Rivers
Polytechnic Assures RSNC Of Support
Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) so as to maintain the professional growth of the newspaper organisation.
The Rector of the institution, Dr. Samuel Kalagbor stated this yesterday at the institution’s conference room, when the management of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation paid the school a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.
Kalagbor expressed appreciation to The Tide newspaper for the good work it has been doing in the state, South-South, and the nation since the establishment of the corporation, adding that he is excited to hear that The Tide is marking its 50 years anniversary this year.
The Rector pointed out that The Tide newspaper has over the years been anchoring the activities of the institution and that the school has effectively upgraded and improved in its developments due to the role played by the state newspaper.
He pledged that the polytechnic would continue to support the corporation for the professional growth of the newspaper in the State.
According to him, The Tide newspaper has never any day disappointed him and the school, unlike other newspapers that sometimes misinterpret them which often result to serious issues.
Earlier, the General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo who led the management on the visit said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the corporation and the institution as well as to unveil to the school management the need to maximize patronage with the corporation.
The General Manager also used the opportunity to announce to the leadership of the polytechnic the 50 years anniversary of The Tide newspaper in the state, and solicited the support of the institution in the anniversary’s celebration.
Chinwo further expressed the need for the school to continue to patronise the state newspaper, saying that the corporation is into all kinds of printing jobs.
He thanked the Rector and the management of the school for a warm reception and relationship, promising to maintain the existing standard of the state- owned newspaper.
By: Enoch Epelle
Rivers
Appeal Court Resolves Buguma Chieftaincy Stool Crisis – Awards Cost Against Plaintiffs
A three-man panel of Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Thursday, affirmed the judgement of Degema High Court that declared Chief Igonikon George as the rightful person to ascend to the chieftaincy stool, Polodabo.
The court ruled that Alabo Hon Datonye Igbanibo Igonikon George, Idaere-fama, is the rightful occupant of the throne and head of the family, Buguma Town, in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Chief Charlesye Charles had approached the Appeal Court to challenge the judgement of the Degema High Court division delivered by Justice S.O.Benson and appealed against the verdict on behalf of himself and other plaintiff in the matter, asking the court to upturn the judgement.
But in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Paul O Elechi on behalf of the three-man Appeal Court panel in Port Harcourt, affirmed the judgement of the Degema High Court, saying that the court was right in their decision and awarded the sum of two hundred thousand naira in favour of the defendant.
A member of Chief Igonikon George, Chief, D A George, who spoke to newsmen outside the courtroom, said the judgement had proven the judiciary as the hope of the common man.
He thanked the judges for doing justice on the matter, adding that the judgement would put to an end the long years of legal tussle by the George family.
Rivers
Okrika Stakeholders Chart Way Forward On Security
As part of measures to strengthen security architecture, stakeholders, security experts have ended a one-day security summit in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State
The one-day security summit/sensitisation held recently at the council headquarters, was organised by the council authorities in conjunction with the Okrika Divisional Police, Central Community Development Committees.
Delivering his inaugural speech, Okrika Divisional Police Officer (DPO),CSP Okoro Ikechukwu, said the sensitisation on peace building was apt considering security challenges facing the country.
CSP Okoro said the aim of the sensitisation was geared towards orientating the teeming youths on how to engage themselves and build a better society.
He explained that idleness among the youths had been a major contributing factor in crime and other social vices, hence the need to engage in meaningful skills.
“The essence of the sensitisation is to enlighten the youths to engage in skill acquisition or go to school as it will help build a better society.
“The police is doing it in partnership with the Council authorities, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and other critical stakeholders aimed at giving them necessary orientation capable of guiding them to be useful”, he said.
CSP Okoro said idleness had led some into cultism, criminality and other vices inimical to the development of any society which according to him, the orientation is seeking to address.
CSP Okoro said further to achieving this important objective, the Division shall be visiting all communities in Okrika to enable the message go down.
He said no engagement in education or skill is a waste which will help build more prosperous society.
Earlier, Okrika Central Community Development Committee Chairman, Hon SekiboTamuso commended the effort of the DPO to let the youths know the danger of idleness.
Hon. Sekibo said, building the way forward for the sustenance of existing peace was crucial.
He said to achiev this feat, all hands must be on desk.
Describing Okrika as one of the adjudged peaceful local government areas in Rivers State, he advised youths to do away with cultism.
Rivers
NIN Registration: LG Boss Moves Personnel To Bakana
In a bid to encourage rural dwellers to participate in the enrollment of the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN), handled by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has facilitated the movement of personnel of the commission to Bakana Community.
The LGA NIN Centre, which was initially only situated at the Council headquarters in Degema, is expected to capture residents of Bakana and its neighbouring Oguruama communities.
The chairman, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Ipalibo Yellowe in Bakana, enjoined residents of the area, who were yet to enrol in the scheme, to take advantage of the registration exercise and get captured.
Hon. Williams noted that the decentralization of the NIN registration to parts of the LGA, which had commenced in Bakana, would be extended to other Oceania communities soon.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government had recently approved the extension of the deadline for the enrollment of the National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to October 31, 2021.
The decision to extend the deadline was made following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, in order to address low enrollments, as evidenced by enrollment statistics.
As at today, there are over 5,500 enrollment systems within and outside the country with a total of 59.8 million NIN enrollments.
By: Wokoma Emmanuel
