How Fake News Hurts Newsroom Relationship

Recently, a court in one of the southern states nullified the practice of denying female children the right to inherit their father’s property. The ruling confirms that the female child can inherit her father’s property. It is good but how the message is going to be sent to the villages at the grassroots calls for concern.

This issue of women inheriting directly from their lineage is supposed to be translated to the rural areas. This will give them a sense of belonging.

One thing is for the government or a competent court to make and interpret such law, another is for kinsmen to obey and allow the female children inherit their father’s wealth.

There are those who hold tightly to the cultural practice that females should not inherit their father’s property because, according to them, women get married out. Some people have vowed not to, feeling that if a daughter partakes in the share of her father’s property, she will take the proceeds to her husband’s house. Even as educated as some persons are, and having attained certain levels in the society, they still hold to the opinion.They claim that it is African culture. In some rural areas they don’t bother whether such laws are in existence and view it as imported.

Another group say there is nothing wrong in that since the woman came from such lineage. For them, such idea is primitive and archaic in this 21st century.

A legal practitioner, Chidi Enyie explained that every female child has a right of inheritance.

Citing Section 42 Sub 1&2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, he said that every person has a right to freedom from discrimination.

He said that was invoked in Ukoje Vs Ukoje (2020) where the Supreme Court came to a judgement that no person by reason of sex shall be discriminated against by reason of sex from inheriting the property of the parents. The same way the males are entitled to inheritance, that’s the same females are entitled.

According to Barr. Enyie, the issue of sharing inheritance comes into play when a deceased parent dies intestate, that is dying without a Will, but if it is when there is a Will, it means the deceased person has done the sharing of the property in the Will.

“In most cases, it happens when there is a Will. In our custom in Nigeria, they tend to favour the male child, but the Supreme Court judgement remains the name unless it is reversed in later decisions”, he said.

His words: “As it is, the barrier of discrimination has been nullified. Both male and female can inherit. Even if she dies, her children are supposed to continue the ownership of the property, they are supposed to inherit their mum. It can continue to run from generation to generation in that lineage”.

He pointed out that it depends largely on the type of marriage as sometimes in a customary marriage, the custom of the people will apply so long as the custom is not repugnant to national justice, equity and God conscience, then the custom will apply.

But in a Statutory marriage, Esien vs Esien (1934), he said that the Supreme Court came out with a decision that if it is the biological father of the child and not the customary father of the child.

“But ignorance on the part of the society tries to hamper the execution of the judgement of the Supreme Court”, he insisted.

He maintained that the judgement of Ukeje vs Ukeje is being criticised by the Ibo tribe that it wants to nullify their customs stressing that it should not prescribe what their custom should be.

He advocated that women should remain vibrant and contend for their right until awareness is created about the equality of both sex.

A pharmacist, Mr. Edet Okong, said such issue is prevalent in Nigeria because of poverty and illiteracy while it is not practised in other countries.

He noted that women have a share in his family whenever they are sharing things.

He asked: “Is it not somebody from that family that gave birth to the woman?”

A legal practitioner, Mr. Ejike Uboh, noted that the issue of inheritance has to be handled by the court.

He said that NGOs need to carry out a lot of campaigns to the rural areas to be able to change the mindset of people who still hold into such cultural practice.

Uboh said that females inheriting their father’s property is good and traceable to the Holy scripture and called on FIDA and traditional rulers who are the embodiment of customs to sensitise people, giving reasons why such practice should stop.

A mechanic, Nude Ikegwuru, insisted that it is impossible for a daughter to inherit her father’s property and argued that women are exempted from paying levies in some communities and so should not.

He made reference to the Aba women riot of 1929 which prevents women from paying tax in Nigeria.

A businessman, Gold Ibokwe, said that such laws and decision by the government should be taken seriously as time goes on.

According to a medical laboratory scientist, Ebere Nduidi, “when a woman is not married, she should have right to any property in her father’s home but when she gets married, I don’t think that is necessary.”

He emphasised that when a woman gets married, she changes her name and start answering her husband’s name, becomes somebody’s wife and so should not as she has been legally married.

Although he argued that the daughter can if it is her biological father’s property and not a general family case and insisted that if she gets the property before the death of the father, she should not return it.

“Fathers have the right to Will properties to their daughters if they want. They have equal opportunity as the male children”, he opined.

An entrepreneur, Davies Peter, said a woman can inherit her father’s property while she is alive and after her lifetime, the property should be released to the family.

According to him, since she bears the name of another family, the children shouldn’t continue the inheritance.

He advised that natural justice has to take its course instead of imported law while the laws be properly looked into and maintained that there should be some exception to the interpretation of some of the law as regards Nigeria and Africa generally.

He said although some of the laws are treated based on the fact that women are referred to as the weaker sex and they try to wave certain things.

He cautioned that people should not bring what is impracticable into existence and argued that male and female are not equal.

Mr. Kayode Ojo, an Architect asked: “Don’t you think that when you give a woman land in her father’s house, another one in her husband’s house, it will be too much?

“ A man and a woman is a family, the husband and the children, so she should inherit in her husband’s house”, he noted.

Although the law supersedes tradition, he said, but that is if he wants to give the land to his daughter, at the end of the day, it is her own and insisted that tradition cannot prove the law wrong.

A pharmacist, Mary Udoh, said that fathers should be sensitised about writing Wills before death, so that if a property is bequeathed to whether a female or male, nobody under the law can take it away from such child.

An engineer, Emeka Obi, said what one may call cultural barriers and taboos is a common problem in Nigeria.

As he puts it: “People’s customs and traditions are peculiar to those who practice them. If according to the way of life of a given people, their daughters don’t have a place in the family inheritance, so be it, but if out of love or goodluck, a father Wills a property to any of his daughters, I have no problem with that”.

A nurse, Mary Uche, in her own view said: “ This is a welcome development. We are more of girls in my house than boys. “Could you believe that we lost our Dad, we the girls buried him but the boys took all the properties. And even if a woman dies, all her properties will be given to the sons’ wives. The only things given to the girls are clothes, if you demand more, they will tell you to go and inherit your husband’s house. If you are single, they will tell you to go and marry”.

The consequence of denying the female child the right of inheritance of father’s property is that if it comes to a situation where she is expected to contribute to family pressures, definitely she will withdraw.

I’m not sure that any property can be too much to be owned by a woman. If she has properties both in her father’s house and husband’s home, better for the children; after all, they were not stolen but inherited from grandparents.

Religious leaders should preach more to the populace on improving the lives of people in the society.

Traditional rulers, NGOs should continually have dialogue and pass the messages down to the grassroots and perhaps to those in the urban centers no matter how learned and their level of exposure.

