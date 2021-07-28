Polytechnic Assures RSNC Of Support

Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) so as to maintain the professional growth of the newspaper organisation.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Samuel Kalagbor stated this yesterday at the institution’s conference room, when the management of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation paid the school a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

Kalagbor expressed appreciation to The Tide newspaper for the good work it has been doing in the state, South-South, and the nation since the establishment of the corporation, adding that he is excited to hear that The Tide is marking its 50 years anniversary this year.

The Rector pointed out that The Tide newspaper has over the years been anchoring the activities of the institution and that the school has effectively upgraded and improved in its developments due to the role played by the state newspaper.

He pledged that the polytechnic would continue to support the corporation for the professional growth of the newspaper in the State.

According to him, The Tide newspaper has never any day disappointed him and the school, unlike other newspapers that sometimes misinterpret them which often result to serious issues.

Earlier, the General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo who led the management on the visit said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the corporation and the institution as well as to unveil to the school management the need to maximize patronage with the corporation.

The General Manager also used the opportunity to announce to the leadership of the polytechnic the 50 years anniversary of The Tide newspaper in the state, and solicited the support of the institution in the anniversary’s celebration.

Chinwo further expressed the need for the school to continue to patronise the state newspaper, saying that the corporation is into all kinds of printing jobs.

He thanked the Rector and the management of the school for a warm reception and relationship, promising to maintain the existing standard of the state- owned newspaper.

By: Enoch Epelle