Dare, who watched the bout, congratulated the 22-year-old despite the defeat.
“You’ve done well against a world champion. Keep your focus. The world will soon rise to salute you in the near future,” Dare told Anyanacho.
Tidesports source reports that he was also on hand to encourage Edem Offiong, who lost 4-1 in the second round of women’s table tennis to the USA’s Lily Zhang.
“You exhibited strength and talent. Nigeria thank you for making the country proud at the Olympics,” Dare told Offiong.
The pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori also lost their second Group B match in the men’s doubles badminton event against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, while Dorcas Adesokan was beaten 2-0 by Spain’s Clara Azurmendi in the opening Group B match of the women’s badminton singles.
WAFU Zone B Qualifier: Rivers Govt Throws Weight Behind Angels FC
Rivers State Governor, NyesomWike, has placed a marching order to accord the necessary support needed to aid the Jewels of Rivers, Rivers Angels FC qualify from the West African Union(WAFU) B and ultimately win the CAF Women’s Champions League Cup.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye disclosed this, Monday, in a press statement signed by the state government’s press officer, Daniel Nwankwoala.
The commissioner commended the team for its victory over Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana in the opening match of their group qualifier, played at the weekend.
He promised to give the necessary support needed, as ordered by the State Governor, to enable the team get the desired results, playing their CAF Women’s qualifier and win the cup as well.
“The Governor has placed an order to ensure that the team lacks nothing needed, to help boost their morale, help them perform optimally and aid victory, as they embarked on this maiden competition,” Iyaye said.
Earlier, head coach of the team, Edwin Okon, has expressed optimism that his team will perform even better, having prepared adequately for the competition.
“We will fight to the end, my girls will do even better job. I can assure you that, the(players) are in high spirit and determined to win.
“I am glad that we don’t have injuries worries, so, we are set and ready to do Nigeria proud,” he added.
It would be recalled that the Port Harcourt, Nigeria representatives started their campaign in the WAFU Zone B qualifier with a 2-0 win against their Ghana opponents, Hasaacas Ladies on Saturday, to get closer to qualification for the semi-finals.
By: Nancy Briggs
We Won’t Give Up On Playing For Nigeria – Ogwumike Sisters
Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Elizabeth Williams say they haven’t given up their dream of representing Nigeria in the future after they were denied the opportunity to play for the country women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Games.
The three WNBA stars, who all have American and Nigerian citizenship, would have strengthened D’Tigress squad at the Olympics, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled they were ineligible to represent Nigeria at the moment after having played for the United States.
“I still have a lot of pride and high hopes for the Nigerian team as it is composed now,” Nneka Ogwumike said.
“So, maybe this time around, I won’t be a part of it directly, but I certainly do hope that I can be in the future.”
“I think the fight has just begun,” Chiney Ogwumike said. “I cannot accept to being called a naturalised citizen, when I have full citizenship.
“People don’t know the extent to which my family, and myself in particular, ever since I was at Stanford, has been going back to Nigeria to help. So to have someone say that I am not Nigerian is not fair to my family or my heritage or myself. It just does not feel right at all.”
Williams, who plays for the Atlanta Dream said, “It’s really about the principle now. We’re still going to keep appealing and fighting because I think people need to understand there are a lot of us that have dual citizenship. Even if we grew up here, our households look very different than what people think, and that part of us is very real.
Coaches Warn D’Tigers Against ‘Tough’ Germany
Basketball coaches in Nigeria say D’Tigers’ next opponent at the Olympics, Germany, will be a tough nut to crack.
Both countries lost their opening matches at the Games to Australia and Italy respectively and will be hoping to bounce back with a victory to stand a chance of making it to the quarter-finals.
D’Tigers made series of errors in their opening game to the Aussies, recording a high number of turnovers and shooting below 55 per cent from the free throw line, which former D’Tigress coach Scot Nnaji says they need to improve on against the Germans.
“The players need to cut down on some of the errors they committed in the first game against Australia. That said, Germany is another good side and Europeans are known to be good three-point shooters, so we should expect a tough game,” Nnaji said.
“I think we can defeat the Germans but it is the Italians I am more concerned about,” Nnaji added.
“The boys know what’s at stake and a win is what their target should be but they have to understand the Germans want what they want as well. So, they have to stay disciplined and focused throughout the game,” renowned basketball coach Lateef Erinfolami said.
“They need to cut down on their errors. There is a difference between the NBA and international basketball. If they cut down on their errors, they should win.
Germany came off short against Italy by 10 points and Nigeria will have to be wary of some of the team’s key players like point guard Lo Maodo, who contributed 24 points in the loss.
Bonga Isaac (13 points), Wagner Moritz and Obst Andreas who both ended the game on 12 points respectively also players to watch out for by the Nigerians.
Die Mannschaft is currently ranked 17th in the world while Nigeria is placed 22nd.
