Entrepreneurship, Panacea To National Unemployment – Ooni
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11, says entrepreneurship is the only panacea to unemployment, and will pave way for Nigeria to develop economically and educationally.
Ogunwusi made this known at the National Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awardees/Nominees of the Federal Government in Ile-Ife.
According to him, entrepreneurship should be prioritised as the nation’s engine room to address unemployment.
He expressed great concern for youths, who were mostly unemployed, saying he feared for them because no one knows where God is taking them to.
“Am your Cheer Leader; I have a group like that ‘Royal African Youth Leadership Forum’ in which I pick 100 annually and recognise them through special awards.
“I take them to the President and dialogue with them on the way forward,” the traditional ruler said.
He said that youths were the heartbeats of the nation, and they needed to be encouraged and empowered.
Ogunwusi then urged the media to always celebrate the young ones, especially those with business orientation with positive stories, rather than broadcasting negative news about our youths.
Also, Mrs Pemi Folarin, the Guest Speaker at the programme, from U.S congratulated the awardees and the nominees for being privileged to be part of MSME Awardees/Nominees.
Folarin said though, their beginning might be small and rough, with steadfastness, they would get to their promise land.
She encouraged them to ensure they package their products in a best way that would be acceptable to the generality of people.
According to her, the Ooni of Ife has been playing a fatherly role in supporting, and empowering people, which he would continue doing.
“You don’t know where your products would take you to, be diligent in whatever you are doing and ensure you give your best for human consumption,” she said.
The awardees include: Oluwakemi Shobowale, the Chief Executive Officer Glam Concept; Amb.Orioye Gbayisemore, the Chief Executive Officer First Moreys Foods; Abiola Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer of Easyblurd.
Group Tasks C’River, Ebonyi On Harmonious Boundary Demarcation
A non-governmental organisation, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, has charged Governors of Cross River and Ebonyi States to work with their community leaders on demarcating the boundary portion in the parcel of land that has occasionally triggered crises between the two states.
The Executive Director of the group, Mrs Emem Okon, dropped the charge while delivering a speech at the capacity building/training workshop on community leadership held at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.
The training programme, which was co-sponsored by OXFAM and Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre was organised to build capacities of opinion leaders and leaders of thought from two states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom to educate participants on how to impact positively on their immediate communities.
Okon, who spoke before the participants stated that, for leaders to remain influential, they must be visionary in a manner that can accommodate different shades of opinions brought before them by their followers.
She urged the community leaders to, at regular intervals, organise skills acquisition programmes for youths in their communities, so that they can become self-reliant enough to fend for themselves.
“As a leader, you must be straight forward, coach others, be visionary, change agent, decision maker, influencer, team player and above all, a peace maker,” Okon enthused.
FG Engages 70 N-SIP Monitors In Kebbi-Minister
The Federal Government says it has engaged 70 Independent Monitors to fast track implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) in Kebbi State.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, disclosed this at the presentation of engagement letters and devices to the monitors, on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.
Umar-Farouq, represented by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Legal Matters, Aminu Shamaki, said each of the independent monitor was expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the programme.
She said that each of the monitors would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, adding that they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for the stipend.
The engagement letters, she said, clearly articulated the scope of work to include; routine monitoring of all programmes under the N-SIP in their assigned Local Government Area (LGA) and provision of evidence-based report on findings in the field.
She listed other services to include the submission of reports in accordance with the set timelines, attending all trainings and meetings as required by the ministry as well as other duties that may be assigned by the ministry.
“Please be informed that independent monitors are not allowed to assign their responsibilities to third parties. Each monitor will be held accountable by the ministry for the task given to them.
“The ministry reserves the right to disengage an independent monitor for misconduct or non-compliance with set guidelines and directives.
“I hereby urge you all to carry out this assignment with utmost sense of patriotism, diligence and sincerity,” she said.
Umar-Farouq said the N-SIP was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of social interventions.
She listed the intervetions to include the Job Creation Programme (N-Power); National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), and Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).
The minister said that all the programmes were moved to the ministry in 2019, noting that they were being implemented across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Group Sues For Unity, Peaceful Coexistence
A pro-democracy group, ‘Nigeria Peace Project’, yesterday in Abuja stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.
The convener of the group, Mr Francis Ako, made the call in an interview with newsmen.
Ako, who emphasised that Nigeria is in dire need of peace and oneness, pointed out that the country can only record rapid development in a peaceful atmosphere.
While advocating stronger synergy among security agencies to tackle insecurity facing the country, Ako urged those involved in criminality to desist from their acts.
According to him, the group will embark on a peaceful rally in all the 774 local government areas across the country to canvass for sustainable peaceful coexistence and unity in the country.
He said that the rally tagged ‘Mega rally for peace’ is scheduled for July 17.
“The “mega rally for peace in Nigeria’’ will serve as a platform for we the youth to demonstrate our determination to support security agencies in the fight against criminality in the country.
“It is a call on youths who are involved in criminality to desist from their acts of kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, killings.
“There will be no meaningful development if we must continue this way thus the need to refrain from such acts.
“No doubt, a house cannot stand if it is divided among itself. Even in friendship, if there is no unity, it cannot thrive. So we need to be united,’’ Ako said.
He urged traditional and religious institutions to intensify efforts in sensitising their subjects to understand the need to embrace peace always.
Ako said that members of the group would be forced to apprehend criminals in their communities and hand them over to the security agencies.
“We are issuing this warning because we know that criminal youths live among us.
“We are giving them from now till December 31 after which we will start operation identify your work.
“And those we find to be of criminal elements, we will apprehend and handover to the police for prosecution,’’ he said.
Ako also cautioned separatist groups to stop the clamour for the break-up of the country.
He said: “those who are clamouring for Nigeria’s break-up should know that nothing will make Nigeria to breakup because Nigeria is indivisible’’.
Ako added that the current insecurity facing the country was preventing investors from coming into Nigeria.
“This is also causing us a lot of job opportunities; investors have refused to come in and invest and this is as a result of the insecurity.
“How can investors come and invest where they cannot guarantee their safety,” Ako said.
He said that the group would sponsor a bill that would provide for the compulsory study of criminality in the country’s tertiary education system.
